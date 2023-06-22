Latest Headlines

HCSO Locates Stolen Vehicle And Apprehends Wanted Fugitive With ALPR

  • Thursday, June 22, 2023
Jamaul Herman
Jamaul Herman
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a wanted fugitive when they recovered a stolen car on Wednesday.

Deputy Long Ross was driving in the 500 block of East MLK Boulevard at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday when his Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) alerted to a possible stolen vehicle.

The vehicle, a Chevrolet Aveo, was found to be parked and unoccupied. After further investigation, it was learned a suspect by the name of Jamaul Herman was associated with the stolen vehicle and it was noted the suspect could be armed.


Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies investigated and located the suspect in a nearby business where the vehicle was parked. Herman, was detained and warrants were verified for his arrest for the following: aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property, interference with 911 and unlawful possession of a handgun

“The use of innovative technology to make our operations more efficient and to disrupt crime in our community is a priority to me and this agency. Once again, this incident is a perfect example of how ALPRs are helping our deputies recover stolen property and mitigate crime in our county. Thanks to our use of ALPRs, we now have yet another violent offender off our streets,” said Sheriff Austin Garrett.

Herman was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center. The stolen vehicle in question was recovered by HCSO and returned to the owner.
Latest Headlines
TDOT Region 2 Community Meetings Set For June 26, 27 & 29
  • Breaking News
  • 6/22/2023
HCSO Locates Stolen Vehicle And Apprehends Wanted Fugitive With ALPR
HCSO Locates Stolen Vehicle And Apprehends Wanted Fugitive With ALPR
  • Breaking News
  • 6/22/2023
Man Dies In Red Bank House Fire Thursday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 6/22/2023
Red Wolves To Host Tennessee-Georgia Senior Soccer Showcase
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/22/2023
Jacksonville Jaguars' Tre' HerndonTo Host Backpack Drive
Jacksonville Jaguars' Tre' HerndonTo Host Backpack Drive
  • Prep Sports
  • 6/22/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/22/2023
Breaking News
HCSO Locates Stolen Vehicle And Apprehends Wanted Fugitive With ALPR
HCSO Locates Stolen Vehicle And Apprehends Wanted Fugitive With ALPR
  • 6/22/2023

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a wanted fugitive when they recovered a stolen car on Wednesday. Deputy Long Ross was driving in the 500 block of East MLK Boulevard at approximately ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/22/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

SWAT Team Arrest Mistaken For Active Shooter Situation - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/22/2023

