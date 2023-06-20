Latest Headlines

Senator Blackburn Says Hunter Biden Got "Sweet Deal"

  • Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Senator Marsha Blackburn said President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, got a "sweetheart deal."

She said, “It’s no coincidence that less than a week after President Trump is arraigned, Hunter Biden is pleading guilty to a sweetheart deal with no jail time.

"The DOJ is going for the low-hanging fruit by charging Hunter Biden with a gun felony and two tax misdemeanors, after years of slow walking their investigation. For AG Garland to maintain his mantra that there is one standard of justice is pathetic.

"If the DOJ thinks this dismisses the $5 million alleged bribery scheme or the years of reported Biden family corruption, they are mistaken. We will not allow full accountability to fall by the wayside.” 

Latest Headlines
Scenic City Summer Showcase Brings Large Number Of Teams To Chattanooga
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/20/2023
Senator Blackburn Says Hunter Biden Got "Sweet Deal"
  • Breaking News
  • 6/20/2023
Collegedale Getting New Software To Simplify Inspections And Code Enforcement
  • Breaking News
  • 6/20/2023
Fugitive From Florida Is Arrested At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 6/20/2023
Police Blotter: Police Check ATM For Skimming Device; Woman Finds Pistol While Walking Her Dog
  • Breaking News
  • 6/20/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/20/2023
Breaking News
Senator Blackburn Says Hunter Biden Got "Sweet Deal"
  • 6/20/2023

Senator Marsha Blackburn said President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, got a "sweetheart deal." She said, “It’s no coincidence that less than a week after President Trump is arraigned, Hunter ... more

Collegedale Getting New Software To Simplify Inspections And Code Enforcement
  • 6/20/2023

The city of Collegedale will be getting new software, iWorQ, which will simplify inspections and code enforcement. City Manager Wayon Hines was authorized to proceed with a contract at the cost ... more

Fugitive From Florida Is Arrested At Walmart - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/20/2023

