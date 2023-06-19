Child Accidentally Locked In Car - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An individual parked at city hall advised that their key fob had malfunctioned and had locked their child in the car. Officers were able to open the vehicle and reunite parent with child.A concerned citizen called in stating that a dead deer was lying in the turning lane to Hills Parc apartment complex, in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway. An officer checked the area but did not locate anything in the roadway.An officer responded to speak with a tow truck driver in the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex to determine if a vehicle they were in possession of was stolen.Everything was found to be ok and no police action was taken.An unknown 911 call came in from the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.A vehicle broke down in the turning lane, in the 9100 block of Apison Pike, and officers assisted with pushing the vehicle through the intersection and into the Circle K parking lot.A single vehicle crash was reported in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway after a vehicle knocked over a crossing signal to avoid another vehicle.A traffic stop in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to the driver being charged with driving while unlicensed.A concerned citizen reported seeing a driver slumped over the steering wheel of their vehicle in the 9500 block of Apison Pike. When police arrived the individual had already left the area.A traffic stop in the 10100 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.Police responded to a passerby reporting wires in the roadway in the 10900 block of Shortcut Road and traffic having to divert around the obstacle. The lines were just cable lines and were moved from the road.Police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway after a motorist heard loud screaming in the area. It was determined that the screaming had come from teenagers horse-playing.Officers responded to the Greenway after a suspicious piece of luggage was found in the area. The owner of the luggage was found to belong to an individual who claimed they were going to sleep on the Greenway. The individual was advised that camping on the Greenway was not allowed.An unknown 911 call came in from the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex. The call was found to have come from an individual working on the parking lot who had accidentally pocket dialed 911 from their phone.An individual reported that a vehicle was parked on the roadway taking pictures of their home in the 10900 block of Apison Pike. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.Police and the fire department responded to Ooltewah Middle School for a fire alarm. It was determined to be a false alarm.Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office by responding with deputies to an unknown 911 call in the 8800 block of Pine Ridge Road.Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga police with a crash involving injuries in the 9300 block of Lee HighwayA Fox Trails neighborhood resident reported that neighbors in the 10700 block of Lora Lane were playing loud music. The neighbors had already turned off the music and were ending the birthday party when the officer arrived. They were informed of the city’s noise ordinance.An officer responded to a property damage call in the Walmart parking lot after a vehicle was backed into a pole.Police received a call about an unconscious person at the Collegedale Community Church. Prior to police arrival officers were notified that the reporting person had decided to take the individual to the emergency room in their personal vehicle.While at the Circle K at 5020 Little Debbie Parkway, police were approached by a single parent who needed to go inside to make a purchase but didn’t want to leave their children sleeping alone in the vehicle. Police babysat the sleeping children until the mother returned to the parking lot.A minor fender bender was reported in a driveway, in the 5700 block of Edgmon Road.Officers responded to a disorder in the 10600 block of Pine Hill Road. One individual was told to leave by the property owner and given a trespass warning.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original driving on a suspended license charge.Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle connected with multiple thefts in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The vehicle fled northbound onto I-75 and a pursuit was terminated. The driver was identified and warrants for evading and reckless driving were taken out. Bradley County Sheriff’s Office later located the vehicle and pursued it until it crashed; however the driver was able to get away again after they had the driver transported to the hospital.An officer stood by while a stranded motorist put fuel in their vehicle in the 5200 block of Little Debbie Parkway.An unknown 911 call came in from the 10300 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle in the Barnsley Park neighborhood. Upon arrival officers got out with a vehicle parked on the street occupied by two juveniles in the 9600 block of Dutton Lane. They were waiting on another juvenile’s parents to go to sleep so they could sneak in. Parents for all of the juveniles were contacted. The parents of the juveniles in the vehicle came to pick them up because they were out past the state juvenile curfew.A night shift officer conducting a neighborhood check of the Hills Parc apartment complex saw an individual running when their spotlight had shined on them. After a quick search of the area it was found to be a resident out for a run.While conducting business checks in the early morning hours an officer spotted a vehicle parked behind the Ooltewah Crossing plaza, in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane, occupied by an individual sleeping behind the wheel. The individual was identified and checked for warrants and advised that they should rest someplace other than behind a closed business.Police responded to the 4300 block of Katie Kim Lane to take a harassment report. Once on scene police spoke with the involved party and learned the incident took place in Chattanooga and took no further action.Police responded to an alarm at the College Press, on the campus of Southern Adventist University. Once on scene police observed nothing out of the ordinary and found students delivering grocery items.Officers conducted a patrol of the Imagination Station, Greenway, and Veterans Park. During this patrol, police spoke with the citizens, answered questions, and passed out stickers to the children.Police responded to a concerned citizen in the 5200 block of Silver Lane expressing frustration with the nearby road construction. Police were able to explain the planning involved and offer traveling suggestions while the roadwork continues.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant at the jail.A minor fender bender was reported in the 9600 block of Chaucer Terrace.Officers responded to an alarm at the Collegedale Academy high school. An open door was found and the buildings checked. Everything checked out ok and the door was secured.Officers responded to the Chestnutt Creek apartments and made contact with a couple that appeared to be having a verbal dispute. No signs of a physical altercation were observed.An alarm was activated at a medical office in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Everything checked out ok.