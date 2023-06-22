Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, June 22, 2023

Here is the the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, TIFFANI LYNN 
282 JANET DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ANDERSON, JENIFER DYAN 
7418 IGOU FERRY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MONEY LAUNDERING

BARNES, BELINDA 
4110 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BEARD, DEWAYNE CARTELL 
3812 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD 
1732 E CRABTREE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BILLUPS, BREIZJHA ALLEXAY 
82 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRYANT, TAMAR LE CHE 
112 ARLINGTON TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUCHANON, GABRIEL EUGENE 
1565 BURNS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

BUCK, KACIE MARCELLE 
5727 N MORGAN LN RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BUMPASS, LAMAR BERNARD 
1295 PRESTON ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

BUTLER, ZION ALEXANDER 
4725 SABRINA LN APT 203 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR

CAPPS, RICHARD D 
316 ROACH HOLLOW ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHAPIN, KATHLEEN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD NEGLECT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(OPOSSESSIONOF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY(CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION0

COFFMAN, HEATHER RENEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073536 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONNER, AMANDA GAIL 
4026 SPRING PLACE RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CONNER, ASHLEY BROOKE 
109 SIGNAL VIEW ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

EBERHARDT, DEVIN LAVAR 
3812 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101716 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EWTON, SHERRY MARIE 
15821 COULTERVILLE ROAD SALE CREEK, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, MINDY MARIE 
6809 FRENCH QURTER COURT HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIAMPORTONE, REBECCA MICHELLE 
5345 LITTLE DEBBIE PARKWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON 
804 E 10TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN 
3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072037 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JAEGER, SARAH BETH 
504 GUILE ST ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JEFFERSON, MIRACLE MARIE 
57 TULIP LN ROSSVILLE, 307416705 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JENKINS, JUANZELL CHAVEZ 
1814 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041311 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

LEWIS, JORDAN LEIGH-ANN 
1045 HOTTENTOT RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

LEWIS, JUSTINA A 
6 HICKORY LANE FORT OGLE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

LONERGAN, CHRISTINE LYNN 
4107 37TH STREET COURT WEST BRADENTON, 34205 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ, ERNESTO 
312 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LUCAS, KANDI RENA 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

MATTHEW, CHASTA LYNN 
5873 LAKE RESORT TERRACE APT B102 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA 
4711 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MOORE, LAURA NICOLE 
6457 COLT LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, TRAMESA SHANZED 
6999 TIFFANY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARMES, SHAWNTERRA MARSHEE 
526 ROYAL CREST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PECK, REGINALD GRISHON 
4511 ROGERS RD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

PENDERGRASS, JEFFREY ALAN 
403 DEE LN HIXSON, 373431703 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

PETERSEN, MARK JAMES 
3439 DAVIS CIRCLE NW CLEVELAND, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

SMITH, DEVICHEC DEQUAN 
234 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112749 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAYLOR, CONSTANCE NICHOLE 
328 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TWILLEY, RUBEN DAVID 
4005 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101719 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VASQUEZ AGUSTIN, ADAN 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VASQUEZ AGUSTIN, RENE ALFREDO 
UNKNOWN , 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE 
6106 BERMUDA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF TEMPORARY ORDER OF PROTECTION

WARE, JAWAUN DEONTE 
4318 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101751 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WELCH, JANIYA JAQUETTE 
1020 W 37TH ST.

APT#D202 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WIGGINS, JOHN SCOTT 
2060 RIVER VALLEY DR HEARTSVILLE, 37074 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WINCHELL, TIMOTHY ALLAN 
212 WESTSIDE STREE APT 201 ATHEN, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WRIGHT, JESSICA BROOKE 
3606 PICKERING AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

