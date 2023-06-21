County Commission Approves $10 Million Purchase Of Gateway Building For Technical School

The County Commission on Wednesday approved the purchase of the Gateway site in downtown Chattanooga for use as a technical school.

Earlier this month, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee announced it selected Hamilton County’s offer on the 11-acre property.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said, “The Gateway site represents an opportunity for our county to lead the nation in creating partnerships between public education and industry that will ultimately serve our students well and develop a strong workforce for our future.

“I am grateful the County Commission supported this historic investment in career and technical education – and I encourage employers in our region to consider how they can partner with the county to create career pathways for students at the Gateway.”

Officials said, "With job growth in Hamilton County leading the nation, the new school facility in the heart of downtown will enable public/private partnerships as well as help Hamilton County Schools meet demand for more capacity in schools near Chattanooga’s urban core."

Supt. Justin Robertson said, “The Commission's vote to approve the purchase of the "Gateway" site is another step towards our Opportunity 2030 commitment: Every Community Served.

“As we look to the future of public education, we are dedicated to continuing to rethink existing spaces for student success. The site is a tremendous opportunity to address the ongoing growth of schools in the downtown area.”

“We are pleased to hear that the Hamilton County Commission voted in favor of the Gateway facility purchase,” said chief human resources officer Roy Vaughn, whose role includes oversight of corporate properties and services at BlueCross. “Mayor Wamp presented a bold vision for the space, and we look forward to seeing it become a reality for Hamilton County Schools and its students.”

The transaction will close in the coming months and BlueCross will transfer the property to Hamilton County in early 2024