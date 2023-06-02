BlueCross Accepts County's $10 Million Offer For 11-Acre Golden Gateway Property

BlueCross has accepted Hamilton County government's $10 million offer for its 11-acre Golden Gateway campus.

County Mayor Weston Wamp wants to turn the property, which includes a spacious three-story building, into a public vocational school along the lines of the old Kirkman Technical High School.

He said recently, "Generational investment in public education in the heart of downtown Chattanooga would send a powerful message about our priorities as a community, while also providing for future growth.

"This is our opportunity to fulfill a promise made three decades ago that the legacy of Kirkman Technical High School would live on."

BlueCross had been taking offers on the property, which once housed a grocery store, a Shoney's and a Zayre's department store.



