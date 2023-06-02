Latest Headlines

Matthew McMurry Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit

  • Friday, June 2, 2023

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched on Wednesday at approximately 10 p.m. to 1500 Interstate 75 Southbound regarding an accident with unknown injuries. Before the deputy's arrival on the scene, a female called dispatch and claimed her ex-boyfriend had struck her vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they observed a Toyota Sequoia wrecked, and the driver had fled the scene.

The victim said she left Bradley County and was traveling southbound on I-75 when she noticed a gold Toyota Sequoia in the right lane beside her. She stated she immediately recognized the vehicle, which belonged to her ex-boyfriend Mathew McMurry (white male), The victim further stated that McMurray shot at and rammed her vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies determined that McMurry had shot at the victim's vehicle in Bradley County and rammed the vehicle in Hamilton County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) was requested to work the accident and during the accident investigation, they found McMurry's driver's license in the vehicle along with an empty gun box.

HCSO Investigative Services Detectives began working with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office to jointly investigate the incident.

On Friday, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff‘s Office Criminal Warrant Unit were canvassing the area of East Ridge in search of Matthew McMurray who was wanted on multiple violent felony warrants.

As detectives were canvassing the 5900 block of Ringgold Road, a black Ford F-250 with dark tinted windows that matched the description of the pickup that McMurray had allegedly stolen the day before from the self-storage in East Ridge, was spotted traveling east toward I-75.

Criminal Warrant Unit detectives attempted to stop McMurray and he immediately began to flee. In his attempt to evade law enforcement, McMurray rammed his vehicle into a detective’s vehicle.

McMurray then attempted to elude detectives by driving throughout the East Ridge/I-75 exit area. After a pursuit, during which the suspect wrecked his vehicle, McMurray attempted to flee on foot where he was then captured and taken into custody by Hamilton County Sheriff‘s Office Criminal Warrant Unit detectives.

“Today’s violent events were the culmination of a two-day manhunt for McMurray that stretched from North Georgia to Bradley County. The brazen disrespect for life shown by this individual highlight the dangers my detectives and deputies face each day as they methodically seek and capture wanted felons. Our daily working relationships with our law enforcement partners throughout the region contribute greatly to the successful apprehension of wanted, violent suspects, including today’s capture of McMurray. I am proud of the work these men and woman do every day throughout our region in order to keep our community safe,” said Sheriff Austin Garrett.

Friday’s capture was a collaborative law-enforcement effort between the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley County Sheriff‘s Office, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, and the East Ridge Police Department.

McMurray has numerous warrants on file from multiple counties and faces several new charges from today’s incident.

