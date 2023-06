Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills:

No Bills:

1 BURGER, CHAS ERIC BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI) 06/21/2023

1 BURGER, CHAS ERIC OPERATING BOAT W/O CERT OF NUMBER 06/21/2023

1 COMPTON, ALASIA KATRISE PUBLIC INTOXICATION 06/21/2023

1 COMPTON, ALASIA KATRISE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 06/21/2023

1 COMPTON, ALASIA KATRISE RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS 06/21/2023

1 HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED 06/21/2023

1 HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 06/21/2023

1 HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON VIOLATION OF LIGHT LAW 06/21/2023

1 HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW 06/21/2023

1 SIMS, QUENTIN AGGRAVATED RAPE 06/21/2023

1 SIMS, QUENTIN AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT 06/21/2023

1 SMITH, TIMOTHY LAMAR POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 06/21/2023

1 TAYLOR, ANDREW SCOTT THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/21/2023

1 WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD THEFT UNDER 1,000 06/21/2023

1 WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 06/21/2023

1 WEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 06/21/2023

1 WOODY, ADAM DAX THEFT OF PROPERTY 06/21/2023

1 WOODY, ADAM DAX POSSESSION OF FENTANYL 06/21/2023

True Bills:

