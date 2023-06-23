Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANGELA, DUSTIN JAY

913 JOHNSON ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000



ARNOLD, TIMOTHY LEBRON

767 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024704

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



BALLOU, DASHAUN MARQUAILL

1607 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BIDON, EDWARD ZETH

935 LINDSAY AVE.

CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSTATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGUREBONNER, LACONDRA DESHAY25 S GERMANTOWN RD APT 234 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULT-(X2)FAILURE TO APPEARBROWN, CLARISSA JEAN5052 SPANN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TESTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCESPEEDINGLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEBURKE, MATTHEW NEAL220 BELL STREET CLEVELAND, 37333Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)BURKHART, AMANDA MARIE10357 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 373795346Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCARDEN, ROBERT EDWARD6208 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSECHAMULA, COURTNEY ANN8929 HURRICANE RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECLOWDUS, CHARLES WAYNE19811 RIVER CANION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES1970 WARWICKSHIRE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAYCROSS, JAMIE LYNN1917 WILKES AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDELVALLE, JULIUS DON5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DOYLE, HEATHER LYNN2105 HAVEN CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADUTTON, LESLIE P504 JONES CROSSING RD WHITWELL, 373976104Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTEAVES, TANNER R7935 HIXSON PK HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLEDWARDS, ANGELO DEVINE1108 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTFERRIS, ROBERT DEWAYNE36 WALLS CI TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHARPER, KENTHEARL1020 W 37TH ST C107 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHORTON, TED FREDGINALD404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A NON-DANGEROUS OFFHARASSMENTVANDALISMVANDALISMRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSEAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULTATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDJACOBS, WILLIAM ANDREW7714 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTJANOW, JACOB D607 PETE WORTHINGTON RD DAYTON, 37331Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEKELLIS, ROBERT DAVID3423 SHADOWLONG DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KERTESZ, SHAWN LYNN241 CEDARWOOD TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAVENDER, DEIDRA ZHEMONE5425 WATKINS ST OOLTEWAH, 373637827Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAWRENCE, BRIEN PATRICK900 FRANCISCO RD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELONG, JOE ALLEN220 E GEORGIA AVE WHITWILL, 37397Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSURELOWERY, MARLENE G220 MCCUBBINS RDT KNOXVILLE, 379244533Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONMCCALLIE, GEORGE EDWARD727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCCLOUD, BRANDI LEIGH46 NIGHT LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEMCCLUNE, KELLIE L3615 NORTHROP ST LUPTON CITY, 373510427Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSMCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE303 MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYMCLEAN, LYDIA K4614 LOCKINGTON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMOORE, LAQUANDRA NADINA2813 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER 1000NELSON, NIADIZJA CAPRICE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTEMPT OF COURTOVERTURF, ANTHONY WAYNE2606 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)PENN, JOHN514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053847Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER4301 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)RAY, LAVONTAE KEJUAN508 E 58TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RITCHIE, BARRY WINFRED11566 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPAROLE VIOLATION (RAPE)PAROLE VIOLATION (MURDER 2)ROWE, JESSICA NICOLE805 AUBREY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SSANDERS, JAWAUN ALFRED2801 12TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071602Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDSIDES, PAYTON LEE6908 MAHLON DR HARRISON, 373419601Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONSKILES, SKYLER LYNN8675 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULTSMITH, DIAMOND NICHELLE5016 NEWPORT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, SHANIKA NICOLE779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 11D CHATTANOOGA, 374032626Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, STEFON ANTONIOREFUSED CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)STAPLES, TRACEY DUNNELL2100 AMBER CREEK DRIVE BUFORD, 30519Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000CRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHURMAN, HAYLEY RYAN818 MANCHESTER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TORBUSH, CHAZ NIXON4612 SKYVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TURNER, EDWIN JUSTIN3328 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112656Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency:DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONVERACRUZ, MELQUIADES218 BUCK RIDGE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWALDROP, DANIEL LEE6046 RELOCAITON WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSS. OF METHAMPWHITE, HARVEY LEE2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTYELL, KRISTINA ELLEN1002 44TH AVE N. NASHVILLE, 37209Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YODER, STEPHANIE133 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)YOUNGBLOOD, EMMA87 STAPP DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

Here are the mug shots:

