Police Blotter: Police Check ATM For Skimming Device; Woman Finds Pistol While Walking Her Dog

Police were sent to Regions Bank at 601 Market St. to check on an ATM that possibly had a skimming device placed on it. Police tried to speak with someone inside the bank or the complainant, but the bank was closed and the complainant was calling from outside the area. Police checked the bank and found one ATM that was not functioning. Police looked at the ATM but didn’t see anything that was out of place. All items on the ATM appeared to have age on them, and nothing appeared to have been recently added. Police were unable to determine if this was the ATM that had been affected or if maybe it was another ATM in the area, as the complainant was not clear on this information.

* * *

A man on Shallowford Road called police to say someone stole his wife's phone out of her vehicle. The man said his wife left her vehicle unlocked and someone must have entered her car and taken the phone. He said it was a gray iPhone 13 Pro Max with a see-through cover. The man thinks a certain man took the phone because he attempted to log into his apple ID and discovered an email associated with the other man. The man said he just wants the phone back and nothing else done about it.

* * *

Police responded to 3745 Cummings Hwy. to assist a semi-truck driver who was needing assistance with traffic, so that he could navigate up Scenic Highway towards Lookout Mountain. The driver was escorted up the mountain without incident. Lookout Mountain Police Department also assisted with the call when they crossed over into their city limits.

* * *

A man on Rivoli Drive told police someone opened a credit card in his name and had packages delivered in his name. The shipping address for this suspect was in Abondal, Az. Police referred the caller to contact Phoenix Police Department to make a report because the suspect is residing there and the crime occurred in their jurisdiction.

* * *

A woman on Jersey Pike called police and reported someone broke into her vehicle and stole several items. She said she locked her doors last night, but when she went to her vehicle that morning the doors were unlocked. Credit and debit cards were stolen, but there hasn't been any transactions on either account.

* * *

A man on Meade Circle called police and said he was in the process of buying a house and found a closed Verizon account where he owed $4,000. He said the account was opened in 2013 and closed approximately three or four years ago. He said he didn’t open a Verizon account. The man needed a police report for documentation reasons.

* * *

A man on Mountain Creek Road told police the chrome battery cover to his Kenworth truck had been taken. No investigative leads or suspect information was available. An officer saw the cover removed in an apparent attempt to take the batteries. The immediate area was checked for the cover, but it was not found.

* * *

A woman walking her dog in the gravel lot on New York Avenue found a black pistol lying on the ground. She thought it was a toy gun when she picked it up by the handle. The firearm was loaded with six rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. Police ran the firearm through NCIC and discovered it verified as stolen from Douglasville, Ga. The firearm was turned into property.