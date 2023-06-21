Latest Headlines

Red Bank Commission Gives Final Approval To 57-Cent Property Tax Hike

  • Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Gail Perry

After a four-hour meeting with 40 people commenting about the budget and setting Red Bank’s new tax rate for fiscal year 2023-2024, the majority of the commissioners did not change their minds. Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton, and Commissioners Pete Phillips and Hayes Wilkinson were in favor of increasing the property tax rate by 57 cents, and Commissioner Jamie Fairbanks Harvey was opposed. With the final vote, including the increase, the tax rate will go from $1.10 to $1.67 for every $100 of assessed value of a property.

With a large number of residents expected, the meeting had been moved to the Red Bank Community Center that has a larger capacity than the room where the commission regularly meets. Residents lined up to speak about the proposed property tax increase. Those opposed to the budget and tax rate as proposed outnumbered those in favor three-to-one, mirroring the meeting prior to the first vote on the budget on June 6.

City Manager Martin Granum said the $9,773,647 budget had been created to fulfill the goals set by the commissioners for 2023-2024. Those are to revamp the stormwater ordinance and associated processes and fees, to make multi-modal transportation improvements and to develop a comprehensive plan for the city which includes creating a new park to replace park property that was used to build Red Bank Middle and High Schools. There is also the desire to develop more parks, trails and recreational opportunities including all residents living within a 10-minute walk to a park. Another goal is to create a Red Bank Community Library and Civic Center. It was noted that no funding was in the budget for this. And a loan will be taken out to make improvements at White Oak Park, so that cost is not included in the budget, but will be spread out over five years.

There was mutual agreement among city officials and residents that fire and police personnel had been underpaid and there was little opposition to the increased salaries and additional officers and firefighters that will be added in those departments. There was more disagreement about increases for employees in the administrative positions and about the additional people who have been hired. There was also push back against paying $200,000 for consultants that will be used to make assessments of parks in the city, for the development of the Red Bank Middle School property and to create a Comprehensive plan for the city. A seven percent cost of living raise for all employees along with the increased pay increases for specific jobs were both considered too much by many people. One speaker said that compensation in Red Bank was going to be much more than the average in the state of Tennessee.

Most speakers acknowledged that to live in a city and receive services, property taxes are needed, but why everything needs to be done all at once causing the large increase to be made at one time became the issue. The commissioners were asked to make the increases incrementally and spread over several years. They were asked to narrow the list down to “needs,” not “wishes.” Other suggestions made were that the city should attract more businesses which could generate business and sales taxes that could reduce the reliance on property tax.

A comment that was repeated many times is that there are a large number of people in Red Bank living on a fixed income and an increase that large would cause them to make hard decisions for where to reduce spending. Some said it would force them to move because they would be unable to pay the taxes. One resident said that not only will taxes be going up, so will everything else except for most incomes. Commissioners responded that Hamilton County has a tax relief program available to low-income households, and the city is prepared to look into how to freeze taxes for seniors, said the vice mayor. Citizens are also afraid that this will set a precedence for tax increases to continue.

One resident presented the commissioners with a petition containing 1,000 signatures of people against the tax increase as proposed. And toward the end of the long line of speakers, one said that “we wish you’d change your minds and have compassion for residents that have low incomes,” and she added, “We don’t need new parks in Red Bank.” But she said “You’ve already got your minds made up.”

Arguments from the 11 speakers who supported the tax increase included the “You get what you pay for,” and “you can’t keep kicking the can down the road.” Some considered the increase in taxes and what it will accomplish as an investment in the city’s future. One person said they wanted to live in a city that "thrives, not just survives."

The average appraised value of a house in Red Bank is $201,400, said City Manager Martin Granum, which will mean the property tax amount will increase around $20-$25 per month on that house, or about $250-$300 per year. Most of the speakers who had calculated the amount of tax on their properties, said it would add about $500 per year to their property tax bill.

Because of the Independence Day holiday, the Red Bank commission meeting on July 4 has been cancelled. The next meeting will be on July 18.

Latest Headlines
TSWA Taps 16 From Area For All-State Baseball Honors
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/23/2023
Ridgeside, Red Bank Post Swim Wins
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/22/2023
Chattanooga Area Swim League Results
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/22/2023
Man In Critical Condition After Shooting At College Hill Courts
  • Breaking News
  • 6/22/2023
PHOTOS: Red Bank Gators Host Cumberland Currents
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/22/2023
Mocs Add Staff To Development and UTC Mocs Club
  • Sports
  • 6/22/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/23/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANGELA, DUSTIN JAY 913 JOHNSON ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff THEFT OF PROPERTY ... more

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills
  • 6/22/2023

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 BURGER, CHAS ERIC BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI) 06/21/2023 1 BURGER, CHAS ERIC OPERATING BOAT W/O CERT OF NUMBER 06/21/2023 ... more

TDOT Region 2 Community Meetings Set For June 26, 27 & 29
  • 6/22/2023

Tennessee Department of Transportation representatives will be hosting three community meetings in the area for the purpose of providing information to the citizenry about the I-75/I-24 Phase ... more

