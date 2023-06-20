Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL

413 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BARBER, KIMORE

1316 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE

3676 BENNETT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CARTER, SHARECA MICHELLE

4296 KAYLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG

7332 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374211403

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONDUFF, COREY P

495 SPRUCE ST.

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, STEVEN MICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BARBER, KIMORE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/04/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BARNES, ISAAC K

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/09/1974

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BIBBS, ARTERIA DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/05/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROWN, ASIA N

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/12/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CARTER, SHARECA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 07/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONDUFF, COREY P

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/08/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, GEORRAL L

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/18/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DELANEY, MICHAEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 02/18/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EBBERHARDT, AARON TRAVEONTE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/30/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) ESCOBAR, JUAN TERCERO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/24/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ESTERLINE, AUSTIN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/04/1998

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING HARMON, TABATHA BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST HEWITT, LORENZO ORALNDO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/31/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE REPORTS HINTON, CORTNEY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/19/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOLDAWAY, TRACY FREDERICK

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/28/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOLLAND, DUSTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/31/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/15/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMSTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT HUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 12/27/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HURD, NICHOLAS TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/24/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JONES, SHAMIYAH NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/25/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE KELLY, JEROME

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 10/31/1960

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II KING, YOSHANI M

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

IN TRANSIT MANZANO CABALLE, JESUS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/04/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $500 MCDOWELL, TERRY MARK

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 03/09/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MOORE, JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/13/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MOSES, COURTNEY LEAGH

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MOSES, JAMES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/29/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OSWALT, NICHOLAUS J

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/31/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PAYNE, ROME KEY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/14/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETTIGREW, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/07/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PICKENS, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 03/07/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PRATT, KADEEM KASLEF

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/20/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST RADER, SYDNEY GRAY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/12/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REED, BETTY JOHANNAH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/03/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RIDGE, BARRY K

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 10/19/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROBERTSON, SHANNON

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/04/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING ROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/05/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SHADWICK, JERRY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/04/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SILVA ALMAGUER, JUAN PABLO

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 08/27/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/02/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VAZQUEZ, CANDICE MARIA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/16/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATSON, DEUNTAE MARKEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/18/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WHITE, DELVON JEVONTA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/06/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II YOUNG, KATIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/02/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DELANEY, MICHAEL JAMES622 S SWEETBRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374122626Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DULANEY, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN9670 MILLER COUNTRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (MARIJUNA)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFEBBERHARDT, AARON TRAVEONTE9311 SAPLING GROVE WAY Knoxville, 379224456Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)ESCOBAR, JUAN TERCERO1065 KINSEY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONESTERLINE, AUSTIN ROBERT139 PROVIDENCE BLVD MACON, 31210Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTSPEEDINGHARMON, TABATHA BROOKE2010 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064231Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTHEWITT, LORENZO ORALNDO2445 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE REPORTSHINTON, CORTNEY LEBRON427 KELLYS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHOLDAWAY, TRACY FREDERICK7710 EAST BRAINARD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374061118Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTHOLLAND, DUSTIN LEE107 PINE FOREST LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL152 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMSTIC ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTHUGHES, GEORGE BERNARD4723 MIDLAND PIKE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374112420Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HURD, NICHOLAS TYRONE1804 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063510Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKELLY, JEROME3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 52 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIKING, YOSHANI M284 MEIGS DRIVE MURFREEBORO, 37130Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDIN TRANSITMANZANO CABALLE, JESUSISMAL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $500MATINEZ, EVERALFREDO3408 GAIL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEMCDOWELL, TERRY MARK120 CAMP BRANCH RUN RD HODGES, 29653Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMOORE, JUSTIN515 CONGRESS PKWY ATHENS,Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMOSES, COURTNEY LEAGH141 OAKWOOD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMOSES, JAMES EDWARD300 MONTLAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYOSWALT, NICHOLAUS J1185 ELDREDGE CIR CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOTT, WENDY MARIE49 CRAB TREE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA)PETTIGREW, DAVID171 CORNITH LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPICKENS, MICHAEL LEBRON2000 E 23RD ST, APT 118 Chattanooga, 37404Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPRATT, KADEEM KASLEF3676 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARRESTRADER, SYDNEY GRAY1404 AUTUMN BREEZE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTREED, BETTY JOHANNAH2364 POSTOKA ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROBERTS, JANET ROSE1409 BONNELIA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTROBERTSON, SHANNON359 DAYTON MTN HWY DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETEXTING WHILE DRIVINGROBINSON, QUEEN LITITIA404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSADDLER, NICHOLAS DELVORICK2568 RUST AVE MEMPHIS, 38127Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSESHADWICK, JERRY EUGENE1805 MAYFLOWER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASILVA ALMAGUER, JUAN PABLO1816 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045463Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, DOMINIQUE LADAISIA1302 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTGERMAINE, CHRISTINA MARIE5708 TAGGER DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTALLEY, ASHLEY NICOLE6108 HIGHWAY 60 BIRCHWOOD, 373085150Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFALSE REPORTSDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVAZQUEZ, CANDICE MARIA10404 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WATSON, DEUNTAE MARKEE1908 BENNET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041207Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE IPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWHITE, DELVON JEVONTA4620 SHAWHAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111227Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIWOOTEN, TROY ANTHONY785 SMITH RAIL R/HOMELESS SUMMERVILLE, 307475646Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONYOUNG, KATIE ANN714 MARYLAND CIR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY





