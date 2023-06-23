21-Year-Old Hardware Store Shift Supervisor Charged With Statutory Rape Of 16-Year-Old Worker

A shift supervisor for a local hardware has been charged with statutory rape by an authority figure.

Edward Zeth Bidon, of 935 Lindsay Ave., was charged after the female employee said they had sex twice in the back seat of her car.

Police got involved after the mother of the female said she had been exchanging inappropriate messages with Bidon. Bidon confirmed that the number the girl had been corresponding with was his. The girl's cell phone was confiscated.

The girl told police that several weeks after she started working there she told fellow employees that she had broken up with her boyfriend. She said Bidon overheard her and began talking to her. She said they began exchanging text messages.

She said Bidon later kissed her in the soda room, then they had sex in her car.

The girl said Bidon became jealous after she was going to prom with someone and did not talk to her as much. However, she said on April 17 after the store closed that Bidon told her to drive behind an adjacent store, and they again had sex in her car.

She said later that evening that Bidon texted her to ask if she "got rid of the evidence." She replied that she had disposed of the condom used.

Bidon said he would not give a statement to police on advice of his attorney.