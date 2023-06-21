Latest Headlines

  Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA 
2911 NORTH CHAMBERLAIN CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BARNES, ISAAC K 
216 JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BRANTLEY, JAMES LOUIS 
2003 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BROWN, ASIA N 
6574 EAST BRAINARD RD APT 108 CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

BUCKNER, WILBER LEBRON 
5411 JOHNSON RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA 
2300 WILSON ST APT 7C CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS

CATES, BROOKE ELAINE 
3926 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

COLEY, JAMES MITCHELL 
1115 PERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DAVIS, GEORRAL L 
4421 MURRAY HILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045007 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

EADY, KAVA MONIQUE 
2360 BLACKBURN RD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ESPY, JERRELL WAYNE 
194 COUNTY RD 738 RICEVILLE, 37370 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FRADY, ADAM RAY 
204 SUNRISE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HICKS, DAVID DEWAYNE 
52 WOLF ST ROSSVILLE, 307418160 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

JACOBS, THOMAS NIEL 
7542 SAVANNAH DR OOLTEWAH, 373639254 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, DANIEL R 
357 DURBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, JAMES JASON 
1145 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METHAMPHETAMINE
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST 39
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JONES, SHAMIYAH NICOLE 
4738 BRIARWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374163112 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

KROLL, JASPER GEROME 
613 MARBOROLO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RERSALE
POSS. OF ALPRAZOLAM
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BICYCLE LAMP VIOLATION
POSS. OF FENTANYL
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FALSE REPORTS
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) (AGG. MISUSE OF 911)

LACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON 
7331 IRONGATE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

MILLER, CHRISTOPHER BRANDON 
9142 SEDMAN ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED)

MORGAN, STARMETRIS ULEXUS 
1802 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MORRIS, BRANDON LAMAR 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE 
517 SOUTH LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121110 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PAYNE, ROME KEY 
1920 CHESTNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PECK, TREASA NICOLE 
212 WESTSIDE STREET ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RAMIREZ-MENDEZ, ELIAS BERNARDO 
3636 EAST RIDGE, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RAMSEY, TAMELA MICHELLE 
115 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIDGE, BARRY K 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE 
202 W NEWBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA)

RUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA 
1821 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062625 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

SMITH, BRANDON LAMAR 
2218 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071169 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SMITH, JASON W 
4107 37TH ST BRADENTON, 34205 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, PRESTON DEWAYNE 
813 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST

SPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY 
424 KINGS RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

VARNER, JUAN PATRICK 
3503 NAVAJO DR CHATTANOOGA, 374115045 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VINSON, ELDRIN DEMETRIUS 
2331 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WALKER, MICHAEL OSHEA 
1608 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
EVADING ARREST
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BRANTLEY, JAMES LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/23/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BUCKNER, WILBER LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
CATES, BROOKE ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
COLEY, JAMES MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/03/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EADY, KAVA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/03/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ESPY, JERRELL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/19/2004
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FRADY, ADAM RAY
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/30/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACOBS, THOMAS NIEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/06/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, DANIEL R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/12/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, JAMES JASON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/01/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METHAMPHETAMINE
  • FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST 39
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KROLL, JASPER GEROME
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RERSALE
  • POSS. OF ALPRAZOLAM
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • BICYCLE LAMP VIOLATION
  • POSS. OF FENTANYL
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) (AGG. MISUSE OF 911)
LACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/14/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
MILLER, CHRISTOPHER BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/11/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED)
MORGAN, STARMETRIS ULEXUS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/01/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORRIS, BRANDON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/18/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/24/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PECK, TREASA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/11/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RAMIREZ-MENDEZ, ELIAS BERNARDO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/05/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RAMSEY, TAMELA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/02/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RITA, ANDREW AUKAKE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/17/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA)
RUSSELL, KENYA LARRITTA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SMITH, BRANDON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, PRESTON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • EVADING ARREST
SPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/26/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
VARNER, JUAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/26/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VINSON, ELDRIN DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/23/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



