Suspect Sought After Stolen Vehicle Is Recovered After Pursuit In Red Bank

A stolen vehicle was recovered after a pursuit by car and on foot. The suspect is being sought.

A 2004 Ford Expedition was stolen in Red Bank on Wednesday.

On Thursday evening, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andrew Pierson located the stolen vehicle on Manchester Drive near Thrushwood Drive and attempted to block the suspect in with his patrol vehicle. The suspect reversed the vehicle and pushed through the deputy’s vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect drove recklessly on rain-slick roads until ultimately losing control, striking a utility pole, and crashing through a wooden fence on Mountain Creek Road near the W Road. The driver then fled on foot into the woods.

HCSO and additional law enforcement agencies searched the area, but did not locate the suspect who at this time, has not been positively identified.



A firearm which did not belong to the Expedition's owner was recovered from inside the vehicle. The HCSO patrol vehicle the suspect rammed sustained minor damage to the push bumper.



Anyone with any information as to the identity of this suspect is encouraged to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 423-622-0022.

