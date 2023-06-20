Senator Blackburn Says Hunter Biden Got "Sweet Deal"

Senator Marsha Blackburn said President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, got a "sweetheart deal."

She said, “It’s no coincidence that less than a week after President Trump is arraigned, Hunter Biden is pleading guilty to a sweetheart deal with no jail time.

"The DOJ is going for the low-hanging fruit by charging Hunter Biden with a gun felony and two tax misdemeanors, after years of slow walking their investigation. For AG Garland to maintain his mantra that there is one standard of justice is pathetic.

"If the DOJ thinks this dismisses the $5 million alleged bribery scheme or the years of reported Biden family corruption, they are mistaken. We will not allow full accountability to fall by the wayside.”