Several concerned citizens called in about what they believed to be an active shooter in the Zaxby’s parking lot, in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. Callers reported seeing two gunmen in the ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/22/2023
Police Blotter: Man's Friend Walks Away With His Government Issued Phone; Man Trespassed From Dollar General After Cussing At Staff
  • 6/22/2023
County Commission Approves $10 Million Purchase Of Gateway Building For Technical School
  • 6/21/2023
County Commission Approves $995 Million Budget
  • 6/21/2023
Dalton Police Investigating Equipment Theft From Park
  • 6/21/2023
Opinion
An Appreciative Commissioner
  • 6/21/2023
Please Support Resolution 7.b. And The People Of Trostyanets
  • 6/21/2023
Jerry Summers: Shades Of Judge Robert Taylor
Jerry Summers: Shades Of Judge Robert Taylor
  • 6/23/2023
Red Bank Citizens Are Against The Tax Increase
  • 6/22/2023
Happy International Day Of Yoga
  • 6/21/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Braves Look Hungry For Success
  • 6/21/2023
Dan Fleser: LSU Lefty Went From Bullpen To Tiger Hero
Dan Fleser: LSU Lefty Went From Bullpen To Tiger Hero
  • 6/21/2023
Randy Smith: Fun While It Lasted
Randy Smith: Fun While It Lasted
  • 6/21/2023
Mocs' Tennis Signs Russian Native Madlena Orlova
  • 6/21/2023
Lookouts' Hinds, Phillips Named Players Of The Week
  • 6/21/2023
Happenings
DAR Members Celebrated At June Meeting
DAR Members Celebrated At June Meeting
  • 6/21/2023
The Jews And The Blues Documentary Film Is July 9
  • 6/21/2023
Jerry Summer: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quotes No. 1
Jerry Summer: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quotes No. 1
  • 6/22/2023
Bonnaroo Sale Set For June 23
  • 6/22/2023
Highland Park And Ridgedale Neighborhoods Host Porch Hop And Block Party June 24
  • 6/22/2023
Entertainment
Nightfall Brings Blues And Rock Friday
Nightfall Brings Blues And Rock Friday
  • 6/21/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/21/2023
Chattanooga Film Festival Starts Friday
  • 6/20/2023
Auditions For Peter Pan The Musical Are July 10-11
  • 6/21/2023
Premiere Viewing And Behind The Scenes Look At Good Perspective Film Is Wednesday
  • 6/20/2023
Opinion
An Appreciative Commissioner
  • 6/21/2023
Please Support Resolution 7.b. And The People Of Trostyanets
  • 6/21/2023
Jerry Summers: Shades Of Judge Robert Taylor
Jerry Summers: Shades Of Judge Robert Taylor
  • 6/23/2023
Dining
O'Charley's On Shallowford Village Drive Permanently Closes
  • 6/19/2023
Massey's Kitchen Debuts On Lookout Mountain
  • 6/18/2023
Texas Roadhouse, Taco Mamacita, Community Pie Coming To Hamilton Place
  • 6/15/2023
Business
The Company Lab Holds Inaugural Experiential EV Ride & Drive
  • 6/22/2023
My Discount Liquor, Wine And Tobacco Opens New Location In Red Bank
  • 6/22/2023
GA Regional Commissions See Rise In May Unemployment Rates
  • 6/22/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
  • 6/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 15-21
  • 6/22/2023
Realtors Raise More Than $64,500 For Habitat
  • 6/20/2023
Student Scene
Lee’s Center For Responsible Citizenship Awards Marler $500 Scholarship
Lee’s Center For Responsible Citizenship Awards Marler $500 Scholarship
  • 6/21/2023
CSCC Rededicates 9/11 Memorial Garden
CSCC Rededicates 9/11 Memorial Garden
  • 6/20/2023
McCallie Hosts Annual Father-Son Weekend
McCallie Hosts Annual Father-Son Weekend
  • 6/19/2023
Living Well
ShowerUp Chattanooga Launches Sunday
  • 6/20/2023
Pam Turley Named Executive Director Of New Morning Pointe At Happy Valley
Pam Turley Named Executive Director Of New Morning Pointe At Happy Valley
  • 6/20/2023
Erlanger Urology Hosts Men’s Health Seminar July 12
  • 6/19/2023
Memories
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 1
  • 6/20/2023
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
  • 6/17/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Luther Was The 1st To Play Floyd Cramer's "Last Date"
Earl Freudenberg: Luther Was The 1st To Play Floyd Cramer's "Last Date"
  • 6/15/2023
Outdoors
Daniela Paz Peterson Promoted To Trust For Public Land’s Tennessee Program Director For Belonging Strategies
Daniela Paz Peterson Promoted To Trust For Public Land’s Tennessee Program Director For Belonging Strategies
  • 6/21/2023
Fisherman Dies After Falling Overboard On Holston River
  • 6/21/2023
Pro-Pollination Partnership Tennessee Aquarium, TDOT Working Together To Celebrate, Protect Pollinators
Pro-Pollination Partnership Tennessee Aquarium, TDOT Working Together To Celebrate, Protect Pollinators
  • 6/16/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 34: Lancaster
  • 6/19/2023
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
  • 6/16/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 33: Contemporary Art Galleries
  • 6/9/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Problem With Being A Servant
Bob Tamasy: The Problem With Being A Servant
  • 6/22/2023
Rev. JuQuan Stewart To Speak At Greater Tucker Baptist June 25
Rev. JuQuan Stewart To Speak At Greater Tucker Baptist June 25
  • 6/20/2023
Bob Tamasy: When God Instructs Us To ‘Do Nothing’
Bob Tamasy: When God Instructs Us To ‘Do Nothing’
  • 6/19/2023
Obituaries
Edgar W. Schock
Edgar W. Schock
  • 6/22/2023
David Eugene Cecil
David Eugene Cecil
  • 6/21/2023
Robert Fisher Maffett, Jr.
Robert Fisher Maffett, Jr.
  • 6/21/2023
Area Obituaries
McFarland, Sarah (Dayton)
McFarland, Sarah (Dayton)
  • 6/21/2023
Alexander, Melissa Ann Dartsch (Dayton Mountain)
Alexander, Melissa Ann Dartsch (Dayton Mountain)
  • 6/21/2023
Singleton, Karen Kaye (Cleveland)
Singleton, Karen Kaye (Cleveland)
  • 6/20/2023