Police Blotter: Man Trespassed Over Dispute Over Coffee Order; Man Finds Missing Car In Parking Garage

The manager of Starbucks at 1951 Gunbarrel Road told police a man was refusing to leave and wanted him trespassed. The man said he ordered coffee at the drive-thru and it was cold so he went inside to get a hot coffee. When they handed him what he thought would be the right order, he found out it was an Americano and not what he wanted. Then the man asked for them to make him the correct coffee and waited inside for it. The man was compliant with police and had no issues with leaving the property. He did understand he was trespassed from this Starbucks.

* * *

A man called police and reported he had left his car in the parking garage at 349 Walnut St. He said he left his sunroof open and a firearm in the passenger side pocket. When the man returned to his car, he found his 9mm Glock 19 Gen 5 MOS ($1,640) stolen. This gun was described as being loaded with one in the chamber, wear on the slide, and had many attachments. These attachments include a Silencer Co barrel, Holowsun 407c, Agency Arms 417 compensator and Streamlight TLRI. It was in a black FDO Industries IWB holster ($60). The man couldn’t find the serial number and was attempting to find it. He did wish to press charges if the thief is found.

* * *

An anonymous caller asked police to check on a 95-year-old man on Green Hill Drive. The caller said the man’s air conditioning was not working and the caller was concerned about it. Police arrived at the residence and knocked on the front door, but no one responded. Police saw the garage lights on and could see a truck inside but no suspicious activity. All other lights were off at the residence.

* * *

A clerk at Speedway at 2245 Hickory Valley Road told police a man stole approximately 13 $30 Jumbo tickets. The clerk said he was unlocking the bathroom door when suddenly he saw the suspect reaching over the counter and grabbing approximately 13 lottery tickets. The clerk attempted to chase the man out of the parking lot but lost sight of him. The suspect was described as a white male in his 30s wearing all black and carrying a backpack. There's no video footage at this time. The clerk said he is unsure if Speedway is willing to prosecute. The clerk was very uncooperative with police with details of the theft.

* * *

Police were initially dispatched to a wreck without injuries at 434 Roberts St. Police saw a 2005 grey Ford Freestar minivan unoccupied which had struck a parked vehicle. While on scene, police were notified by dispatch of the vehicle owner calling in reporting the vehicle as stolen. Police spoke with the vehicle owner, who said she “just woke up and walked outside and her vehicle was gone” at 2:30 in the morning. Police asked her and she said she didn’t know who was driving, and she wasn’t driving. She said she didn’t want to press charges and the vehicle was towed away by A1 Towing.

* * *

A man at his residence on N. Hickory Street told police he last had his ID card and Social Security card in his sock while he was sleeping on the front porch around 3 or 4 a.m. He woke up later and realized the sock had been ripped and he believes the two cards had fallen out because they were gone. He believes they must have fallen under the porch after he ripped his sock and then someone came up and stole them later.

* * *

The manager of Dollar General at 2303 E. 23rd St. told police a man accused an employee of following him around the store. The manager asked the man to leave and, when he refused, notified police. The manager wanted to have the man trespassed from the property. Police found the man walking down the road and identified him. The man said he felt the employee had been following him because he is black. The man said he didn’t plan to return to the store.

* * *

A man in the Erlanger employee parking garage at 975 E. 3rd St. told police someone stole his 2014 black Kia Sorento SUV. The man said he just bought the car and he had the only key to the vehicle with him. Police asked the man if there was anything on the vehicle that would stand out and he said the right rear passenger door had a noticeable dent on it. The man also said a silver/black Springfield CSS 9mm handgun was in the car. He didn’t know the serial number to the handgun and he would call back with it. Police contacted NCIC clerk and had them put the vehicle into NCIC as stolen and also BOLO’d the vehicle citywide. Before this report was submitted the man called dispatch and he said he found his vehicle in the garage. The officer contacted the man and he said he didn't know what happened but after he got off work his vehicle was there along with the handgun. The vehicle was taken out of NCIC.