Police Blotter: ATM Fails To Issue Withdrawal To Man; Someone Takes Down Store's American Flag And Cuts It Up With Knife

A man told police he attempted to withdraw money from the ATM at the Circle K, 3743 Cummings Hwy., but the machine did not dispense any money. He said the machine sounded as if it was cycling through, but was out of bills. After this, he said an employee of the Circle K then placed an "out of order" sign on the ATM. The man provided his bank statement, which showed two pending charges (a withdrawal of $303.99, and a processing fee of $2). He said he made contact with the ATM company over the phone to report the issue, but would like a police report for further documentation.



* * *

A security guard for Blue Cross Blue Shield told police he found two purses in the parking lot and the contents that were inside looked to have been dumped out. Police transported all items to Property. Due to the multiple cards with different names inside of the bags, police were unable to locate the owner. Inside of the bags there appeared to be miscellaneous personal belongings; $30 cash was observed in one of the wallets, along with 147 quarters inside of a zip lock bag. A receipt was added to the property and the money was bagged separately ($66.75).

* * *

A person was reported with their pants down at W. 54th Street/Tennessee Avenue. Police arrived on scene and identified the woman, who was standing on the sidewalk. Police asked her to move along and stop walking in the roadway and bothering passersby. The woman acknowledged this and moved on without further incident.



* * *

A man at the Hampton Inn, 74 Starview Lane, told police that some time overnight, someone broke the rear passenger window on his 2014 Jeep Cherokee. The person then stole a backpack of tools and a mechanic's set of tools. No suspect information is available.

* * *

A man on W. 17th Street told police that sometime overnight his VW Jetta had been burglarized. He said that the doors were unlocked during this time. He said a Glock 9mm handgun was stolen from the glove box. No suspect information could be obtained at this time. The man said he did not have the serial number with him, but would call back when/if he finds it. The man later called in with the serial number and the gun was entered into NCIC.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving down Greenway View Drive when she spotted a gold vehicle following her. Next, the gold vehicle pulled up next to her on her right side and threw a cup at her car. The gold vehicle then fled the scene. The woman said that her car was not damaged and that nothing else was needed.

* * *

A couple on Holland Lane told police they are having problems with their neighbors. The woman showed police a video of what looked like a black male jogging across the road towards her address. She said that the man came onto her property, but there was a car blocking the camera's view of the man. The video was somewhat blurry, so police could not positively identify the man in it, and could not tell if they were trespassing on the woman's property. The woman requested to be placed on the Watch List through Chattanooga PD due to her and her partner having past issues with their neighbors.

* * *

An employee at Tri-State Pools & Spas, 6220 Perimeter Dr., told police someone came onto the property after hours and took down the American flag in front of his business. The person then began cutting the flag with a knife. It is unknown who the person was who cut down the flag. The employee said he did not want to press charges, but wanted to report it due to the person having a knife and acting erratic.