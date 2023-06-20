Latest Headlines

City's 1st New Parks Plan In 25 Years Calls For Miles Of New Greenways, Urban Ecological Areas

  • Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The city of Chattanooga’s first new parks plan in 25 years calls for miles of new greenways, new neighborhood parks and large areas of urban ecological areas.

Scott Martin, parks director, told members of the City Council that completion of the plan would bring the city from a C+ parks grade to an A.

He said the goal is to be ‘a city in a park,’ where all residents and guests have access to a system of quality parks, greenways, and recreational facilities that are designed, built, and maintained with intention.

The new plan builds upon visionary planning documents including the Nolen Park Plan for Chattanooga (1911), the Riverfront Plan (1985), and the ReCreate 2008 Plan (1998), he said. 

“The Parks and Outdoors Plan is our chance to cement our city’s greatest competitive advantage – our natural assets and greenspaces – and to actualize the Scenic City moniker.” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “Great cities all have a niche, the thing they’re known for, and what separates Chattanooga from the rest is the quality of life that comes with our unique landscape and God-given natural assets. Our greenspaces attract and keep people here, and by having a strategy to make full use of this great strength of ours, we can ensure that Chattanooga remains a truly extraordinary place to call home.” 

The engagement process was guided by the POP’s five principles – Access, Equity, Nature, Place and Quality – that align to provide every citizen a beautiful park close to where they live. During the engagement process, consultants with Design Workshop and our parks team visited and assessed every park and greenspace within the city. 

A study found that fewer than 20 percent of city parks are in an acceptable condition.

Mr. Martin said coming up with the plan spanned two years of work with over 20,000 residents engaging on what they want for their public park system.

He is asking the City Council to approve the plan and set up a Parks Advisory Commission at the meeting next Tuesday.

Mr. Martin said the plan "will be the guiding document that drives the city to work at scale, advancing a public park system that serves today’s needs while also leaning into moves to build a better and more livable Chattanooga for the future. A plan of this scale will Fix, Build, Connect and Preserve our green spaces identified as short, medium and long-term and affirm the linkage between Mayor Kelly’s One Chattanooga idea of equity and delivery of public spaces.

"Upon the adoption of the plan by the City Council, the POP’s short term goals will begin to take shape, fixing what we already have as the first priority, fundamentally looking first at neighborhoods that have historically been under invested. The POP plan also calls for Council to consider preserving over 500+ acres of existing city owned land for natural wildlife habitat, outdoor education, and increase the 32 percent of residents who live within walking distance of a park, closer to the national average of 55 percent. This land will also provide space for new parks and greenways that will connect thousands of residents and guests to greenspaces and recreation amenities as Chattanooga grows. 

“Once the plan is adopted by the City Council, it will shape the trajectory of our city and build a community delivering a quality of life for its residents that is second to none. Plus this plan helps us secure the funding needed from the federal and state level to build great parks, facilities and programs.”

He said the short-term phase of the POP will also provide the following: 

  • Increase community engagement through a new Parks and Outdoors advisory commission with representation of each district. 

  • Pave the way to become the first designated “National Park City” in the western hemisphere that celebrates our rich outdoor lifestyle and natural beauty on a world scale

  • Create a park standard system for the entire city, giving citizens a sense of belonging and providing spaces to help combat the growing health and physical activity crisis in our communities. 

  • Bring new amenities along our paddle trails (blueways).

  • 16 miles of new greenways and connectors.

  • 19 park upgrades and redevelopment projects.

  • 7 new parks and 4 new special use facilities.

  • Identify gaps in the Parks and Outdoors team that maintains Chattanooga’s treasured park system.

The number of years in the short, medium and long-term phases will depend on the annual budget process determined by the City Council and Administration, it was stated.

Mr. Martin said, "All phases of the plan provide a quality system of parks, greenways and blueways that will connect and enhance Chattanooga’s natural beauty and recreation amenities as the city grows."

For an executive summary, FAQs and the full plan visit www.chattanoogaparksandoutdoorsplan.com


