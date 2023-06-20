Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL 
413 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BARBER, KIMORE 
1316 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE 
3676 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARTER, SHARECA MICHELLE 
4296 KAYLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG 
7332 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONDUFF, COREY P 
495 SPRUCE ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DELANEY, MICHAEL JAMES 
622 S SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122626 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DULANEY, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
9670 MILLER COUNTRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUNA)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EBBERHARDT, AARON TRAVEONTE 
9311 SAPLING GROVE WAY Knoxville, 379224456 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

ESCOBAR, JUAN TERCERO 
1065 KINSEY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ESTERLINE, AUSTIN ROBERT 
139 PROVIDENCE BLVD MACON, 31210 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING

HARMON, TABATHA BROOKE 
2010 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064231 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST

HEWITT, LORENZO ORALNDO 
2445 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE REPORTS

HINTON, CORTNEY LEBRON 
427 KELLYS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOLDAWAY, TRACY FREDERICK 
7710 EAST BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374061118 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOLLAND, DUSTIN LEE 
107 PINE FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL 
152 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMSTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD 
4723 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374112420 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HURD, NICHOLAS TYRONE 
1804 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063510 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KELLY, JEROME 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 52 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

KING, YOSHANI M 
284 MEIGS DRIVE MURFREEBORO, 37130 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IN TRANSIT

MANZANO CABALLE, JESUS 
ISMAL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $500

MATINEZ, EVERALFREDO 
3408 GAIL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MCDOWELL, TERRY MARK 
120 CAMP BRANCH RUN RD HODGES, 29653 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MOORE, JUSTIN 
515 CONGRESS PKWY ATHENS, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MOSES, COURTNEY LEAGH 
141 OAKWOOD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MOSES, JAMES EDWARD 
300 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

OSWALT, NICHOLAUS J 
1185 ELDREDGE CIR CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OTT, WENDY MARIE 
49 CRAB TREE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA)

PETTIGREW, DAVID 
171 CORNITH LAFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PICKENS, MICHAEL LEBRON 
2000 E 23RD ST, APT 118 Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PRATT, KADEEM KASLEF 
3676 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST

RADER, SYDNEY GRAY 
1404 AUTUMN BREEZE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REED, BETTY JOHANNAH 
2364 POSTOKA ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROBERTS, JANET ROSE 
1409 BONNELIA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROBERTSON, SHANNON 
359 DAYTON MTN HWY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

ROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SADDLER, NICHOLAS DELVORICK 
2568 RUST AVE MEMPHIS, 38127 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

SHADWICK, JERRY EUGENE 
1805 MAYFLOWER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SILVA ALMAGUER, JUAN PABLO 
1816 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045463 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA 
1302 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STGERMAINE, CHRISTINA MARIE 
5708 TAGGER DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TALLEY, ASHLEY NICOLE 
6108 HIGHWAY 60 BIRCHWOOD, 373085150 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VAZQUEZ, CANDICE MARIA 
10404 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATSON, DEUNTAE MARKEE 
1908 BENNET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041207 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA 
4620 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111227 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

WOOTEN, TROY ANTHONY 
785 SMITH RAIL R/HOMELESS SUMMERVILLE, 307475646 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

YOUNG, KATIE ANN 
714 MARYLAND CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

