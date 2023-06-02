Latest Headlines

Jury Convicts Man With Lengthy Criminal Record; Brown Faces 20-30 Years

  • Friday, June 2, 2023

Hamilton County jury, after a two-day trial, found Charles Edward Brown III guilty of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Because of his lengthy criminal history, Brown, 55, will face 20-30 years in prison, authorities said. A sentencing hearing set July 28.

District Attorney Coty Wamp said, “The facts of this case were simple - Mr. Brown is a dangerous criminal, with convictions spanning over three decades. On March 13, 2022, he was found to be in possession of a firearm, which is a violation of federal and state law.

“My hope is that this trial sends a message - the DA’s Office will not negotiate with our most serious offenders. If you’re a danger to the community, you don’t need to be on our streets.”

The case was investigated by the Chattanooga Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Charlie Minor.

“CPD and ADA Minor are responsible for making Chattanooga a little safer this week,” said DA Wamp, “and our efforts will surely continue.” 

Prosecutor Minor said Brown faces other charges, including four counts of rape, two counts of aggravated child abuse, continuous sexual abuse of a child, domestic assault, theft of property and evading arrest.

He had asked that Judge Amanda Dunn fire his defense attorneys, but she declined and proceeded with the trial.

Brown was last arrested on Jan. 8 on two counts of burglary of a business and possession of a firearm with a prior violent felony.

