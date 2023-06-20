Collegedale Getting New Software To Simplify Inspections And Code Enforcement

The city of Collegedale will be getting new software, iWorQ, which will simplify inspections and code enforcement. City Manager Wayon Hines was authorized to proceed with a contract at the cost of $20,000 for the first year and $15,000 per year after that. This is cloud-based software that can be used by individuals who will be able to enter their information online for items such as getting a permit, planning and to request an inspection. It will be replacing software that has been used for 15 years that costs only $8,000-$10,000 each year, but is server based so employees of Collegedale must take time to enter the information. The city is looking to increase fees this year, which should end up paying for the software.

A bid from the firm Inspire Placemaking Collective was accepted to re-write the Collegedale zoning ordinance. The cost will be $62,910 and the rewritten ordinance is expected to be finished by October 2024. The cost is under the amount originally budgeted for the work.

Police Chief Jack Sapp applied for a grant from the Violent Crime Intervention Fund that has been awarded to the city. The grant for $93,374 will be used to buy various equipment for the police department including 10 more body-worn cameras and 10 new bullet-proof vests. It will also buy a “use of force training simulator.” The commission recently approve buying cameras for officers, so these are intended to be used by the reserve officers, said the chief.

An easement acquisition settlement was approved, which will pay $16,830 for property adjacent to the Collegedale Airport. After TDOT’s reimbursements, the city will be responsible for $842 of that total amount.

A new LED beacon fixture and associated hardware installation at the airport will cost $13,784. The airport employees will remove the old beacon for a cost savings.

Collegedale will submit engineering plans to Norfolk Southern Railway for restoring the area of the train derailment that took place last December. The restoration work will be done by the city, which will be reimbursed by Norfolk Southern.

A Jeep used by the building and codes department is no longer needed and was declared as surplus so it can be sold.

Paving Tallant Road between Loblolly and Eaglefeather Lanes will be started this week and is expected to take two days, depending on the weather. One lane of the road will remain open during the work, said the city manager.

At 92 percent of the way through the fiscal year, Collegedale has received 107 percent of budgeted revenue and spent 83 percent of budgeted expenses. State shared sales tax for the month was $115,000 in business tax. At the end of the year, the city has received $260,000 in sales tax, well over the amount that had been budgeted.

The field that is used each year for Collegedale’s Fourth of July celebration held at the Collegedale Commons will be leased for $1 per day from McKee with the city providing its own insurance. The event will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 3. There will be live music, children’s activities, food vendors and a large fireworks display starting at 9 p.m.