Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Police Check ATM For Skimming Device; Woman Finds Pistol While Walking Her Dog

  • Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Police were sent to Regions Bank at 601 Market St. to check on an ATM that possibly had a skimming device placed on it. Police tried to speak with someone inside the bank or the complainant, but the bank was closed and the complainant was calling from outside the area. Police checked the bank and found one ATM that was not functioning. Police looked at the ATM but didn’t see anything that was out of place. All items on the ATM appeared to have age on them, and nothing appeared to have been recently added. Police were unable to determine if this was the ATM that had been affected or if maybe it was another ATM in the area, as the complainant was not clear on this information.

* * *

A man on Shallowford Road called police to say someone stole his wife's phone out of her vehicle. The man said his wife left her vehicle unlocked and someone must have entered her car and taken the phone. He said it was a gray iPhone 13 Pro Max with a see-through cover. The man thinks a certain man took the phone because he attempted to log into his apple ID and discovered an email associated with the other man. The man said he just wants the phone back and nothing else done about it.

* * *

Police responded to 3745 Cummings Hwy. to assist a semi-truck driver who was needing assistance with traffic, so that he could navigate up Scenic Highway towards Lookout Mountain. The driver was escorted up the mountain without incident. Lookout Mountain Police Department also assisted with the call when they crossed over into their city limits.

* * *

A man on Rivoli Drive told police someone opened a credit card in his name and had packages delivered in his name. The shipping address for this suspect was in Abondal, Az. Police referred the caller to contact Phoenix Police Department to make a report because the suspect is residing there and the crime occurred in their jurisdiction.

* * *

A woman on Jersey Pike called police and reported someone broke into her vehicle and stole several items. She said she locked her doors last night, but when she went to her vehicle that morning the doors were unlocked. Credit and debit cards were stolen, but there hasn't been any transactions on either account.

* * *

A man on Meade Circle called police and said he was in the process of buying a house and found a closed Verizon account where he owed $4,000. He said the account was opened in 2013 and closed approximately three or four years ago. He said he didn’t open a Verizon account. The man needed a police report for documentation reasons.

* * *

A man on Mountain Creek Road told police the chrome battery cover to his Kenworth truck had been taken. No investigative leads or suspect information was available. An officer saw the cover removed in an apparent attempt to take the batteries. The immediate area was checked for the cover, but it was not found.

* * *

A woman walking her dog in the gravel lot on New York Avenue found a black pistol lying on the ground. She thought it was a toy gun when she picked it up by the handle. The firearm was loaded with six rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. Police ran the firearm through NCIC and discovered it verified as stolen from Douglasville, Ga. The firearm was turned into property.

Latest Headlines
Fugitive From Florida Is Arrested At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 6/20/2023
Police Blotter: Police Check ATM For Skimming Device; Woman Finds Pistol While Walking Her Dog
  • Breaking News
  • 6/20/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/20/2023
Brent Tucker Takes Reins As Cleveland Baseball Coach
Brent Tucker Takes Reins As Cleveland Baseball Coach
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/20/2023
Chattanooga Area Swim League
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/19/2023
Unbeaten Ooltewah Defeats Rival Stuart Heights
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/19/2023
Breaking News
Fugitive From Florida Is Arrested At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/20/2023

A fugitive wanted out of Florida for battery was located in the Walmart and arrested. They were also found in possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia and were charged with those offenses ... more

Police Blotter: Police Check ATM For Skimming Device; Woman Finds Pistol While Walking Her Dog
  • 6/20/2023

Police were sent to Regions Bank at 601 Market St. to check on an ATM that possibly had a skimming device placed on it. Police tried to speak with someone inside the bank or the complainant, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/20/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL 413 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ... more

