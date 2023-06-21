County Commission Votes 8-2 To Cap Tourism Budget At Same Amount As Last Year

Despite an overflow crowd of individuals from the local hospitality industry, the County Commission on Wednesday morning voted 8-2 to keep the budget for the Chattanooga Tourism Company the same as last year.

The vote backed the position of County Mayor Weston Wamp, who said the county could not continue funding the tourism agency by itself. He said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has expressed a willingness to discuss the topic of city participation in the future.

The vote came after Barry White, president of the tourism agency, said the group had based its budgeting on getting the full amount of the hotel-motel tax as it has for many years. He said without the increase some events and programs could be in jeopardy. An Ironman official was in the audience.

Mr. White said, "The growth was to come to us. That's the model we've been operating on."

He said it made sense for the city to pay a share, and he said he had appealed to the city to do so. He acknowledged that the county providing the full amount "is a head scratcher. It has not made sense to me."

The Chattanooga Tourism Company will get the same $10.67 million as last year, but not the projected $1.7 million increase in hotel-motel collections.

County Mayor Wamp said it was necessary to take the budget step or he said the county would be left funding the full amount for upcoming years.

Commissioner David Sharpe said under a 2007 resolution that the county agreed that the then Visitors Bureau would get all of the county's portion of the tax. The city has been spending its share on the riverfront and other projects. County Mayor Wamp said a resolution has been prepared that would change that funding formula and would be before the commission in about two weeks.