A fugitive wanted out of Florida for battery was located in the Walmart and arrested. They were also found in possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia and were charged with those offenses ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Police Check ATM For Skimming Device; Woman Finds Pistol While Walking Her Dog
  • 6/20/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/20/2023
Child Accidentally Locked In Car - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/19/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For June 12-18
  • 6/19/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/19/2023
Opinion
Earl Freudenberg: Don Loftis Was A True American Hero
Earl Freudenberg: Don Loftis Was A True American Hero
  • 6/18/2023
Tourism Co. Campaign To Hang On To Full Hotel/Motel Funds Is Totally Baseless - And Response
  • 6/19/2023
A Road Map - And Response
  • 6/17/2023
Chris Angel Is One Of The Best People I've Ever Known
  • 6/17/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/16/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: 4-Run Deficit Again No Problem For Vols
Dan Fleser: 4-Run Deficit Again No Problem For Vols
  • 6/19/2023
PGA HOPE Outing At Sweetens Cove Meaningful For Military Veterans
PGA HOPE Outing At Sweetens Cove Meaningful For Military Veterans
  • 6/19/2023
Randy Smith: Braves Magical Season Continues
Randy Smith: Braves Magical Season Continues
  • 6/19/2023
Lookouts Rece Hinds And Connor Phillips Named Players Of The Week
Lookouts Rece Hinds And Connor Phillips Named Players Of The Week
  • 6/19/2023
Lookouts Win 12-1 Over Trash Pandas
  • 6/18/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Paradise Meadows
  • 6/19/2023
Freedom Festival Is July 3 In Collegedale
Freedom Festival Is July 3 In Collegedale
  • 6/19/2023
Jerry Summers: Moon Pie As State Cookie
Jerry Summers: Moon Pie As State Cookie
  • 6/19/2023
ShowerUp Chattanooga Launches Sunday
  • 6/20/2023
Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration Set For Saturday, July 1
  • 6/19/2023
Entertainment
Fun On The Fourth Brought Back As "Chattanooga’s July 4th Community Celebration"
Fun On The Fourth Brought Back As "Chattanooga’s July 4th Community Celebration"
  • 6/19/2023
Chattanooga Native Launches New Live Music Series As Manager Of Historic Theatre
Chattanooga Native Launches New Live Music Series As Manager Of Historic Theatre
  • 6/19/2023
New Local Theatre Company To Perform The Fantasticks Outside Westin Hotel July 27-29
  • 6/19/2023
Premiere Viewing And Behind The Scenes Look At Good Perspective Film Is Wednesday
  • 6/20/2023
Premiere Viewing And Behind The Scenes Look At Good Perspective Film Is Wednesday
  • 6/20/2023
Opinion
Earl Freudenberg: Don Loftis Was A True American Hero
Earl Freudenberg: Don Loftis Was A True American Hero
  • 6/18/2023
Tourism Co. Campaign To Hang On To Full Hotel/Motel Funds Is Totally Baseless - And Response
  • 6/19/2023
A Road Map - And Response
  • 6/17/2023
Dining
O'Charley's On Shallowford Village Drive Permanently Closes
  • 6/19/2023
Massey's Kitchen Debuts On Lookout Mountain
  • 6/18/2023
Texas Roadhouse, Taco Mamacita, Community Pie Coming To Hamilton Place
  • 6/15/2023
Business
Direct Flooring Opens Hixson Store
Direct Flooring Opens Hixson Store
  • 6/19/2023
HCSO Enters The Tennessee Highway Safety Offices’ 3rd Annual Best-Looking Cruiser Contest
HCSO Enters The Tennessee Highway Safety Offices’ 3rd Annual Best-Looking Cruiser Contest
  • 6/19/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 6/19/2023
Real Estate
House In Riverview With Over 8,700 Square Feet Sells For $4.5 Million
House In Riverview With Over 8,700 Square Feet Sells For $4.5 Million
  • 6/15/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 8-14
  • 6/15/2023
Steven Sharpe: May 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: May 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 6/14/2023
Student Scene
McCallie Hosts Annual Father-Son Weekend
McCallie Hosts Annual Father-Son Weekend
  • 6/19/2023
13 Chattanooga Area High School Students Graduate From BASF’s TECH Academy
13 Chattanooga Area High School Students Graduate From BASF’s TECH Academy
  • 6/16/2023
Kelli Lewis Among 5,430-plus MTSU Scholars Named To Spring 2023 Dean's List
  • 6/16/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Urology Hosts Men’s Health Seminar July 12
  • 6/19/2023
Nathan Irwin Named New COO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
Nathan Irwin Named New COO At Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland
  • 6/16/2023
Taylor Temple Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Taylor Temple Receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 6/16/2023
Memories
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
  • 6/17/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Luther Was The 1st To Play Floyd Cramer's "Last Date"
Earl Freudenberg: Luther Was The 1st To Play Floyd Cramer's "Last Date"
  • 6/15/2023
John Shearer: Spencer McCallie III Recalls Pat Robertson’s McCallie Connections
  • 6/10/2023
Outdoors
Pro-Pollination Partnership Tennessee Aquarium, TDOT Working Together To Celebrate, Protect Pollinators
Pro-Pollination Partnership Tennessee Aquarium, TDOT Working Together To Celebrate, Protect Pollinators
  • 6/16/2023
TWRA, TBI, DAG Investigate Alleged Employee Misconduct
  • 6/15/2023
Over 1,700 Acres Added To Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 6/13/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 34: Lancaster
  • 6/19/2023
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
  • 6/16/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 33: Contemporary Art Galleries
  • 6/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: When God Instructs Us To ‘Do Nothing’
Bob Tamasy: When God Instructs Us To ‘Do Nothing’
  • 6/19/2023
Charlotte Choir School To Perform At Northside Presbyterian Church On Friday
Charlotte Choir School To Perform At Northside Presbyterian Church On Friday
  • 6/15/2023
Bob Tamasy: The Indispensable Role And Importance Of The Father
Bob Tamasy: The Indispensable Role And Importance Of The Father
  • 6/15/2023
Obituaries
Jean Redmon Saunders
Jean Redmon Saunders
  • 6/20/2023
Virgil Don Loftis
Virgil Don Loftis
  • 6/19/2023
Donald Wayne Orr
Donald Wayne Orr
  • 6/19/2023
Area Obituaries
Caruthers, Julia Hallene (Spring City)
  • 6/20/2023
Fain, Bertha Faye (Cleveland)
Fain, Bertha Faye (Cleveland)
  • 6/19/2023
Love, Margie Ann Huskey (Summerville)
Love, Margie Ann Huskey (Summerville)
  • 6/19/2023