Breaking News
Walker County Arrest Report For June 12-18
  • 6/19/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/19/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Won’t Return Man’s Car After Running An Errand; Intoxicated Woman At The Boathouse Calls In Fake Pick-Up Orders
  • 6/19/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 6/19/2023
Chattanooga Police Involved In Wreck While En Route To Another Accident On Saturday
Chattanooga Police Involved In Wreck While En Route To Another Accident On Saturday
  • 6/18/2023
Opinion
Earl Freudenberg: Don Loftis Was A True American Hero
Earl Freudenberg: Don Loftis Was A True American Hero
  • 6/18/2023
Tourism Co. Campaign To Hang On To Full Hotel/Motel Funds Is Totally Baseless
  • 6/19/2023
A Road Map - And Response
  • 6/17/2023
Chris Angel Is One Of The Best People I've Ever Known
  • 6/17/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/16/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: 4-Run Deficit Again No Problem For Vols
Dan Fleser: 4-Run Deficit Again No Problem For Vols
  • 6/19/2023
PGA HOPE Outing At Sweetens Cove Meaningful For Military Veterans
  • 6/19/2023
Randy Smith: Braves Magical Season Continues
Randy Smith: Braves Magical Season Continues
  • 6/19/2023
Lookouts Rece Hinds And Connor Phillips Named Players Of The Week
Lookouts Rece Hinds And Connor Phillips Named Players Of The Week
  • 6/19/2023
Lookouts Win 12-1 Over Trash Pandas
  • 6/18/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Paradise Meadows
  • 6/19/2023
Freedom Festival Is July 3 In Collegedale
Freedom Festival Is July 3 In Collegedale
  • 6/19/2023
Jerry Summers: Moon Pie As State Cookie
Jerry Summers: Moon Pie As State Cookie
  • 6/19/2023
Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration Set For Saturday, July 1
  • 6/19/2023
Scout Troup 137 Presents Flag Retirement Box To Chattanooga Elks Lodge 91 During Official Flag Day Ceremony
  • 6/19/2023
Entertainment
Fun On The Fourth Brought Back As "Chattanooga’s July 4th Community Celebration"
Fun On The Fourth Brought Back As "Chattanooga’s July 4th Community Celebration"
  • 6/19/2023
Chattanooga Native Launches New Live Music Series As Manager Of Historic Theatre
Chattanooga Native Launches New Live Music Series As Manager Of Historic Theatre
  • 6/19/2023
New Local Theatre Company To Perform The Fantasticks Outside Westin Hotel July 28-30
  • 6/19/2023
Best of Grizzard- People Who Talk to God?
Best of Grizzard- People Who Talk to God?
  • 6/16/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/15/2023
Opinion
Earl Freudenberg: Don Loftis Was A True American Hero
Earl Freudenberg: Don Loftis Was A True American Hero
  • 6/18/2023
Tourism Co. Campaign To Hang On To Full Hotel/Motel Funds Is Totally Baseless
  • 6/19/2023
A Road Map - And Response
  • 6/17/2023
Dining
O'Charley's On Shallowford Village Drive Permanently Closes
  • 6/19/2023
Massey's Kitchen Debuts On Lookout Mountain
  • 6/18/2023
Texas Roadhouse, Taco Mamacita, Community Pie Coming To Hamilton Place
  • 6/15/2023
Business
Direct Flooring Opens Hixson Store
Direct Flooring Opens Hixson Store
  • 6/19/2023
HCSO Enters The Tennessee Highway Safety Offices’ 3rd Annual Best-Looking Cruiser Contest
HCSO Enters The Tennessee Highway Safety Offices’ 3rd Annual Best-Looking Cruiser Contest
  • 6/19/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 6/19/2023
Real Estate
House In Riverview With Over 8,700 Square Feet Sells For $4.5 Million
House In Riverview With Over 8,700 Square Feet Sells For $4.5 Million
  • 6/15/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 8-14
  • 6/15/2023
Steven Sharpe: May 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: May 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 6/14/2023
Student Scene
McCallie Hosts Annual Father-Son Weekend
McCallie Hosts Annual Father-Son Weekend
  • 6/19/2023
13 Chattanooga Area High School Students Graduate From BASF’s TECH Academy
13 Chattanooga Area High School Students Graduate From BASF’s TECH Academy
  • 6/16/2023
Kelli Lewis Among 5,430-plus MTSU Scholars Named To Spring 2023 Dean's List
  • 6/16/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Urology Hosts Men’s Health Seminar July 12
  • 6/19/2023
Nathan Irwin Named New COO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
Nathan Irwin Named New COO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
  • 6/16/2023
Taylor Temple Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Taylor Temple Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 6/16/2023
Memories
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
  • 6/17/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Luther Was The 1st To Play Floyd Cramer's "Last Date"
Earl Freudenberg: Luther Was The 1st To Play Floyd Cramer's "Last Date"
  • 6/15/2023
John Shearer: Spencer McCallie III Recalls Pat Robertson’s McCallie Connections
  • 6/10/2023
Outdoors
Pro-Pollination Partnership Tennessee Aquarium, TDOT Working Together To Celebrate, Protect Pollinators
Pro-Pollination Partnership Tennessee Aquarium, TDOT Working Together To Celebrate, Protect Pollinators
  • 6/16/2023
TWRA, TBI, DAG Investigate Alleged Employee Misconduct
  • 6/15/2023
Over 1,700 Acres Added To Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 6/13/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 34: Lancaster
  • 6/19/2023
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
  • 6/16/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 33: Contemporary Art Galleries
  • 6/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: When God Instructs Us To ‘Do Nothing’
Bob Tamasy: When God Instructs Us To ‘Do Nothing’
  • 6/19/2023
Charlotte Choir School To Perform At Northside Presbyterian Church On Friday
Charlotte Choir School To Perform At Northside Presbyterian Church On Friday
  • 6/15/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Indispensable Role And Importance Of The Father
Bob Tamasy: The Indispensable Role And Importance Of The Father
  • 6/15/2023
Obituaries
Virgil Don Loftis
Virgil Don Loftis
  • 6/19/2023
Donald Wayne Orr
Donald Wayne Orr
  • 6/19/2023
Kimberly Jean Combs McRoy
Kimberly Jean Combs McRoy
  • 6/19/2023
Area Obituaries
Fain, Bertha Faye (Cleveland)
Fain, Bertha Faye (Cleveland)
  • 6/19/2023
Love, Margie Ann Huskey (Summerville)
Love, Margie Ann Huskey (Summerville)
  • 6/19/2023
Motes, Joyce (Dalton)
Motes, Joyce (Dalton)
  • 6/19/2023