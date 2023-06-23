Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, June 23, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANGELA, DUSTIN JAY 
913 JOHNSON ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

ARNOLD, TIMOTHY LEBRON 
767 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024704 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

BALLOU, DASHAUN MARQUAILL 
1607 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BIDON, EDWARD ZETH 
935 LINDSAY AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE

BONNER, LACONDRA DESHAY 
25 S GERMANTOWN RD APT 234 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT-(X2)
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BROWN, CLARISSA JEAN 
5052 SPANN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURKE, MATTHEW NEAL 
220 BELL STREET CLEVELAND, 37333 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKHART, AMANDA MARIE 
10357 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 373795346 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CARDEN, ROBERT EDWARD 
6208 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

CHAMULA, COURTNEY ANN 
8929 HURRICANE RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CLOWDUS, CHARLES WAYNE 
19811 RIVER CANION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES 
1970 WARWICKSHIRE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY

CROSS, JAMIE LYNN 
1917 WILKES AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DELVALLE, JULIUS DON 
5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DOYLE, HEATHER LYNN 
2105 HAVEN CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DUTTON, LESLIE P 
504 JONES CROSSING RD WHITWELL, 373976104 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EAVES, TANNER R 
7935 HIXSON PK HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

EDWARDS, ANGELO DEVINE 
1108 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FERRIS, ROBERT DEWAYNE 
36 WALLS CI TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARPER, KENTHEARL 
1020 W 37TH ST C107 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HORTON, TED FREDGINALD 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A NON-DANGEROUS OFF
HARASSMENT
VANDALISM
VANDALISM
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

JACOBS, WILLIAM ANDREW 
7714 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

JANOW, JACOB D 
607 PETE WORTHINGTON RD DAYTON, 37331 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

KELLIS, ROBERT DAVID 
3423 SHADOWLONG DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KERTESZ, SHAWN LYNN 
241 CEDARWOOD TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAVENDER, DEIDRA ZHEMONE 
5425 WATKINS ST OOLTEWAH, 373637827 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWRENCE, BRIEN PATRICK 
900 FRANCISCO RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LONG, JOE ALLEN 
220 E GEORGIA AVE WHITWILL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

LOWERY, MARLENE G 
220 MCCUBBINS RDT KNOXVILLE, 379244533 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MCCALLIE, GEORGE EDWARD 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCLOUD, BRANDI LEIGH 
46 NIGHT LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

MCCLUNE, KELLIE L 
3615 NORTHROP ST LUPTON CITY, 373510427 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

MCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE 
303 MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

MCLEAN, LYDIA K 
4614 LOCKINGTON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOORE, LAQUANDRA NADINA 
2813 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER 1000

NELSON, NIADIZJA CAPRICE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

OVERTURF, ANTHONY WAYNE 
2606 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

PENN, JOHN 
514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053847 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER 
4301 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

RAY, LAVONTAE KEJUAN 
508 E 58TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RITCHIE, BARRY WINFRED 
11566 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PAROLE VIOLATION (RAPE)
PAROLE VIOLATION (MURDER 2)

ROWE, JESSICA NICOLE 
805 AUBREY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UND
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

SANDERS, JAWAUN ALFRED 
2801 12TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071602 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SIDES, PAYTON LEE 
6908 MAHLON DR HARRISON, 373419601 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

SKILES, SKYLER LYNN 
8675 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD 
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT

SMITH, DIAMOND NICHELLE 
5016 NEWPORT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, SHANIKA NICOLE 
779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 11D CHATTANOOGA, 374032626 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, STEFON ANTONIO 
REFUSED CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)

STAPLES, TRACEY DUNNELL 
2100 AMBER CREEK DRIVE BUFORD, 30519 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THURMAN, HAYLEY RYAN 
818 MANCHESTER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TORBUSH, CHAZ NIXON 
4612 SKYVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TURNER, EDWIN JUSTIN 
3328 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112656 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

VERACRUZ, MELQUIADES 
218 BUCK RIDGE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WALDROP, DANIEL LEE 
6046 RELOCAITON WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSS. OF METHAMP

WHITE, HARVEY LEE 
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

YELL, KRISTINA ELLEN 
1002 44TH AVE N. NASHVILLE, 37209 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YODER, STEPHANIE 
133 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNGBLOOD, EMMA 
87 STAPP DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

