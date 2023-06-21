Dalton Police Investigating Equipment Theft From Park

Previous Next

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who stole a piece of heavy equipment from a Dalton park. The equipment belongs to a contractor that is working to install new playground equipment at Civitan Park.

The theft happened on June 14, at approximately 1:30 a.m. at Civitan Park on Tibbs Road. A yellow Caterpillar skid steer, 201 model 259D, was left in the park overnight by employees of the Copponex Group contractor where it was being used to install a new playground. The skid steer had an auger drill attachment installed on the front of the vehicle. During the night, a man was recorded by surveillance cameras driving into the parking lot in a four-door pickup truck, possibly a Toyota Tundra, pulling a double axel trailer with a toolbox attached. The man loaded the skid steer onto the trailer and drove away with it.

Anyone who knows the identity of this suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Clinton Travis at 706 278-9085, extension 9-231.