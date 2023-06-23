Fallen Tree Damages Home And Car - And Other Collegedale Police Calls





A large tree split and fell onto a home and vehicle in the 4700 block of White Oak Drive. There was extensive damage to both but thankfully there were no people injured. EPB responded, along with a tree crew, to begin the cleanup process.A city hall custodian discovered a package containing a cell phone, a bag of tobacco, marijuana, and suspected fentanyl pills in the women’s bathroom.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original drug possession charge.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant from an original theft charge.Officers responded to a single vehicle crash after a car struck a deer in the 4400 block of University Drive.The weather caused a tree to fall and block one lane of travel and a driveway in the 9800 block of Moore Road.Public Works responded and removed the tree.Police were requested by business owners to respond to the Crossroads Plaza and to have a suspicious person who had been loitering in the area to move along. The individual did so without incident.Officers responded to assist an individual having a mental health crisis in the 5700 block of Tallant Road. The individual agreed to be transported to a treatment facility.A resident living in the 4500 block of Sweet Berry Lane reported that they had lost a firearm.Police and fire department personnel responded to a kitchen fire in the 9300 block of Caddo Lane. Contact was made with the residents who had put the fire out themselves. There were no injuries and the damage had been contained to the stove area.Police were called to the 4900 block of Pine Circle after a home owner reported that there were strangers around the house they had for sale and no one had been scheduled to view the home. Contact was made with two individuals who showed emails and text messages from their realtor showing that they were interested in buying the home. The individuals were advised that there appeared to have been a miscommunication and to work it out with their realtor.A resident in the Spring Green apartments reported that they were having disagreeable issues with a neighbor.An officer assisted with a disabled vehicle in the 5700 block of Tallant Road.The Collegedale Credit Union reported suspicious activity after an individual had exchanged $9,000 in $20 bills for $100’s.A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Collegedale Police Department to be booked on a theft warrant. The fugitive was booked and released on bond.Officers responded to an alarm at Premier Tire and Auto Service, in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The building was checked and everything was locked and secure.A concerned citizen called for police stating that an individual was sleeping under the bridge, in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road, on the Collegedale Greenway. Officers made contact with the individual who was in their sleeping bag. They stated that they were lying under the bridge due to the rain. They were informed of the city ordinance against camping on city property and were offered a courtesy ride to a shelter for help but they refused any assistance.Officers observed a vehicle alarm going off in the parking lot of the Collegedale Korean Seventh Day Adventist Church. The vehicle was locked with no signs of illegal entry.