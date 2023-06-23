Dr. Mary Lambert Announces Planned Departure From Kelly Administration

Mayor Tim Kelly on Friday announced the anticipated departure of Dr. Mary Lambert, director of the Office of Community Health. Appointed at the beginning of the administration as the new department's first director, Dr. Lambert had initially committed to serve for a year, but has stayed on more than double that time to ensure the department's foundation is strong, it was stated.

She will depart at the end of the month to prepare for law school and continue other collaborative and academic work.

Current Deputy Director, Dr. Geeta Maharaj, will serve as interim director of the Office of Community Health while the city conducts a national search for a permanent replacement for Dr. Lambert.

“Dr. Lambert is one of our nation’s most experienced and thoughtful public health leaders, and we have been incredibly fortunate to have her serving her hometown as part of our team. It was an honor and a privilege to work alongside her setting up this critically important new department to serve Chattanooga's residents,” said Maor Kelly. “As sorry as we are to see her go, this move isn’t a surprise. Mary originally committed to serve for one year, but we got to keep her for better than two, and over the course of that time, we got through a pandemic, stood up this new department, and are making significant progress toward closing public health gaps in Chattanooga – key commitments I made during my campaign. There’s a lot of work left to do, and we’re going to keep that momentum going.”

Dr. Lambert’s initial focus was addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, but the administration has accrued a number of milestone achievements in the past two years, it was stated, including:

Established the Office of Community Health for the City of Chattanooga, which has become a city department with multiple areas of activity focused on closing the gaps in public health, increasing health equity, reducing and preventing gun violence, improving community safety, and reducing domestic violence.

Improved COVID-19 vaccination levels in populations in our City’s urban core, producing a substantial increase in vaccination levels in communities of color.

Increased awareness of and acceptance of health promotion activities through health informational materials and community health events.

Established multiple community based health care and resource sites in previously underserved areas of town with dedicated resources and staffing.

Developed a public health dashboard prototype for measuring public health metrics that will allow for data-driven improvement of activities and outcomes.

Mayor Kelly said he is "committed to building on this success and will increase the focus on the social determinants of health that underlie long standing health disparities in many parts of Chattanooga. With established programs and dedicated resources, Chattanooga is poised to continue moving toward a comprehensive health care ecosystem in concert with individuals and partnership organizations.

Dr. Maharaj has served as deputy director for Chattanooga’s Office of Community Health since October 2022 and will provide leadership for the administration during the transition. Dr. Lambert will continue her partnership with the Office of Community Health and will provide consultative public health services for Mayor Kelly and the city of Chattanooga."



