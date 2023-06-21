Lone Survivor Of Marion County Murder-Suicide That Claimed Five Lives Has Multiple Injuries

The lone survivor of a murder-suicide in Marion County that claimed five lives is in the hospital with multiple injuries.

Family members said Aaron Pursley was shot three times. A bullet went through his right hand, right shoulder, and stomach. He suffered a collapsed lung, three broken ribs, and lost his middle finger.

Organizers of a GoFundMe page in his behalf said, "Authorities say this happened all due to Gary Barnett. He killed five people before turning the gun on himself. Aaron is the only survivor of the shooting rampage." His cousin started a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

"Aaron is currently still in the hospital after surviving the heinous shooting that led to the death of his fiancé, Brittnee, along with her three children and her mother, Regina. Gary Barnett annihilated this entire family on the night of June 15, 2023 and Aaron’s life will never be the same."

"Aaron will be out of work for a while and we all know even though the paycheck stops coming in, the bills do not," said A.J. Childress, fundraiser organizer.