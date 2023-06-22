TDOT Region 2 Community Meetings Set For June 26, 27 & 29

Tennessee Department of Transportation representatives will be hosting three community meetings in the area for the purpose of providing information to the citizenry about the I-75/I-24 Phase II Project.
TDOT will include information pertaining to the replacement of the Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges in East Ridge.
The meetings scheduled are as follows:
• Monday, June 26 at 6 p.m. at Brainerd Crossroads (BX), 4011 Austin St., Chattanooga, Tn.
37411;
• Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 505 S. Moore Road, East Ridge, Tn. 37412; and
• Thursday, June 29 at 6 p.m. at Concord Baptist Church, 7025 E. Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, Tn. 37421.
Fore more information, visit https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24-phase2.html
