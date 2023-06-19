Former School Supt. Don Loftis Passes; Funeral Is Friday

Former Hamilton County School Supt. Dr. V. Don Loftis died of a heart attack on Friday night that his family said was caused by exposure to Agent Orange in the Vietnam War and hastened by COVID.

A decorated war hero of the Vietnam War, he was the recipient of multiple Bronze Stars, 47 Air Medals, and two Distinguished Flying Crosses, awarded for heroism as an advance and reconnaissance pilot in a fixed wing Cessna L-19 “Birddog” aircraft. He often found himself armed with only a sidearm and smoke bombs due to ammunition shortages, but saved many lives with his daring exploits and was individually targeted by the enemy with bounties. He was also awarded the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. He was also an Aerial Artillery Adjustment Instructor and an Instrument Instructor Pilot in Germany while on active duty.

A native of Daisy, Tennessee, he attended local schools, graduating from Soddy Daisy High School in 1959. He was very much aware of the difference in his life that a few good teachers made by recognizing his talent and intelligence, even when his school behavior was less than stellar. He was always heroic, once saving a man from drowning in Soddy Lake, and was always the first to reach out to those who were unpopular, neglected, and felt left out.

He attended Middle Tennessee State University for his Bachelor’s Degree, majoring in Math with a minor in Secondary Education and English Literature. He then volunteered for the U.S. Army and fought with great valor in the Vietnam War.

After returning home from the Army, he taught at John Allen Elementary, then he attended the University of Alabama for his Master’s and his Doctorate Degrees, where he met the unquestioned love of his life, his best friend, and his life partner, Kathy McMahan. They married and had two very beloved children.

He then pursued what would be his life’s great work and dedicated himself to education. He worked at George Wallace Community College in Dothan, Alabama, where he helped veterans get vocational training. He worked as a civilian employee of the Army as Coordinator of PREP Programs at Eagle University at Fort Campbell Kentucky. He then returned to Soddy Daisy where he would live out his life.

His passion for education was transformational in Hamilton County. He worked for Hamilton County Government helping veterans and others find job training and employment under the old County Judge system of government as Director of Community Development under County Judge Don Moore.

An early Administrator of TEAM Evaluation Center, he helped build a center that helps special needs children get diagnoses and services. For the rest of his professional career, he would be dedicated to providing the best possible Special Education services to the children of Hamilton County.

He was then elected by the Hamilton County Commission to be Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools, a position he would hold until his retirement for 18 years. His formative experiences as a teacher in a then-rural John Allen Elementary School made it clear to him that no child could be expected to learn when they are hungry and lack proper care. He was absolutely determined that no child would miss a hot meal in Hamilton County Schools, regardless of economic circumstance.

He grew the vocational school system in Hamilton County into two dedicated, world class vocational schools with the absolute finest craftsmen, mechanics, and instructors in the region. A generation of tradespeople got a head start at Sequoyah Vocational School and Harrison Bay Vocational School.

He believed intensely in the benefits of ROTC and was on the National Army Advisory Panel for that program. He was a supporter of the local Armed Forces Day Parade and served on the board for the event for many years.

Dr. Loftis revolutionized fundraising for Hamilton County Schools by creating the Public Education Foundation and the Kids First fundraising initiative. He created the before and after school care program in Hamilton County Schools. His accomplishments in education are too numerous to list, but under his leadership, Hamilton County Schools flourished, with several schools being recognized as National Schools of Excellence. He led many innovative programs to lower dropout rates and increase the quality of education for all children.

He was an astute politician, taking glee in defeating proposals that he considered to be counterproductive or ill-advised, making a few enemies over the years, but gathering far more loyal friends. He had many great mentors in the political arena, and learned that there’s always a good tactic available if you know how many votes you’ve got. He was masterful in raising money for Hamilton County Schools and was always willing to try a new idea to fund needed programs. He was passionate about parent involvement and build a PTA program throughout the Hamilton County School system.

He loved to tell a good story, but he loved to hear one even more. He surrounded himself with characters who could tell a great story. He was a soft touch for somebody in a tough spot, quietly giving out loans that he knew would never be repaid. He found jobs for people who needed them. He would always make a phone call or reach out to help out a friend.

After his retirement, those friends were always on hand, dropping by “the office” at his home to share stories and seek advice. He was counselor and friend to many.

He could build, repair, or rework anything that broke. He kept a spectacular garden. He was a shockingly good cook who specialized in large roasts of meat, beans and greens, and desserts. Whenever his children, David and Dana, called, he was on hand to help. He raised them to be strong-willed, independent, and always know their value. His children were never treated as inferior and were included in every conversation as equal members of a tight-knit family.

He had little patience for willful ignorance or for anybody who didn’t want better for their own kids than they had. He kept learning and reading throughout his life. He was a lifelong Democrat who believed in feminism, human rights, equality, and science. He was a larger than life character who leaves an incredible hole in his family and his community.

He adored his wife Kathy and would do anything to make her happy. They were a true life partnership, traveling together, building a business after their retirement, and always serving as home base for an extended family that included not just family, but their own friends and their children’s friends.

He is predeceased by his mother, Alma Irene (Layne) Loftis and father, Virgil Varner Loftis, and by his son, David Brown Loftis.

Dr. Loftis is survived by his wife, Kathryn M. Loftis, his daughter, Dana Layne Chadwell, and his son-in-law Scott Chadwell. He is also survived by his brother, William David Loftis, and his sister-in-law Cathy Loftis, as well as many nieces and nephews.

