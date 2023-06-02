Paul Moyle Named Chief Homicide Prosecutor By DA Coty Wamp

Paul Moyle has joined the District Attorney's Office as chief homicide prosecutor, District Attorney Coty Wamp announced.

She said, "He is a second-generation prosecutor. His father served as chief homicide prosecutor for Palm Beach County, Fla., before being appointed to the County Court bench.



"Notably, Paul is a former Military Police Officer with the Alabama Army National Guard who deployed to Mosul, Iraq in 2010. His military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (meritorious), Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster; National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal; Humanitarian Service Medal; and, the Alabama Commendation Medal.

"Notably, Paul is a former Military Police Officer with the Alabama Army National Guard who deployed to Mosul, Iraq in 2010. His military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (meritorious), Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster; National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal; Humanitarian Service Medal; and, the Alabama Commendation Medal.







He also has experience in private practice as a member of a small firm (Chancey, Kanavos, Love & Painter), as a solo practitioner, and worked as an Assistant Public Defender for the 10th Judicial District under Richard Hughes. DA Wamp said, "Paul joining our office is a major win for Hamilton County. He is one of the most knowledgeable and talented prosecutors I have had the privilege of serving with and is a relentless advocate for victims."

Prosecutor Moyle graduated from Cumberland School of Law in 2007 and began working as an Assistant District Attorney General for the 10th Judicial District. He has over 10 years of experience as a prosecutor. Most recently he was an Assistant District Attorney General and Team Leader (Supervisor) for Bradley and Polk Counties. Some recent cases of note include:(McMinn County),(Bradley County),(Bradley County).