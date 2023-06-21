Florida Fugitive Arrested By Collegedale Officers

Collegedale officers were alerted on Monday, June 19, at 11:30 p.m. by Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies of a vehicle associated with a fugitive out of Florida in the Walmart parking lot.

Collegedale officers made contact with the fugitive, Jason Whitehill Smith, as he was exiting the store on Little Debbie Parkway, and took him into custody. Smith is wanted for a Florida court violation related to an aggravated battery with a firearm.



While searching Smith, officers found him to be in possession of a glass pipe typically used to smoke illegal drugs. Officers also located methamphetamines inside the vehicle he had driven to the store. The fugitive was charged with drug possession and disorderly conduct.



Approximately one hour later, Christine Lynn Lonergan drove herself to the Walmart parking lot to take possession of the vehicle Smith had been driving. Ms. Lonergan appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant, and after being given a series of sobriety tests, she was arrested for DUI. She was also charged with possession of illegal drugs after a search of her vehicle uncovered narcotics and marijuana.



Both remain in custody at the Hamilton County Jail. Smith is being held on a $2,000 bond and has a court date of Aug. 16. Ms. Lonergan is being held on a $3,500 bond and has a court date of Aug. 23.