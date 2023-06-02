Red Light Violation Leads To DUI Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A traffic stop in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway for a red light violation resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI and refusal of implied consent.

An alarm was activated at the Salsarita’s restaurant. Everything checked out ok.



A minor parking lot crash was reported in the 10600 block of Apison Pike.



Power lines were reported to be down in the 8900 block of Apison Pike. An officer stood by to assist with traffic while EPB secured the lines back in place.



A single vehicle crash was reported in the 5800 block of Tallant Road after a vehicle left the roadway and struck a mailbox.



An officer responded to Garden Plaza at Greenbriar Cove after receiving a property damage call regarding a vehicle with a shattered rear window.

The security officer that was on scene stated that the mowing crew had just left and the damage was likely done by a rock that had been kicked up by a mower.A traffic stop in the 5900 block of Elementary Way resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a revoked license.Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a search of an individual who had fled from their deputies in the 8500 block of Old Cleveland Pike. The individual was not found.A resident of the Village at Apison Pike apartment complex called police after an individual had been hitting their apartment door and jiggling the door knob. The individual was gone when officers arrived.A Collegedale fugitive was booked at the jail on a petition to revoke bond warrant from original drug charges.A Collegedale fugitive was booked at the jail on a failure to appear warrant and a bond revocation warrant for driving on a revoked license.A night shift officer conducting routine business checks located an occupied vehicle parked at the Ooltewah Middle School, in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The occupant was checked for warrants and allowed to leave the property.A traffic stop in the 9500 block of Apison Pike resulted in the driver’s arrest for felony drug possession and driving on a revoked license.