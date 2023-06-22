HCSO Locates Stolen Vehicle And Apprehends Wanted Fugitive With ALPR

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a wanted fugitive when they recovered a stolen car on Wednesday.Deputy Long Ross was driving in the 500 block of East MLK Boulevard at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday when his Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) alerted to a possible stolen vehicle.The vehicle, a Chevrolet Aveo, was found to be parked and unoccupied. After further investigation, it was learned a suspect by the name of Jamaul Herman was associated with the stolen vehicle and it was noted the suspect could be armed.Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies investigated and located the suspect in a nearby business where the vehicle was parked. Herman, was detained and warrants were verified for his arrest for the following: aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property, interference with 911 and unlawful possession of a handgun“The use of innovative technology to make our operations more efficient and to disrupt crime in our community is a priority to me and this agency. Once again, this incident is a perfect example of how ALPRs are helping our deputies recover stolen property and mitigate crime in our county. Thanks to our use of ALPRs, we now have yet another violent offender off our streets,” said Sheriff Austin Garrett.Herman was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center. The stolen vehicle in question was recovered by HCSO and returned to the owner.