Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANGELA, DUSTIN JAY
913 JOHNSON ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
ARNOLD, TIMOTHY LEBRON
767 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024704
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
BALLOU, DASHAUN MARQUAILL
1607 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BIDON, EDWARD ZETH
935 LINDSAY AVE.
CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
BONNER, LACONDRA DESHAY
25 S GERMANTOWN RD APT 234 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT-(X2)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROWN, CLARISSA JEAN
5052 SPANN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
SPEEDING
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURKE, MATTHEW NEAL
220 BELL STREET CLEVELAND, 37333
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURKHART, AMANDA MARIE
10357 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 373795346
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CARDEN, ROBERT EDWARD
6208 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
CHAMULA, COURTNEY ANN
8929 HURRICANE RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CLOWDUS, CHARLES WAYNE
19811 RIVER CANION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
COMPTON, CAMERON JAMES
1970 WARWICKSHIRE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
CROSS, JAMIE LYNN
1917 WILKES AVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DELVALLE, JULIUS DON
5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DOYLE, HEATHER LYNN
2105 HAVEN CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUTTON, LESLIE P
504 JONES CROSSING RD WHITWELL, 373976104
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EAVES, TANNER R
7935 HIXSON PK HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
EDWARDS, ANGELO DEVINE
1108 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FERRIS, ROBERT DEWAYNE
36 WALLS CI TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARPER, KENTHEARL
1020 W 37TH ST C107 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HORTON, TED FREDGINALD
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A NON-DANGEROUS OFF
HARASSMENT
VANDALISM
VANDALISM
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
JACOBS, WILLIAM ANDREW
7714 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
JANOW, JACOB D
607 PETE WORTHINGTON RD DAYTON, 37331
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
KELLIS, ROBERT DAVID
3423 SHADOWLONG DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KERTESZ, SHAWN LYNN
241 CEDARWOOD TRAIL CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAVENDER, DEIDRA ZHEMONE
5425 WATKINS ST OOLTEWAH, 373637827
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWRENCE, BRIEN PATRICK
900 FRANCISCO RD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LONG, JOE ALLEN
220 E GEORGIA AVE WHITWILL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
LOWERY, MARLENE G
220 MCCUBBINS RDT KNOXVILLE, 379244533
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MCCALLIE, GEORGE EDWARD
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCLOUD, BRANDI LEIGH
46 NIGHT LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
MCCLUNE, KELLIE L
3615 NORTHROP ST LUPTON CITY, 373510427
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
MCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE
303 MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
MCLEAN, LYDIA K
4614 LOCKINGTON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOORE, LAQUANDRA NADINA
2813 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER 1000
NELSON, NIADIZJA CAPRICE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
OVERTURF, ANTHONY WAYNE
2606 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
PENN, JOHN
514 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053847
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
4301 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
RAY, LAVONTAE KEJUAN
508 E 58TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RITCHIE, BARRY WINFRED
11566 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PAROLE VIOLATION (RAPE)
PAROLE VIOLATION (MURDER 2)
ROWE, JESSICA NICOLE
805 AUBREY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UND
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
SANDERS, JAWAUN ALFRED
2801 12TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071602
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SIDES, PAYTON LEE
6908 MAHLON DR HARRISON, 373419601
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SKILES, SKYLER LYNN
8675 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT
SMITH, DIAMOND NICHELLE
5016 NEWPORT DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, SHANIKA NICOLE
779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 11D CHATTANOOGA, 374032626
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, STEFON ANTONIO
REFUSED CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
STAPLES, TRACEY DUNNELL
2100 AMBER CREEK DRIVE BUFORD, 30519
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THURMAN, HAYLEY RYAN
818 MANCHESTER DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TORBUSH, CHAZ NIXON
4612 SKYVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TURNER, EDWIN JUSTIN
3328 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112656
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
VERACRUZ, MELQUIADES
218 BUCK RIDGE RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WALDROP, DANIEL LEE
6046 RELOCAITON WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSS. OF METHAMP
WHITE, HARVEY LEE
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YELL, KRISTINA ELLEN
1002 44TH AVE N. NASHVILLE, 37209
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YODER, STEPHANIE
133 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNGBLOOD, EMMA
87 STAPP DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
Here are the mug shots:
|ANGELA, DUSTIN JAY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/10/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BALLOU, DASHAUN MARQUAILL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/22/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BIDON, EDWARD ZETH
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/07/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- STATUTORY RAPE BY AUTHORITY FIGURE
|
|BONNER, LACONDRA DESHAY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/04/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT-(X2)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|BURKE, MATTHEW NEAL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/19/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BURKHART, AMANDA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CARDEN, ROBERT EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/27/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|CLOWDUS, CHARLES WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 10/25/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY
|
|CROSS, JAMIE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/28/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DELVALLE, JULIUS DON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/22/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DOYLE, HEATHER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DUTTON, LESLIE P
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/16/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|EAVES, TANNER R
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/04/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|EDWARDS, ANGELO DEVINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FERRIS, ROBERT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/21/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HORTON, TED FREDGINALD
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/29/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING A NON-DANGEROUS OFF
- HARASSMENT
- VANDALISM
- VANDALISM
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS OFFENSE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|JACOBS, WILLIAM ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/26/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JANOW, JACOB D
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/05/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
|
|KELLIS, ROBERT DAVID
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/15/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KERTESZ, SHAWN LYNN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/27/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LAWRENCE, BRIEN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 06/28/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MCCLUNE, KELLIE L
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|MCCOMBS, STACEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/03/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|MOORE, LAQUANDRA NADINA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER 1000
|
|NELSON, NIADIZJA CAPRICE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/22/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PENN, JOHN
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 03/16/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/20/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROWE, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/01/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UND
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|SANDERS, JAWAUN ALFRED
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/31/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|SIDES, PAYTON LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|SKILES, SKYLER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/14/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SLUDER, RANDY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/04/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, STEFON ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/04/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
|
|STAPLES, TRACEY DUNNELL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/27/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
|
|TURNER, EDWIN JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/08/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|VERACRUZ, MELQUIADES
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 12/10/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WHITE, HARVEY LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, HEAVEN LECHAE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/04/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YELL, KRISTINA ELLEN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/16/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YODER, STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/10/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|YOUNGBLOOD, EMMA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/26/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/22/2023
Charge(s):
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|