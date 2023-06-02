Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, DESTINY PATRICE

29 WORTH STREET APT 29 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ADAIR, OLIVER SHEA

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ALLEN, LAVONTE DESEAN

2117 ELDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



AUGHINBAUGH, CARIGAN

423 EAST MARTIN KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BATES, ERICA MONIQUE

2002 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213346

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BETTIS, DERRICK WAYNE

1732 EAST CRABTREE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH



BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

207 SPEARS AVE Chattanooga, 374053840

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



BRIDGES, BOBBY G

804 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374100000

Age at Arrest: 76 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD

3865 AGWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CARNES, KEYUANA L

2001 APPLING ST Chattanooga, 374062428

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHALKER, DAKOTA JUSTIN

85 CICLE DR RINGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



COBB, JHILLANE KHAYSHELL

2603 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



DAVIS, MARLON JAMES

25 SOUTH GERMAN TOWN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



DAVIS, SHAUN ALDEN

1219 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



DUKE, BUDDY LEE

1763 YAPHAUK ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FARROW, VINCENT SCOTT

293 PATTY RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FUGET, DARIOUS LAMAR

712 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 374062010

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



FUNEZ ESPINOZA, JOSE LUIS

37 PINE GROVE CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



GRANT, ELIZABETH K

8411 PRIMROSE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GRAY, DYREY JACOREY

908 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GREEN, MONTE CARLOS

5310 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE

5325 DAUGHTERY FERRY ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JOHNSON, DEWAYNE MARZKY

4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



JOHNSON, JAVONTA

2625 GLASS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST



KOCINCKI, CHARLES STEPHEN

611 BITSY LANE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 COURT



LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



LIVARCHUK, DANIEL STANISVAL

2131 ROGERS RD ROSSVILLE, 307413846

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



LOVELADY, CHRISESHELLE J

2509 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MARSHALL, MAFIA M

249 WATER STREET APT 249 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MATHIS, MARK ALEXANDER

5047 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374062734

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MCCULLOUGH, ROBERT LEWIS

1109 VELIDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)MCKEVIE, NICOLE MAYNEISHA1803 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215775Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSMENIFEE, TAVARAS DEMETRIUS319 HILLCREST AVE Chattanooga, 374113110Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEAL, BRANDON SHANE8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 6 FOR RESALESCHEDULE II (XANAX)AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTNOVINSKI, KRISTOPHER LOUIS728 BEAUTIFUL PLACE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)OSBORNE, ANTHONY RICHARD19 W MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)OWENS, JATORIUS DASHUIN1801 RANKIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPATTON, MICHAEL JEROME727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPEEL, CHRISTOPHER J4385 UNIVERSITY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHELAN, LAURA MARIE5344 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULT ON POLICECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPIERRE, BRIEUNDA JACKUELINE2001 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPRUETT, TERRY EDWINHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSERUTLEDGE, OCTAVIA LATRICE249 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSANDERS, JOHNNIE LEE2018 ROBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCHOENBERG, MATTHEW HATZAKIS6234 PRICKLY LOOP OOLTEWAH, 373632420Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSESCHOFIELD, TERRANCE DEYSHAWN801 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112014Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESEAWRIGHT, RICKY FRANKHOMELESS EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARREST 39160603SETTLE, CHRISTOPHER M307 BASS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHAW, LINDSEY MARIE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHERRILL, MATTHEW ERNESTHOMELESS MURFREESBORO, 37167Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)SPENCE, SADIK ANTONIO4617 OAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37616Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCOERCION OF WITNESSSTARR, KEAIOSHA LAVENUS5327 LEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTUBBS, TYRELL LAVON3822 NANDENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONSWAFFORD, BRYAN MICHAEL510 OVERTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154536Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORTHOMAS JR, JERMAINE Z3301 KATHLEEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111319Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWARD, JOSHUA LEE4596 HWY 60 BENWOOD, 37380Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYWARE, ALLEN C1209 S LYERLY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWILLBANKS, JAMES CALVIN165 SOUTH JENKINS ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, STEPHANIE JEAN918 DONALDSON ROAD APARTMENT 121 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeJUVENILE VICTIM DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION X6WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM1715 BROADVIEW DR HIXSON, 373434942Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATION

YOUNG, DOMINIQUE ALEXANDRIA

2103 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $1,000.00

Here are the mug shots:

