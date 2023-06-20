City Council Approves Going Forward With Economic Impact Study On TIF At The Bend

The City Council on Tuesday approved proceeding with an economic impact study in regard to Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for the huge development at The Bend.

A vote to approve the TIF would come later, it was stated.

The County Commission is being asked to pass similar measures.

Officials said the project at the former Alston property on the Tennessee River could bring as much as $2.3 billion in economic development and thousands of jobs.

Commissioner Chip Henderson asked that the study also include the effect it would have on upcoming city budgets. He said after the city approved earlier TIFs the city income is only growing at about 2.5 percent per year.

The Bend TIF involves utilizing property and sale taxes collected in the district to provide a maximum $115 million to pay for public infrastructure.

Developer Jimmy White said the project includes 14 new city park acres, including nine acres along the Riverwalk.

Some council members continue to express concerns about the TIF being tied to the Westside Evolves project in which the College Hill Courts will be torn down and replaced by a mix of housing, including affordable units.

Some council members said they have issues with the handling of assurances for current residents being able to continue living at the site.