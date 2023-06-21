Latest Headlines

Florida Fugitive Arrested By Collegedale Officers

  • Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Collegedale officers were alerted on Monday, June 19, at 11:30 p.m. by Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies of a vehicle associated with a fugitive out of Florida in the Walmart parking lot.

Collegedale officers made contact with the fugitive, Jason Whitehill Smith, as he was exiting the store on Little Debbie Parkway, and took him into custody. Smith is wanted for a Florida court violation related to an aggravated battery with a firearm.

While searching Smith, officers found him to be in possession of a glass pipe typically used to smoke illegal drugs. Officers also located methamphetamines inside the vehicle he had driven to the store. The fugitive was charged with drug possession and disorderly conduct.

Approximately one hour later, Christine Lynn Lonergan drove herself to the Walmart parking lot to take possession of the vehicle Smith had been driving. Ms. Lonergan appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant, and after being given a series of sobriety tests, she was arrested for DUI. She was also charged with possession of illegal drugs after a search of her vehicle uncovered narcotics and marijuana.

Both remain in custody at the Hamilton County Jail. Smith is being held on a $2,000 bond and has a court date of Aug. 16. Ms. Lonergan is being held on a $3,500 bond and has a court date of Aug. 23.

County Commission Approves $10 Million Purchase Of Gateway Building For Technical School
  • Breaking News
  • 6/21/2023
County Commission Approves $995 Million Budget
  • Breaking News
  • 6/21/2023
Dalton Police Investigating Equipment Theft From Park
  • Breaking News
  • 6/21/2023
Lone Survivor Of Marion County Murder-Suicide That Claimed Five Lives Has Multiple Injuries
  • Breaking News
  • 6/21/2023
Wiedmer: Braves Look Hungry For Success
  • Sports
  • 6/21/2023
  • Breaking News
  • 6/21/2023
County Commission Approves $10 Million Purchase Of Gateway Building For Technical School
  • 6/21/2023

The County Commission on Wednesday approved the purchase of the Gateway site in downtown Chattanooga for use as a technical school. Earlier this month, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee announced ... more

County Commission Approves $995 Million Budget
  • 6/21/2023

Hamilton County Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved a $995 million balanced budget for fiscal year 2024. Officials of the Weston Wamp administration said the budget has "emphasis ... more

Dalton Police Investigating Equipment Theft From Park
  • 6/21/2023

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who stole a piece of heavy equipment from a Dalton park. The equipment belongs to a contractor that is working to ... more

Lone Survivor Of Marion County Murder-Suicide That Claimed Five Lives Has Multiple Injuries
  • 6/21/2023
  • 6/21/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/21/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 6/21/23
  • 6/21/2023
K9 Assists In Discovering Narcotics And Drug Paraphernalia - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/21/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Don Loftis Was A True American Hero
  • 6/18/2023
Tourism Co. Campaign To Hang On To Full Hotel/Motel Funds Is Totally Baseless - And Response
  • 6/19/2023
Please Support Resolution 7.b. And The People Of Trostyanets
  • 6/21/2023
Senator Blackburn: Trump’s Indictment Exposes 2 Tiers Of Justice
  • 6/21/2023
A Road Map - And Response (2)
  • 6/17/2023
Wiedmer: Braves Look Hungry For Success
  • 6/21/2023
Dan Fleser: LSU Lefty Went From Bullpen To Tiger Hero
  • 6/21/2023
Randy Smith: Fun While It Lasted
  • 6/21/2023
Lookouts' Hinds, Phillips Named Players Of The Week
  • 6/21/2023
CWGA's Meg Buchanan, Judy Mabe, Nancy Logue, Pam Potter Shine At Battlefield
  • 6/20/2023
DAR Members Celebrated At June Meeting
  • 6/21/2023
Q 'N Brew At The Zoo Set For July 15
  • 6/20/2023
Bonnaroo Sale Postponed Due To Inclement Weather
  • 6/21/2023
American Heroes Dinner Is July 21
  • 6/21/2023
The Jews And The Blues Documentary Film Is July 9
  • 6/21/2023
Nightfall Brings Blues And Rock Friday
  • 6/21/2023
Chattanooga Film Festival Starts Friday
  • 6/20/2023
Premiere Viewing And Behind The Scenes Look At Good Perspective Film Is Wednesday
  • 6/20/2023
Fun On The Fourth Brought Back As "Chattanooga’s July 4th Community Celebration"
  • 6/19/2023
New Local Theatre Company To Perform The Fantasticks Outside Westin Hotel July 27-29
  • 6/19/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Don Loftis Was A True American Hero
  • 6/18/2023
Tourism Co. Campaign To Hang On To Full Hotel/Motel Funds Is Totally Baseless - And Response
  • 6/19/2023
Please Support Resolution 7.b. And The People Of Trostyanets
  • 6/21/2023
O'Charley's On Shallowford Village Drive Permanently Closes
  • 6/19/2023
Massey's Kitchen Debuts On Lookout Mountain
  • 6/18/2023
Texas Roadhouse, Taco Mamacita, Community Pie Coming To Hamilton Place
  • 6/15/2023
Check Into Cash Celebrates 30th Birthday
  • 6/21/2023
Direct Flooring Opens Hixson Store
  • 6/19/2023
Gas Prices Rise 0.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 6/20/2023
Realtors Raise More Than $64,500 For Habitat
  • 6/20/2023
House In Riverview With Over 8,700 Square Feet Sells For $4.5 Million
  • 6/15/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 8-14
  • 6/15/2023
CSCC Rededicates 9/11 Memorial Garden
  • 6/20/2023
McCallie Hosts Annual Father-Son Weekend
  • 6/19/2023
13 Chattanooga Area High School Students Graduate From BASF’s TECH Academy
  • 6/16/2023
ShowerUp Chattanooga Launches Sunday
  • 6/20/2023
Pam Turley Named Executive Director Of New Morning Pointe At Happy Valley
  • 6/20/2023
Erlanger Urology Hosts Men’s Health Seminar July 12
  • 6/19/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 1
  • 6/20/2023
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
  • 6/17/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Luther Was The 1st To Play Floyd Cramer's "Last Date"
  • 6/15/2023
Daniela Paz Peterson Promoted To Trust For Public Land’s Tennessee Program Director For Belonging Strategies
  • 6/21/2023
Fisherman Dies After Falling Overboard On Holston River
  • 6/21/2023
Pro-Pollination Partnership Tennessee Aquarium, TDOT Working Together To Celebrate, Protect Pollinators
  • 6/16/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 34: Lancaster
  • 6/19/2023
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
  • 6/16/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 33: Contemporary Art Galleries
  • 6/9/2023
Rev. JuQuan Stewart To Speak At Greater Tucker Baptist June 25
  • 6/20/2023
Bob Tamasy: When God Instructs Us To ‘Do Nothing’
  • 6/19/2023
Charlotte Choir School To Perform At Northside Presbyterian Church On Friday
  • 6/15/2023
David Eugene Cecil
  • 6/21/2023
Robert Fisher Maffett, Jr.
  • 6/21/2023
Julian L. Daniel
  • 6/21/2023
McFarland, Sarah (Dayton)
  • 6/21/2023
Alexander, Melissa Ann Dartsch (Dayton Mountain)
  • 6/21/2023
Singleton, Karen Kaye (Cleveland)
  • 6/20/2023