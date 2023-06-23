Latest Headlines

McCamish Bemoans Lack Of City, County Support As Down-Sized Riverbend Struggles To Make It

  • Friday, June 23, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell
Mickey McCamish with Cathy Robbins, president of the Civitan Club
Mickey McCamish with Cathy Robbins, president of the Civitan Club

With Riverbend Festival’s 40th anniversary earlier this month still reverberating, Friends of the Festival Executive Director Mickey McCamish appeals to local government for more support in the coming years.

“I want to be fair about it,” the retired U.S. Navy captain told the Civitan Club at its Friday meeting.

He referenced Riverbend’s most recent economic impact study, which credited the festival with $1 million in tax revenue and $29.6 million in total impact. The study was conducted in 2018 when the festival was eight days long, but Mr. McCamish said he wants “recognition of the taxes that I generate,” in the form of government services.

“It’s becoming tougher and tougher for the small festival to survive,” he said.

Riverbend 2023 cost $3 million. It was awarded a $15,000 grant by Chattanooga Tourism Co. in 2022, but 2023 awards won’t be announced until June 30.

“Of course that ship has sailed, so to speak,” Mr. McCamish said. Riverbend applied for a $50,000 Tourism Co. grant for 2024.

“I’m not holding out a lot of hope on that,” he said.

He said Riverbend’s chances of grant money are even lower for 2024 since the county budget, approved Wednesday, limits the Tourism Co.’s intake of local occupancy tax to last year’s figure: $10,366,000 instead of the projected $12,274,000. The new budget goes into effect July 1.

“We were all held a little hostage with that,” Mr. McCamish said.

Mr. McCamish said he did not send free wristbands to City Council members or County Commissioners in 2022 or 2023. One commissioner asked if he’d forgotten to send them.

“I said ‘No, sir. It was intentional.’”

“’Both of you have cut me out of your budget, so I’m cutting you out of my budget,’” he said.

The mayor’s office has indicated that the $1.9 million difference will be spent on parks, recreation centers and other amenities for county residents.

Mr. McCamish said that 64 percent of the 2023 Riverbend audience is “regional,” and he said that downtown hotels were full the weekend of Riverbend.

“It’s pretty much sold out,” he said, though official reports aren’t in yet.

He said Friends of the Festival paid $35,000 to rent the downtown property and close roads. It paid $40,000 to the city for police and $12,000 to the county for police. It paid $23,000 for EMT services.

“I pay all of these things to government entities,” Mr. McCamish said.

A member of the audience asked if the festival “broke even” this year. He answered, “It’s a struggle,” and that the books haven’t been closed out yet.

Beyond local funding, Mr. McCamish said it’s getting harder to attract acts. Riverbend doesn’t have the buying power of Live Nation, for example, he said.

“My product is my lineup,” he said. “You start with a wish list and you narrow it down.”

Mr. McCamish said the cooling synthetic turf over pavement at the Ultra Stage was worth the $30,000 cost. He said organizers took seriously the comments about heat and humidity in past years.

“It was good to see people put their blankets down there and really enjoy it,” he said.

Friends of the Festival’s next event is Riverfront Nights, a free concert series at Ross’s Landing, which begins July 15 and runs through the end of August.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, MARANDA LAUREN 457 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff HARASSMENT

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chair Hill). III. Special Presentation. IV.

Chattanooga man found with a mixture that contained deadly fentanyl is facing federal charges. Christopher Washington was charged with distribution of a compound containing fentanyl. Agents

