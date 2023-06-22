Police Blotter: Man's Friend Walks Away With His Government Issued Phone; Man Trespassed From Dollar General After Cussing At Staff

A man told police that his friend was hanging out with him in his room at the Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road. The two started arguing and the friend walked away from the room with the man's government issued phone. The friend then walked down the street and out of sight. The man said that he needed a report, but did not wish to prosecute his friend. Police checked the area for the friend, who was traveling with a red-headed woman pushing a stroller, but could not locate him.



A employee at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road, showed police video footage of four black males who used a fake receipt to obtain multiple items of merchandise valued to be $2,182. These items were gaming consoles and equipment. Photos of the men were given to police.

A man on Ocoee Street told police he had been in a verbal disorder with his girlfriend. While in the disorder, the girlfriend's daughter became involved in the argument. went to her room where she had been staying for multiple months and proceeded to destroy a Roku TV. She said the TV belonged to her and, while on scene, officers heard the man say he had given her the TV. The daughter was leaving at the time of police arrival before contact could be made. The man said he wants her formally trespassed if contact is able to be made at a future time. He also wanted his girlfriend to leave until everyone could calm down. The girlfriend left with the mother of the man. The man placed what belongings the daughter had outside of the house for her to recover at a later time.

A woman told police she was staying at the Sonesta Select Chattanooga Hamilton Place, 2210 Bams Dr., and, when she checked out, she had possibly left her gold rings sitting on a ledge inside the room. She said she called the front desk and was told the rings had not been seen. The manager said no one had picked them up. The hotel allowed the woman to go back to the room and check, but she was unable to locate the rings. There is no evidence to support the rings had been taken.

A loss prevention employee at Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road, told police that he and other store associates attempted to stop a black female who was attempting to leave the store with some unpaid for items. The employee said that when they approached the woman, she fled into the parking lot and got into the passenger seat of a gray hatchback vehicle with a drive out tag. The employee was able to provide pictures of the woman, along with the man she had been with in the store. A picture of the suspect vehicle was also given to police. At this time there is no additional suspect information. The total dollar amount of the merchandise taken was $365.88.



A disturbance was reported at a residence on 3rd Avenue. Police spoke with a woman and her male relative. They said they verbally argued, and the woman became upset enough to call the police. However, they both confirmed that no physical altercation occurred. The woman indicated she would leave on foot to stay at her aunt's house for the night. Police observed the woman leaving the scene on foot.

A man on Grace Avenue told police he was in a verbal disorder with his son that night. He told police that his son had left before the police arrived and he no longer needed assistance.

A man was reported at the Dollar General, 4211 Rossville Blvd., bothering customers and swearing at the staff. The Dollar General wanted the man trespassed. He was informed if he returns, he goes to jail.