AARON, TIFFANI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/23/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ANDERSON, JENIFER DYAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/17/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • MONEY LAUNDERING
BARNES, BELINDA
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BEARD, DEWAYNE CARTELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/20/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BILLUPS, BREIZJHA ALLEXAY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/10/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRYANT, TAMAR LE CHE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/17/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUCK, KACIE MARCELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/18/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BUMPASS, LAMAR BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/26/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BUTLER, ZION ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/11/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
CAPPS, RICHARD D
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/06/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COFFMAN, HEATHER RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONNER, AMANDA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CONNER, ASHLEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/30/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
EBERHARDT, DEVIN LAVAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EWTON, SHERRY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/17/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, MINDY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/12/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JAEGER, SARAH BETH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/27/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JEFFERSON, MIRACLE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/10/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAVENDER, DEIDRA ZHEMONE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEWIS, JORDAN LEIGH-ANN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/05/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
LEWIS, JUSTINA A
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/23/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
LUCAS, KANDI RENA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/16/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
MATTHEW, CHASTA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/19/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MOORE, LAURA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARMES, SHAWNTERRA MARSHEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/26/1985
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PECK, REGINALD GRISHON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/18/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
PENDERGRASS, JEFFREY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/04/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
PETERSEN, MARK JAMES
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/02/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
SMITH, DEVICHEC DEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/14/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THURMAN, HAYLEY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TORBUSH, CHAZ NIXON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/28/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TWILLEY, RUBEN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/23/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WALDROP, DANIEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSS. OF METHAMP
WALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/16/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF TEMPORARY ORDER OF PROTECTION
WARE, JAWAUN DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WELCH, JANIYA JAQUETTE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/19/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WIGGINS, JOHN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/02/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WINCHELL, TIMOTHY ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/29/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WRIGHT, JESSICA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/27/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



Latest Headlines
SWAT Team Arrest Mistaken For Active Shooter Situation - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 6/22/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/22/2023
Police Blotter: Man's Friend Walks Away With His Government Issued Phone; Man Trespassed From Dollar General After Cussing At Staff
  • Breaking News
  • 6/22/2023
Mocs' Tennis Signs Russian Native Madlena Orlova
  • Sports
  • 6/21/2023
Chattanooga Area Swim League Results
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/21/2023
Ooltewah Swimmers Now 5-0 After Win At Catoosa
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/21/2023
Breaking News
SWAT Team Arrest Mistaken For Active Shooter Situation - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/22/2023

Several concerned citizens called in about what they believed to be an active shooter in the Zaxby’s parking lot, in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. Callers reported seeing two gunmen in the ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/22/2023

Here is the the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AARON, TIFFANI LYNN 282 JANET DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION OF METH ... more

Police Blotter: Man's Friend Walks Away With His Government Issued Phone; Man Trespassed From Dollar General After Cussing At Staff
  • 6/22/2023

A man told police that his friend was hanging out with him in his room at the Motel 6, 5505 Brainerd Road. The two started arguing and the friend walked away from the room with the man's government ... more

