Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|BRANTLEY, JAMES LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/23/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BUCKNER, WILBER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CATES, BROOKE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|COLEY, JAMES MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/03/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|EADY, KAVA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/03/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ESPY, JERRELL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/19/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FRADY, ADAM RAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/30/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JACOBS, THOMAS NIEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/06/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, DANIEL R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/12/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JAMES JASON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/01/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METHAMPHETAMINE
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST 39
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KROLL, JASPER GEROME
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RERSALE
- POSS. OF ALPRAZOLAM
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- BICYCLE LAMP VIOLATION
- POSS. OF FENTANYL
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FALSE REPORTS
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) (AGG. MISUSE OF 911)
|
|LACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|MILLER, CHRISTOPHER BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/11/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED)
|
|MORGAN, STARMETRIS ULEXUS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/01/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MORRIS, BRANDON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/18/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PECK, TREASA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/11/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|RAMIREZ-MENDEZ, ELIAS BERNARDO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/05/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RAMSEY, TAMELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/02/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|SMITH, BRANDON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SMITH, PRESTON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- EVADING ARREST
|
|SPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/26/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|VARNER, JUAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|VINSON, ELDRIN DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|