Breaking News
HCSO Locates Stolen Vehicle And Apprehends Wanted Fugitive With ALPR
HCSO Locates Stolen Vehicle And Apprehends Wanted Fugitive With ALPR
  • 6/22/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/22/2023
SWAT Team Arrest Mistaken For Active Shooter Situation - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/22/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/22/2023
Police Blotter: Man's Friend Walks Away With His Government Issued Phone; Man Trespassed From Dollar General After Cussing At Staff
  • 6/22/2023
Opinion
An Appreciative Commissioner
  • 6/21/2023
Please Support Resolution 7.b. And The People Of Trostyanets
  • 6/21/2023
Jerry Summers: Shades Of Judge Robert Taylor
Jerry Summers: Shades Of Judge Robert Taylor
  • 6/23/2023
Red Bank Citizens Are Against The Tax Increase
  • 6/22/2023
Happy International Day Of Yoga
  • 6/21/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: At Least The Vols Got There
Dan Fleser: At Least The Vols Got There
  • 6/22/2023
Wiedmer: Braves Look Hungry For Success
  • 6/21/2023
Dan Fleser: LSU Lefty Went From Bullpen To Tiger Hero
Dan Fleser: LSU Lefty Went From Bullpen To Tiger Hero
  • 6/21/2023
Mocs Add Staff To Development and UTC Mocs Club
  • 6/22/2023
Cleveland State Softball Players Moving On To Complete Degrees
  • 6/22/2023
Happenings
Mary Catherine Schimpf Launches Theatrico
Mary Catherine Schimpf Launches Theatrico
  • 6/22/2023
Tickets To 2023 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Now On Sale
  • 6/22/2023
Jerry Summer: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quotes No. 1
Jerry Summer: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quotes No. 1
  • 6/22/2023
Upcoming Special Event Related Road Closures
  • 6/22/2023
Friends Of Hixson Hosts Hamilton County Judges Panel
Friends Of Hixson Hosts Hamilton County Judges Panel
  • 6/22/2023
Entertainment
Nightfall Brings Blues And Rock Friday
Nightfall Brings Blues And Rock Friday
  • 6/21/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/21/2023
Auditions For Peter Pan The Musical Are July 10-11
  • 6/21/2023
Chattanooga Film Festival Starts Friday
  • 6/20/2023
Premiere Viewing And Behind The Scenes Look At Good Perspective Film Is Wednesday
  • 6/20/2023
Opinion
An Appreciative Commissioner
  • 6/21/2023
Please Support Resolution 7.b. And The People Of Trostyanets
  • 6/21/2023
Jerry Summers: Shades Of Judge Robert Taylor
Jerry Summers: Shades Of Judge Robert Taylor
  • 6/23/2023
Dining
O'Charley's On Shallowford Village Drive Permanently Closes
  • 6/19/2023
Massey's Kitchen Debuts On Lookout Mountain
  • 6/18/2023
Texas Roadhouse, Taco Mamacita, Community Pie Coming To Hamilton Place
  • 6/15/2023
Business
The Company Lab Holds Inaugural Experiential EV Ride & Drive
  • 6/22/2023
My Discount Liquor, Wine And Tobacco Opens New Location In Red Bank
  • 6/22/2023
GA Regional Commissions See Rise In May Unemployment Rates
  • 6/22/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
  • 6/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 15-21
  • 6/22/2023
Realtors Raise More Than $64,500 For Habitat
  • 6/20/2023
Student Scene
2022-23 Chattanooga As Text Program Concludes
  • 6/22/2023
Lee’s Center For Responsible Citizenship Awards Marler $500 Scholarship
Lee’s Center For Responsible Citizenship Awards Marler $500 Scholarship
  • 6/21/2023
CSCC Rededicates 9/11 Memorial Garden
CSCC Rededicates 9/11 Memorial Garden
  • 6/20/2023
Living Well
Erlanger Board Approves Fiscal Year 2024 Operating And Capital Budget
  • 6/22/2023
Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland Back In Network With Blue Cross BlueCare, TennCare Select And BlueCare Plus Plans
  • 6/22/2023
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held At New Veterans Home In Cleveland
  • 6/22/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 1
  • 6/20/2023
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
  • 6/17/2023
Outdoors
New Law Impacting Wakeboarding And Wakesurfing Goes Into Effect July 1
  • 6/22/2023
Daniela Paz Peterson Promoted To Trust For Public Land’s Tennessee Program Director For Belonging Strategies
Daniela Paz Peterson Promoted To Trust For Public Land’s Tennessee Program Director For Belonging Strategies
  • 6/21/2023
Fisherman Dies After Falling Overboard On Holston River
  • 6/21/2023
Travel
Summer Blockbusters Coming to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater In July
  • 6/22/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 34: Lancaster
  • 6/19/2023
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
  • 6/16/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Problem With Being A Servant
Bob Tamasy: The Problem With Being A Servant
  • 6/22/2023
Outdoor Service Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/22/2023
Rev. JuQuan Stewart To Speak At Greater Tucker Baptist June 25
Rev. JuQuan Stewart To Speak At Greater Tucker Baptist June 25
  • 6/20/2023
Obituaries
Hilda Elaine Atkinson
Hilda Elaine Atkinson
  • 6/22/2023
Robert “Bob” A. Freeman
Robert “Bob” A. Freeman
  • 6/22/2023
Maggie Inez Bearden McCuiston Stiers
Maggie Inez Bearden McCuiston Stiers
  • 6/22/2023
Area Obituaries
Ogle, Charlie (LaFayette)
Ogle, Charlie (LaFayette)
  • 6/22/2023
Holt, Claretta Ellen (Athens)
Holt, Claretta Ellen (Athens)
  • 6/22/2023
Branham, Patrice Lavette Dwight (Dalton)
Branham, Patrice Lavette Dwight (Dalton)
  • 6/22/2023