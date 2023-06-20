Latest Headlines

Gas Prices Rise 0.8 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.06 per gallon on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 4.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 141.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.85 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.89 on Monday while the most expensive was $3.39, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state on Monday was $2.69 while the highest was $4.05, a difference of $1.36 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56 per gallon on Tuesday. The national average is up 2.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 141.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back 10 years:
June 20, 2022: $4.48/g (U.S. Average: $4.97/g)
June 20, 2021: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.05/g)
June 20, 2020: $1.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)
June 20, 2019: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
June 20, 2018: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
June 20, 2017: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)
June 20, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
June 20, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)
June 20, 2014: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)
June 20, 2013: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.60/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $3.11, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.14.
State of Tennessee- $3.14, up 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.12.
Huntsville- $3.15/ up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.12.

"It has been a quiet week for the national average, with little overall movement in average gas prices nationally even as oil prices have been a bit unstable. Some states have seen minor increases while others have seen decreases, and the mixed bag is likely to continue for the time being with oil prices a bit all over the place," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While gasoline demand continues to inch up, we could see additional pressure on pump prices, while the price of diesel continues to see downward movement. While the uncertainty over the direction of the economy is a major player in preventing oil's rise, inventories of oil and gasoline do remain tight, preventing much additional downward movement as well. We'll have to see which of those factors emerges as a winner to predict when the next large movement in prices could be. We're also seeing more tropical activity in the Atlantic that could pose challenges in the weeks ahead as hurricane season ramps up."

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.
