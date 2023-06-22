Latest Headlines

Home In Red Bank Destroyed By Fire Thursday Morning

  • Thursday, June 22, 2023

A home in Red Bank was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.

A neighbor called 911 reporting a residential fire at 2408 Charlotte Ave. The Red Bank Fire Department responded at 5 a.m. and arrived on the scene within minutes reporting heavy smoke and fire showing on the front porch. Firefighters quickly entered the residence to extinguish the fire.

Red Bank Fire requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Chattanooga Fire Department, Dallas Bay VFD and Mutual Aid Chief Mike Williams responded to the scene. Signal Mountain Fire Department and Chattanooga Fire Department stood by at Red Bank stations to cover their district for additional emergency calls.

Red Bank fire officials report the house is a total loss with damages estimated at $150,000.

HCEMS responded to the scene for potential injuries to the firefighters.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by Red Bank Fire and Police Department.

