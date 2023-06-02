Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, DESTINY PATRICE 
29 WORTH STREET APT 29 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ADAIR, OLIVER SHEA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN 
2117 ELDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

AUGHINBAUGH, CARIGAN 
423 EAST MARTIN KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BATES, ERICA MONIQUE 
2002 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213346 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE 
1732 EAST CRABTREE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH

BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE 
207 SPEARS AVE Chattanooga, 374053840 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

BRIDGES, BOBBY G 
804 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374100000 
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD 
3865 AGWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CARNES, KEYUANA L 
2001 APPLING ST Chattanooga, 374062428 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHALKER, DAKOTA JUSTIN 
85 CICLE DR RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COBB, JHILLANE KHAYSHELL 
2603 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DAVIS, MARLON JAMES 
25 SOUTH GERMAN TOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DAVIS, SHAUN ALDEN 
1219 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DUKE, BUDDY LEE 
1763 YAPHAUK ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FARROW, VINCENT SCOTT 
293 PATTY RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FUGET, DARIOUS LAMAR 
712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062010 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

FUNEZ ESPINOZA, JOSE LUIS 
37 PINE GROVE CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

GRANT, ELIZABETH K 
8411 PRIMROSE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GRAY, DYREY JACOREY 
908 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GREEN, MONTE CARLOS 
5310 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE 
5325 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, DEWAYNE MARZKY 
4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

JOHNSON, JAVONTA 
2625 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST

KOCINCKI, CHARLES STEPHEN 
611 BITSY LANE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 COURT

LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL 
2131 ROGERS RD ROSSVILLE, 307413846 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LOVELADY, CHRISESHELLE J 
2509 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MARSHALL, MAFIA M 
249 WATER STREET APT 249 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MATHIS, MARK ALEXANDER 
5047 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374062734 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS 
1109 VELIDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

MCKEVIE, NICOLE MAYNEISHA 
1803 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215775 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MENIFEE, TAVARAS DEMETRIUS 
319 HILLCREST AVE Chattanooga, 374113110 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NEAL, BRANDON SHANE 
8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 6 FOR RESALE
SCHEDULE II (XANAX)
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NOVINSKI, KRISTOPHER LOUIS 
728 BEAUTIFUL PLACE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

OSBORNE, ANTHONY RICHARD 
19 W MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

OWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN 
1801 RANKIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PATTON, MICHAEL JEROME 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PEEL, CHRISTOPHER J 
4385 UNIVERSITY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHELAN, LAURA MARIE 
5344 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON POLICE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

PIERRE, BRIEUNDA JACKUELINE 
2001 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PRUETT, TERRY EDWIN 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

RUTLEDGE, OCTAVIA LATRICE 
249 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE 
2018 ROBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCHOENBERG, MATTHEW HATZAKIS 
6234 PRICKLY LOOP OOLTEWAH, 373632420 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

SCHOFIELD, TERRANCE DEYSHAWN 
801 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112014 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SEAWRIGHT, RICKY FRANK 
HOMELESS EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST 39160603

SETTLE, CHRISTOPHER M 
307 BASS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHERRILL, MATTHEW ERNEST 
HOMELESS MURFREESBORO, 37167 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)

SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO 
4617 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37616 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
COERCION OF WITNESS

STARR, KEAIOSHA LAVENUS 
5327 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON 
3822 NANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SWAFFORD, BRYAN MICHAEL 
510 OVERTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154536 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

THOMAS JR, JERMAINE Z 
3301 KATHLEEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111319 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WARD, JOSHUA LEE 
4596 HWY 60 BENWOOD, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WARE, ALLEN C 
1209 S LYERLY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WILLBANKS, JAMES CALVIN 
165 SOUTH JENKINS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, STEPHANIE JEAN 
918 DONALDSON ROAD APARTMENT 121 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
JUVENILE VICTIM DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION X6

WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM 
1715 BROADVIEW DR HIXSON, 373434942 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA 
2103 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00

