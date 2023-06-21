Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BAKER, CHYNA AYANNA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/27/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) BRANTLEY, JAMES LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/23/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BUCKNER, WILBER LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/18/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS CATES, BROOKE ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/24/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA COLEY, JAMES MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/03/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE EADY, KAVA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/03/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ESPY, JERRELL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/19/2004

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FRADY, ADAM RAY

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/30/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JACOBS, THOMAS NIEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/06/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, DANIEL R

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/12/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, JAMES JASON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/01/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE METHAMPHETAMINE

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST 39

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA KROLL, JASPER GEROME

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/23/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RERSALE

POSS. OF ALPRAZOLAM

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BICYCLE LAMP VIOLATION

POSS. OF FENTANYL

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FALSE REPORTS

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) (AGG. MISUSE OF 911) LACEY YOUNG, JAY DEVON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/14/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE MILLER, CHRISTOPHER BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/11/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( FAILURE TO APPEAR )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( DRIVING ON REVOKED) MORGAN, STARMETRIS ULEXUS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/01/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MORRIS, BRANDON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/18/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/24/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PECK, TREASA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/11/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE RAMIREZ-MENDEZ, ELIAS BERNARDO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/05/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 06/20/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE