K9 Assists In Discovering Narcotics And Drug Paraphernalia - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Wednesday, June 21, 2023
K9 Krino was requested to assist the East Ridge police department with a drug sniff of a vehicle in the 800 block of South Seminole Drive. Narcotics and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the vehicle.

An alarm was activated at Animal Medical Professionals, in the 5600 block of Main Street. Everything checked out ok.

An officer assisted a stranded motorist in the 5300 block of Little Debbie Parkway. 

An alarm was activated at Collegedale Academy high school.
Workers were present on campus and unaware that they had activated the alarm. Everything checked out ok. 

An unknown 911 call came in from the College Park apartments. The area was checked but no emergencies were found. 

Collegedale police assisted investigators with the Chattanooga police serve a search warrant on an apartment in the Hills Parc apartment complex. 

A rear end collision between two vehicles was reported in the 10700 block of Lee Highway. One vehicle was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. 

Officers assisted with a broken down vehicle in the 9200 block of Lee Highway. 

Officers checked the the well-being of a resident in the Spring Green apartment complex. Everything checked out ok. 

A concerned citizen requested police to check on a suspicious person who had smacked their car window in the Springhill Suites parking lot stating that they needed money. The suspicious person had left the scene before an officer arrived. 

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant for drug possession. 

An officer assisted a stranded motorist by providing jumper cables to start their car in the 9300 block of Lee Highway. 

An officer responded to Jack’s Family Restaurant, in the 9300 block of Apison Pike, in reference to a burglar alarm. The delivery driver was found to have accidentally set the alarm off while delivering ingredients. Everything checked out ok.
 
An officer responded to an audible alarm at B&B Building Supplies, in the 9300 block of Jac Cate Road. The building was secure and nothing was found out of the ordinary.


