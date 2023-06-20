Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BARBER, KIMORE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/04/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BARNES, ISAAC K
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/09/1974
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/05/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, ASIA N
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/12/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|CARTER, SHARECA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 07/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CONDUFF, COREY P
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/08/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, GEORRAL L
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|DELANEY, MICHAEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 02/18/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EBBERHARDT, AARON TRAVEONTE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|ESCOBAR, JUAN TERCERO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/24/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ESTERLINE, AUSTIN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/04/1998
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- SPEEDING
|
|HARMON, TABATHA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HEWITT, LORENZO ORALNDO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE REPORTS
|
|HINTON, CORTNEY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/19/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOLDAWAY, TRACY FREDERICK
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HOLLAND, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/31/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
|
|HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/15/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMSTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HURD, NICHOLAS TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JONES, SHAMIYAH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/25/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|KELLY, JEROME
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 10/31/1960
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|KING, YOSHANI M
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MANZANO CABALLE, JESUS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/04/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCDOWELL, TERRY MARK
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/09/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MOORE, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/13/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MOSES, COURTNEY LEAGH
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MOSES, JAMES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/29/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|OSWALT, NICHOLAUS J
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/31/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PAYNE, ROME KEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PETTIGREW, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/07/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PICKENS, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 03/07/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PRATT, KADEEM KASLEF
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/20/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST
|
|RADER, SYDNEY GRAY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/12/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REED, BETTY JOHANNAH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/03/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|RIDGE, BARRY K
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 10/19/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|ROBERTSON, SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/04/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|
|ROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/05/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SHADWICK, JERRY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/04/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SILVA ALMAGUER, JUAN PABLO
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/27/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|VAZQUEZ, CANDICE MARIA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/16/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WATSON, DEUNTAE MARKEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/06/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|YOUNG, KATIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023
Charge(s):
|