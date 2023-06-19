Woman Stabbed After Man Forces Her Into Car; Multiple Vehicles Hit During Chase

Chattanooga Police responded to a kidnapping Monday morning in Brainerd.

Police were summoned to 3410 Brainerd Road at 10:39 a.m. after witnesses saw a man take a woman by force and drive away.

A second call was received when the woman temporarily escaped near Wilcox Boulevard. The suspect was able to take her again and flee responding officers.

O fficers spotted the suspect vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect crashed his vehicle near New York and New Jersey Avenue and was taken into custody. The victim of the kidnapping was located in the car suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.