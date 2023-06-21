Latest Headlines

Majority Of Red Bank Commission Give Final Approval To 57-Cent Property Tax Hike

  Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  Gail Perry

After a four-hour meeting with 40 people commenting about the budget and setting Red Bank’s new tax rate for fiscal year 2023-2024, the majority of the commissioners did not change their minds. Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton, and Commissioners Pete Phillips and Hayes Wilkinson were in favor of increasing the property tax rate by 57 cents, and Commissioner Jamie Fairbanks Harvey was opposed. With the final vote, including the increase, the tax rate will go from $1.10 to $1.67 for every $100 of assessed value of a property.

With a large number of residents expected, the meeting had been moved to the Red Bank Community Center that has a larger capacity than the room where the commission regularly meets. Residents lined up to speak about the proposed property tax increase. Those opposed to the budget and tax rate as proposed outnumbered those in favor three-to-one, mirroring the meeting prior to the first vote on the budget on June 6.

City Manager Martin Granum said the $9,773,647 budget had been created to fulfill the goals set by the commissioners for 2023-2024. Those are to revamp the stormwater ordinance and associated processes and fees, to make multi-modal transportation improvements and to develop a comprehensive plan for the city which includes creating a new park to replace park property that was used to build Red Bank Middle and High Schools. There is also the desire to develop more parks, trails and recreational opportunities including all residents living within a 10-minute walk to a park. Another goal is to create a Red Bank Community Library and Civic Center. It was noted that no funding was in the budget for this. And a loan will be taken out to make improvements at White Oak Park, so that cost is not included in the budget, but will be spread out over five years.

There was mutual agreement among city officials and residents that fire and police personnel had been underpaid and there was little opposition to the increased salaries and additional officers and firefighters that will be added in those departments. There was more disagreement about increases for employees in the administrative positions and about the additional people who have been hired. There was also push back against paying $200,000 for consultants that will be used to make assessments of parks in the city, for the development of the Red Bank Middle School property and to create a Comprehensive plan for the city. A seven percent cost of living raise for all employees along with the increased pay increases for specific jobs were both considered too much by many people. One speaker said that compensation in Red Bank was going to be much more than the average in the state of Tennessee.

Most speakers acknowledged that to live in a city and receive services, property taxes are needed, but why everything needs to be done all at once causing the large increase to be made at one time became the issue. The commissioners were asked to make the increases incrementally and spread over several years. They were asked to narrow the list down to “needs,” not “wishes.” Other suggestions made were that the city should attract more businesses which could generate business and sales taxes that could reduce the reliance on property tax.

A comment that was repeated many times is that there are a large number of people in Red Bank living on a fixed income and an increase that large would cause them to make hard decisions for where to reduce spending. Some said it would force them to move because they would be unable to pay the taxes. One resident said that not only will taxes be going up, so will everything else except for most incomes. Commissioners responded that Hamilton County has a tax relief program available to low-income households, and the city is prepared to look into how to freeze taxes for seniors, said the vice mayor. Citizens are also afraid that this will set a precedence for tax increases to continue.

One resident presented the commissioners with a petition containing 1,000 signatures of people against the tax increase as proposed. And toward the end of the long line of speakers, one said that “we wish you’d change your minds and have compassion for residents that have low incomes,” and she added, “We don’t need new parks in Red Bank.” But she said “You’ve already got your minds made up.”

Arguments from the 11 speakers who supported the tax increase included the “You get what you pay for,” and “you can’t keep kicking the can down the road.” Some considered the increase in taxes and what it will accomplish as an investment in the city’s future. One person said they wanted to live in a city that "thrives, not just survives."

The average appraised value of a house in Red Bank is $201,400, said City Manager Martin Granum, which will mean the property tax amount will increase around $20-$25 per month on that house, or about $250-$300 per year. Most of the speakers who had calculated the amount of tax on their properties, said it would add about $500 per year to their property tax bill.

Because of the Independence Day holiday, the Red Bank commission meeting on July 4 has been cancelled. The next meeting will be on July 18.

Lone Survivor Of Marion County Murder-Suicide That Claimed Five Lives Has Multiple Injuries
County Commission Approves $10 Million Purchase Of Gateway Building For Technical School
  • 6/21/2023
The County Commission on Wednesday approved the purchase of the Gateway site in downtown Chattanooga for use as a technical school. Earlier this month, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee announced ... more

Hamilton County Commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved a $995 million balanced budget for fiscal year 2024. Officials of the Weston Wamp administration said the budget has "emphasis ... more

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who stole a piece of heavy equipment from a Dalton park. The equipment belongs to a contractor that is working to ... more

Lone Survivor Of Marion County Murder-Suicide That Claimed Five Lives Has Multiple Injuries
DAR Members Celebrated At June Meeting
Nightfall Brings Blues And Rock Friday
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Check Into Cash Celebrates 30th Birthday
Direct Flooring Opens Hixson Store
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
  • 6/20/2023
House In Riverview With Over 8,700 Square Feet Sells For $4.5 Million
Lee’s Center For Responsible Citizenship Awards Marler $500 Scholarship
CSCC Rededicates 9/11 Memorial Garden
McCallie Hosts Annual Father-Son Weekend
Daniela Paz Peterson Promoted To Trust For Public Land’s Tennessee Program Director For Belonging Strategies
  • 6/19/2023
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
Rev. JuQuan Stewart To Speak At Greater Tucker Baptist June 25
Bob Tamasy: When God Instructs Us To ‘Do Nothing’
Charlotte Choir School To Perform At Northside Presbyterian Church On Friday
David Eugene Cecil
Robert Fisher Maffett, Jr.
Julian L. Daniel
McFarland, Sarah (Dayton)
Alexander, Melissa Ann Dartsch (Dayton Mountain)
Singleton, Karen Kaye (Cleveland)
