Here is the the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BUCHANON, GABRIEL EUGENE

1565 BURNS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



CHAPIN, KATHLEEN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(OPOSSESSIONOF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION0



GIAMPORTONE, REBECCA MICHELLE

5345 LITTLE DEBBIE PARKWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JENKINS, JUANZELL CHAVEZ

1814 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041311

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



LONERGAN, CHRISTINE LYNN

4107 37TH STREET COURT WEST BRADENTON, 34205

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOPEZ, ERNESTO

312 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



VASQUEZ AGUSTIN, ADAN

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



VASQUEZ AGUSTIN, RENE ALFREDO

UNKNOWN ,

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



WELCH, JANIYA JAQUETTE

1020 W 37TH ST.

Here are the mug shots:

LAVENDER, DEIDRA ZHEMONE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/20/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEWIS, JORDAN LEIGH-ANN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 03/22/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TORBUSH, CHAZ NIXON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/28/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/25/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSS. OF METHAMP WALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE

