Here is the the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|AARON, TIFFANI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/23/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ANDERSON, JENIFER DYAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/17/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- MONEY LAUNDERING
|
|BARNES, BELINDA
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BEARD, DEWAYNE CARTELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BETTIS, CHRISTOPHER BRAD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/20/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BILLUPS, BREIZJHA ALLEXAY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/10/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BRYANT, TAMAR LE CHE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/17/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BUCK, KACIE MARCELLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/18/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BUMPASS, LAMAR BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/26/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|BUTLER, ZION ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/11/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTR
|
|CAPPS, RICHARD D
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/06/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COFFMAN, HEATHER RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CONNER, AMANDA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CONNER, ASHLEY BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/30/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|EBERHARDT, DEVIN LAVAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/15/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|EWTON, SHERRY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/17/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FORD, MINDY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/12/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HERMAN, JAMAUL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/07/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|INGRAM, KENDRA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JAEGER, SARAH BETH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/27/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JEFFERSON, MIRACLE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/10/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LAVENDER, DEIDRA ZHEMONE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/20/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LEWIS, JORDAN LEIGH-ANN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/05/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|LEWIS, JUSTINA A
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/23/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|LUCAS, KANDI RENA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/16/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|MATTHEW, CHASTA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|MOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/19/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|MOORE, LAURA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PARMES, SHAWNTERRA MARSHEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/26/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PECK, REGINALD GRISHON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/18/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|PENDERGRASS, JEFFREY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/04/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
|
|PETERSEN, MARK JAMES
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/02/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, DEVICHEC DEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/14/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|THURMAN, HAYLEY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 03/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TORBUSH, CHAZ NIXON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/28/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TWILLEY, RUBEN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/23/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WALDROP, DANIEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSS. OF METHAMP
|
|WALSTON, JAMES LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/16/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF TEMPORARY ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|WARE, JAWAUN DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WELCH, JANIYA JAQUETTE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/19/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WIGGINS, JOHN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/02/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WINCHELL, TIMOTHY ALLAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/29/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WRIGHT, JESSICA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/27/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/21/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|