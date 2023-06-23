Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chair Hill).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



LEGAL



a. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 4, which chapter is known as “the Chattanooga Air Pollution Control Ordinance,” by providing for incorporation by reference of certain federal regulations and for certain housekeeping provisions.

(Moved by Chair Dotley)TRANSPORTATIONb. MR-2023-0039 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise c/o Justin Tirsun (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 2500 block of Chamberlain Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works) (Deferred from 06-06-2023) (Version 2)VI. Ordinances – First Reading:LEGALa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 5, Section 5-17, relative to the Beer Board term; filling vacancies; chairman and secretary. (Added with permission of Chair Dotley)VII. Resolutions:COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the appointments of Bruce Hunt and Demetrius Hoyle as Special Police Officers (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Community Development Codes Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein in their positions as Code Enforcement Inspector, subject to certain conditions.PARKS & OUTDOORSb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors and the Aquatics Recreation Manager to waive fees of $300.00 for the pool at Warner Park for the children and their mothers residing at Room in the Inn on Monday, July 31, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (District 8)c. A resolution adopting the Parks & Outdoors Plan, in an effort to establish a public vision for the future of parks and the outdoors in Chattanooga.d. A resolution for the City of Chattanooga to apply for, and if awarded, accept a BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Bluecare grant for an activation trailer to be used for the Grow and Go Program, in the amount of $70,000.00.e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Conservation Services Agreement for 2023-2024 with the Trust for Public Land, in substantially the form attached, for a term of one (1) year, from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, for an amount not to exceed $150,000.00, to be paid in four (4) quarterly installments of $37,500.00.PUBLIC WORKSTransportationf. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Amanda Hickman as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parking Authority, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position of Parking Ambassador, subject to certain conditions.g. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Destiny Ward as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parking Authority, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position as Parking Ambassador, subject to certain conditions.h. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Timothy Stevens as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parking Authority, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position as Parking Ambassador, subject to certain conditions.i. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Trinity Douglas as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parking Authority, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position as Parking Ambassador, subject to certain conditions.j. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Janet Countryman as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parking Authority, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position as Parking Ambassador, subject to certain conditions.k. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Nathaniel Begue as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parking Authority, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position of Parking Ambassador, subject to certain conditions.l. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Lloyd Harriod as a Special Police Officer (unarmed) for the City of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Parking Authority, to do special duty as prescribed herein in the position as Parking Ambassador, subject to certain conditions.WASTEWATERm. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Wastewater to award Contract No. W-21-012-103, to Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., for professional services for program management of the Consent Decree Implementation, for year two (2) of five (5) with three (3) annual renewals, for an amount not to exceed $3.3 million. (Consent Decree)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.