SWAT Team Arrest Mistaken For Active Shooter Situation - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Several concerned citizens called in about what they believed to be an active shooter in the Zaxby’s parking lot, in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. Callers reported seeing two gunmen in the parking lot wearing masks and hearing gunshots. Upon arrival of several area agencies it was discovered that a state agency was conducting an arrest in the parking lot utilizing their SWAT Team. A distraction device had been used. No guns had been fired.

A business alarm was activated at the Rhodes Storage facility, in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Everything checked out ok.



A concerned citizen contacted an officer to respond to the 9200 block of Homewood Circle after they found a small child walking down the sidewalk unsupervised. The parent had collected their child prior to the officer’s arrival.

An officer addressed a parking complaint about cars parking in the dead end section of Hyacinth Lane, in the Homewood neighborhood, by public works trying to pick up trash.

A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody during court on a bond revocation warrant from a driving on a revoked license charge.



A concerned citizen in the Walmart parking lot called police because they had seen an individual handling a firearm in their own parked car. Contact was made with the individual in the parked car and everything checked out ok.

A two vehicle crash was reported in the 9700 block of Apison Pike. No injuries were reported.

An officer responded to the Walmart after an individual believed someone in the store had stolen their purse. After a brief investigation, it was determined that the bag had never been brought into the store. It had been left inside their vehicle.

A traffic stop in the 10300 block of Lee Highway resulted in driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.



