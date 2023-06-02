Tempers Flare At The Beer Board; Revocation For Blue Light Recommended, But It Is Up To Chancery Court

Tempers flared at the meeting of the Chattanooga Beer Board on Thursday during the hearing of more violations at the Blue Light bar on Station Street. Three additional violations were added to the previous eight that started in September 2021 soon after the bar opened.

Two violations on the agenda Thursday resulted from a previous violation for the failure to adhere to the Mayor’s Executive Order for closing times and alcohol sales on Station Street. The Executive Order was implemented as a way to curb the escalating violence that had been occurring in the district. That executive order had been revised and extended twice and was in effect on April 21 when the bar stayed open later than was allowed. Bar owner Brian Joyce contended that it was legal for him to be open late that night because it was for a private party and no alcohol was being served. The Beer Board disagreed and sustained the violation along with a three-day suspension.

On Thursday, Mr. Joyce told the beer board that his attorney had appealed that violation. The city, however, never received notice of the appeal, said City Attorney Phil Noblett. Vanessa Meachum, the pubic records manager for the city attorney’s office, testified that she had conducted an extensive search for an email to verify if the attorneys had received a petition from Diceman Enterprises or the Blue Light notifying that an appeal had been filed, but she could find nothing. An appeal would have allowed the Blue Light to continue selling beer during that time.

On May 19, Officer Jeffrey Buckner was on duty on Station Street and saw a customer on the patio at Blue Light drinking what was confirmed to be a beer. Then the following night, two other patrons were on the patio drinking beer. The officer said it was his understanding that the Blue Light was under a three-day suspension of beer sales that weekend, and so he was careful to document what he observed.

Mr. Joyce came to the meeting with 17 pages of printed appeals that he said had been processed, signed and certified. And he said that the city had cashed his check. His attorney told him that the court's clerk was responsible for sending notifications and that it had been done. Mr. Noblett said that the unsuccessful search had been made for an email notifying of an appeal although that is not an appropriate means of serving documents.

“You’ve defamed me and my partner in public and you lied,” Mr. Joyce said to Attorney Noblett. “You’ve just proven your bias.”

Vice Chairman Vince Butler said, “I don’t know what is right and what is wrong with this.” He said the courts will have to decide because the Blue Light’s attorneys did not do their jobs. He made a motion, which passed, to delay a vote until the next Beer Board meeting on June 15 to see if Diceman’s attorneys can provide proof that an attempt to notify the city that the April 21 violation had been appealed.

A third charge against Blue Light on Thursday was the failure to report a disorder to the Chattanooga Police. On April 2 a fight between two women broke out inside the Blue Light, which led the security guards to eject them from the bar and move them out to the patio. A crowd of people followed them out to watch the fight and then the brawl continued in the street, which attracted more people, with eight or nine other women joining the fight, said Mr. Joyce. As that was occurring, a motorcycle on Station Street took off and backfired. Hearing the noise people believed there was an active shooter, and hundreds of people took cover in the Blue Light. At the same time an ambulance arrived which had been called for a man injured and lying on the street. Mr. Joyce said when the fight between the women started, he called the head of his security company, Silence Force, for additional people and was on the phone with him during the pandemonium that developed.

Once he got inside, he said he first reassured people that the noise they had heard was not gunshots. He told the board that he was proud of the way he and his employees handled the chaos. He and the responding officer with the help of one of the women involved in the fight eventually identified all of the women leading to some arrests and to banning the women from both the Blue Light and Station Street.

With all that he was dealing with, and trying to restore order, he told the board that it was impossible to immediately call police to notify them about the fight that originated inside the bar. By the time he was able to call, a large number of officers were already on Station Street, he said. An email was sent to Beer Inspector Officer Jason Wood the following day to make him aware of what had happened. In it, he admitted that he failed to call police because he was dealing with too much at the time. Mr. Joyce said that admission is the reason he was charged with the violation of failure to report a disorder. A vote passed to sustain this violation with only Board Member Dan Mayfield voting no.

Another issue discussed Thursday was a security plan that was a requirement implemented by the Chancery Court in a mediation agreement which allowed the bar to keep its beer license. The plan was to be made specifically for the Blue Light and was supposed to be made jointly with Sergeant Wood, Brian Joyce and approved by the Beer Board. At every meeting Vice Chairman Butler has asked for an update to the Security Plan, which had never been completed. On Thursday, Mr. Joyce said that Sergeant Wood had received the final plan on May 2. The deadline for this plan to be completed became another matter of contention, leading to raised voices from both Brian Joyce and Attorney Noblett. Mr. Joyce said that there was no deadline to submit a finished plan, only “that he cooperate with the development of a security plan.” The completion date was in December according to the attorney and the Beer Board’s understanding. “This is why I’ve been accusing the city of unfair treatment and this was not even on the agenda,” said Mr. Joyce, adding that the bar across Station Street had not been given a penalty for the same offense in April.

A motion was passed to send the mediation agreement back to Chancery Court. To do that, the board first had to suggest a punishment for the failure to submit the security plan by the required date. The penalty proposed is to revoke the Blue Light’s beer license. It will be decided by the court.