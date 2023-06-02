Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERNATHY, DESTINY PATRICE
29 WORTH STREET APT 29 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ADAIR, OLIVER SHEA
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN
2117 ELDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
AUGHINBAUGH, CARIGAN
423 EAST MARTIN KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
BATES, ERICA MONIQUE
2002 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213346
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE
1732 EAST CRABTREE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH
BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
207 SPEARS AVE Chattanooga, 374053840
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BRIDGES, BOBBY G
804 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374100000
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD
3865 AGWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CARNES, KEYUANA L
2001 APPLING ST Chattanooga, 374062428
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHALKER, DAKOTA JUSTIN
85 CICLE DR RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COBB, JHILLANE KHAYSHELL
2603 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DAVIS, MARLON JAMES
25 SOUTH GERMAN TOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DAVIS, SHAUN ALDEN
1219 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DUKE, BUDDY LEE
1763 YAPHAUK ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FARROW, VINCENT SCOTT
293 PATTY RD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FUGET, DARIOUS LAMAR
712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062010
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FUNEZ ESPINOZA, JOSE LUIS
37 PINE GROVE CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
GRANT, ELIZABETH K
8411 PRIMROSE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GRAY, DYREY JACOREY
908 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREEN, MONTE CARLOS
5310 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE
5325 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, DEWAYNE MARZKY
4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
JOHNSON, JAVONTA
2625 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
KOCINCKI, CHARLES STEPHEN
611 BITSY LANE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 COURT
LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL
2131 ROGERS RD ROSSVILLE, 307413846
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LOVELADY, CHRISESHELLE J
2509 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MARSHALL, MAFIA M
249 WATER STREET APT 249 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MATHIS, MARK ALEXANDER
5047 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374062734
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS
1109 VELIDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
MCKEVIE, NICOLE MAYNEISHA
1803 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215775
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MENIFEE, TAVARAS DEMETRIUS
319 HILLCREST AVE Chattanooga, 374113110
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 6 FOR RESALE
SCHEDULE II (XANAX)
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NOVINSKI, KRISTOPHER LOUIS
728 BEAUTIFUL PLACE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
OSBORNE, ANTHONY RICHARD
19 W MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
OWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN
1801 RANKIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PATTON, MICHAEL JEROME
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PEEL, CHRISTOPHER J
4385 UNIVERSITY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHELAN, LAURA MARIE
5344 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON POLICE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
PIERRE, BRIEUNDA JACKUELINE
2001 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRUETT, TERRY EDWIN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RUTLEDGE, OCTAVIA LATRICE
249 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE
2018 ROBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCHOENBERG, MATTHEW HATZAKIS
6234 PRICKLY LOOP OOLTEWAH, 373632420
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
SCHOFIELD, TERRANCE DEYSHAWN
801 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112014
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SEAWRIGHT, RICKY FRANK
HOMELESS EASTRIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST 39160603
SETTLE, CHRISTOPHER M
307 BASS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHERRILL, MATTHEW ERNEST
HOMELESS MURFREESBORO, 37167
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO
4617 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37616
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
COERCION OF WITNESS
STARR, KEAIOSHA LAVENUS
5327 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STUBBS, TYRELL LAVON
3822 NANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SWAFFORD, BRYAN MICHAEL
510 OVERTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154536
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
THOMAS JR, JERMAINE Z
3301 KATHLEEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111319
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WARD, JOSHUA LEE
4596 HWY 60 BENWOOD, 37380
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WARE, ALLEN C
1209 S LYERLY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WILLBANKS, JAMES CALVIN
165 SOUTH JENKINS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, STEPHANIE JEAN
918 DONALDSON ROAD APARTMENT 121 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
JUVENILE VICTIM DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION X6
WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM
1715 BROADVIEW DR HIXSON, 373434942
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
2103 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERNATHY, DESTINY PATRICE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/27/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|AUGHINBAUGH, CARIGAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BATES, ERICA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/21/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/15/1988
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF METH
|
|BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/15/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|DAVIS, MARLON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 11/06/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|DUKE, BUDDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FUNEZ ESPINOZA, JOSE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|GRANT, ELIZABETH K
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/21/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRAY, DYREY JACOREY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/09/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GREEN, MONTE CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/09/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|KOCINCKI, CHARLES STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/22/1978
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 COURT
|
|LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/18/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/02/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|MARSHALL, MAFIA M
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/12/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MATHIS, MARK ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MENIFEE, TAVARAS DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/02/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEAL, BRANDON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 6 FOR RESALE
- SCHEDULE II (XANAX)
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|NOVINSKI, KRISTOPHER LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|OSBORNE, ANTHONY RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/12/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|OWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 07/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PATTON, MICHAEL JEROME
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PHELAN, LAURA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON POLICE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|PRUETT, TERRY EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|RUTLEDGE, OCTAVIA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/12/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SCHOENBERG, MATTHEW HATZAKIS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/24/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
|
|SEAWRIGHT, RICKY FRANK
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/13/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SETTLE, CHRISTOPHER M
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHAW, LINDSEY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/24/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STARR, KEAIOSHA LAVENUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SWAFFORD, BRYAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|WARD, JOSHUA LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/06/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WARE, ALLEN C
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/22/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WILLIAMS, STEPHANIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 02/13/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- JUVENILE VICTIM DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION X6
|
|WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/01/2023
Charge(s):
- ALIAS CAPIAS (SHOPLIFTING)
|