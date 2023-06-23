Chattanooga Man Found With Fentanyl Is Facing Federal Charges

Chattanooga man found with a mixture that contained deadly fentanyl is facing federal charges.

Christopher Washington was charged with distribution of a compound containing fentanyl.

Agents said on May 15 a confidential informant working with the government arranged to buy an ounce of fentanyl from Washington.

On May 23 the informant met with Washington and made the fentanyl purchase in a deal carried out in Washington's vehicle.

The amount was 13.9 grams. The conversation with Washington was recorded.