16 Killed In Georgia Over Memorial Day Travel Period

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated 11 fatal traffic crashes, and local law enforcement agencies investigated five fatal traffic crashes resulting in 16 deaths across the state during the 78-hour Memorial Day holiday travel period.



Local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities during the holiday period which began Friday, May 26, at 6:00 p.m., and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 29, include the Cherokee County Police Department, Floyd County Police Department, Gwinnett County Police Department (2) and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.



In addition to fatal crashes, troopers investigated almost 500 traffic crashes statewide, resulting in over 200 injuries.

2023 Memorial Day Holiday Traffic Count (78-hour Holiday Period)

Friday, May 26, at 6:00 p.m. - Monday, May 29, at 11:59 p.m.



Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia Deaths Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers 11(11 crashes investigated) Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies 5(5 crashes investigated) Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period 16(16 crashes investigated)

GSP Troops Agencies Reporting Fatalities Total

Fatalities Troop A Post 29; Cherokee County PD; Floyd County PD 3 Troop B N/A 0 Troop C Post 48; Gwinnett County (2) 3 Troop D Post 4; Post 24 2 Troop E Post 25; Post 46; Richmond County SO 3 Troop F Post 20 1 Troop G Post 14 1 Troop H Post 3; Post 13 2 Troop I Post 16 1 TOTAL 16

Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) officers made nearly 22,000 traffic stops, arrested nearly 400 individuals for driving under the influence (DUI), and issued almost 16,000 warnings and over 13,000 citations.