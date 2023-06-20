City Council Delays Decision On Help For Ukrainian City Until July 11

The City Council has delayed a decision on whether to approve the establishment of a new working group to rally resident support for Trostyanets, a Ukrainian city, until July 11. It had been set for consideration next Tuesday.

Mayor Tim Kelly is urging the effort, saying the city survived 31 days of Russian occupation and is struggling to recover from the effects of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

City Councilman Darrin Ledford said he is "up to 20 questions" concerning the move.

He said he would forward the questions to the Kelly administration. The answers are to be sent to all council members.

Councilman Ledford said he had only recently gotten the proposal. He said, "What I am seeing is a lot of financial commitments." City officials said no city money is involved.

Mayor Kelly met Trostyanets Mayor Yuri Bova at the 2023 Cities Summit of the Americas in April, when five Ukrainian mayors came seeking help from their American counterparts, and both mayors resolved to explore relations between the two cities consistent with Chattanooga’s other existing Sister City relationships.



Such cultural and economic exchanges would also give the people of Chattanooga the opportunity to help the war-torn town recover and rebuild, as well as open up new cross-Atlantic relationships and opportunities for economic development and trade, it was stated.