Breaking News
County Commission Approves $10 Million Purchase Of Gateway Building For Technical School
  • 6/21/2023
County Commission Approves $995 Million Budget
  • 6/21/2023
Dalton Police Investigating Equipment Theft From Park
  • 6/21/2023
Lone Survivor Of Marion County Murder-Suicide That Claimed Five Lives Has Multiple Injuries
Lone Survivor Of Marion County Murder-Suicide That Claimed Five Lives Has Multiple Injuries
  • 6/21/2023
Florida Fugitive Arrested By Collegedale Officers
  • 6/21/2023
Opinion
An Appreciative Commissioner
  • 6/21/2023
Please Support Resolution 7.b. And The People Of Trostyanets
  • 6/21/2023
Happy International Day Of Yoga
  • 6/21/2023
Senator Blackburn: Trump’s Indictment Exposes 2 Tiers Of Justice
  • 6/21/2023
Tourism Co. Campaign To Hang On To Full Hotel/Motel Funds Is Totally Baseless - And Response
  • 6/19/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Braves Look Hungry For Success
  • 6/21/2023
Dan Fleser: LSU Lefty Went From Bullpen To Tiger Hero
Dan Fleser: LSU Lefty Went From Bullpen To Tiger Hero
  • 6/21/2023
Randy Smith: Fun While It Lasted
Randy Smith: Fun While It Lasted
  • 6/21/2023
Mocs' Tennis Signs Russian Native Madlena Orlova
  • 6/21/2023
Lookouts' Hinds, Phillips Named Players Of The Week
  • 6/21/2023
Happenings
DAR Members Celebrated At June Meeting
DAR Members Celebrated At June Meeting
  • 6/21/2023
The Jews And The Blues Documentary Film Is July 9
  • 6/21/2023
Jerry Summer: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quotes No. 1
Jerry Summer: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quotes No. 1
  • 6/22/2023
American Heroes Dinner Is July 21
  • 6/21/2023
Bonnaroo Sale Postponed Due To Inclement Weather
  • 6/21/2023
Entertainment
Nightfall Brings Blues And Rock Friday
Nightfall Brings Blues And Rock Friday
  • 6/21/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/21/2023
Chattanooga Film Festival Starts Friday
  • 6/20/2023
Auditions For Peter Pan The Musical Are July 10-11
  • 6/21/2023
Premiere Viewing And Behind The Scenes Look At Good Perspective Film Is Wednesday
  • 6/20/2023
Opinion
An Appreciative Commissioner
  • 6/21/2023
Please Support Resolution 7.b. And The People Of Trostyanets
  • 6/21/2023
Happy International Day Of Yoga
  • 6/21/2023
Dining
O'Charley's On Shallowford Village Drive Permanently Closes
  • 6/19/2023
Massey's Kitchen Debuts On Lookout Mountain
  • 6/18/2023
Texas Roadhouse, Taco Mamacita, Community Pie Coming To Hamilton Place
  • 6/15/2023
Business
Check Into Cash Celebrates 30th Birthday
Check Into Cash Celebrates 30th Birthday
  • 6/21/2023
Direct Flooring Opens Hixson Store
Direct Flooring Opens Hixson Store
  • 6/19/2023
Gas Prices Rise 0.8 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 6/20/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
  • 6/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 15-21
  • 6/22/2023
Realtors Raise More Than $64,500 For Habitat
  • 6/20/2023
Student Scene
Lee’s Center For Responsible Citizenship Awards Marler $500 Scholarship
Lee’s Center For Responsible Citizenship Awards Marler $500 Scholarship
  • 6/21/2023
CSCC Rededicates 9/11 Memorial Garden
CSCC Rededicates 9/11 Memorial Garden
  • 6/20/2023
McCallie Hosts Annual Father-Son Weekend
McCallie Hosts Annual Father-Son Weekend
  • 6/19/2023
Living Well
ShowerUp Chattanooga Launches Sunday
  • 6/20/2023
Pam Turley Named Executive Director Of New Morning Pointe At Happy Valley
Pam Turley Named Executive Director Of New Morning Pointe At Happy Valley
  • 6/20/2023
Erlanger Urology Hosts Men’s Health Seminar July 12
  • 6/19/2023
Memories
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 1
  • 6/20/2023
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
  • 6/17/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Luther Was The 1st To Play Floyd Cramer's "Last Date"
Earl Freudenberg: Luther Was The 1st To Play Floyd Cramer's "Last Date"
  • 6/15/2023
Outdoors
Daniela Paz Peterson Promoted To Trust For Public Land’s Tennessee Program Director For Belonging Strategies
Daniela Paz Peterson Promoted To Trust For Public Land’s Tennessee Program Director For Belonging Strategies
  • 6/21/2023
Fisherman Dies After Falling Overboard On Holston River
  • 6/21/2023
Pro-Pollination Partnership Tennessee Aquarium, TDOT Working Together To Celebrate, Protect Pollinators
Pro-Pollination Partnership Tennessee Aquarium, TDOT Working Together To Celebrate, Protect Pollinators
  • 6/16/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 34: Lancaster
  • 6/19/2023
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
  • 6/16/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 33: Contemporary Art Galleries
  • 6/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Problem With Being A Servant
Bob Tamasy: The Problem With Being A Servant
  • 6/22/2023
Rev. JuQuan Stewart To Speak At Greater Tucker Baptist June 25
Rev. JuQuan Stewart To Speak At Greater Tucker Baptist June 25
  • 6/20/2023
Bob Tamasy: When God Instructs Us To ‘Do Nothing’
Bob Tamasy: When God Instructs Us To ‘Do Nothing’
  • 6/19/2023
Obituaries
David Eugene Cecil
David Eugene Cecil
  • 6/21/2023
Robert Fisher Maffett, Jr.
Robert Fisher Maffett, Jr.
  • 6/21/2023
Julian L. Daniel
Julian L. Daniel
  • 6/21/2023
Area Obituaries
McFarland, Sarah (Dayton)
McFarland, Sarah (Dayton)
  • 6/21/2023
Alexander, Melissa Ann Dartsch (Dayton Mountain)
Alexander, Melissa Ann Dartsch (Dayton Mountain)
  • 6/21/2023
Singleton, Karen Kaye (Cleveland)
Singleton, Karen Kaye (Cleveland)
  • 6/20/2023