  • Saturday, June 24, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, MARANDA LAUREN 
457 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

AMBROSIO, AUTUMN KAYLA 
1209 INDAIN AVE APT F8 ROSSVILEE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

AMOS, PRESTON ANDREW 
365 BURNING BUSH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: TBI
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ANDERSON, SETH 
347 JONESTOWN ROAD SUMMERTIME, 39503 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

ASHE, STEPHANIE VICTORIA 
3334 COUNTRY CRREK DR NW KENNESAW, 301522559 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

ASKINS, SAMUEL JOSEPH 
7504 JOHN HENRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

BENFORD, MARKEL JAVONTAE 
118 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102207 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BUNCH, BRITTANY DANIELL 
2100 MAPLE SPRINGS RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONDUFF, COREY P 
495 SPRUCE ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, JORDAN JEROME 
2524 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082927 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DENSON, DESTINY 
2702 BENTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

DUNCAN, MADAISIA O 
5312 MOHAWK DR KNOXVILLE, 37914 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER (IN TRANSIT)
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

FOSTER, SIDNEY JOSEPH 
605 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GLADDEN, NOLONATE ALEXZIA 
611 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101807 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

GRIMES, JAYLA T 
4410 DELASHMITT RD APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 373430000 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HANCOCK, BARRETT EMERSON 
240 CHEROKEE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEDGES, ALEXIS EVERETT 
1340 PASSENGER ST APT 118 CHATTANOOGA, 374081385 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HICKS, DANA MARTELL 
320 EASTVIEW DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37420 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1000.00)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1000.00)

HIXSON, JOHN DAVID 
200 A C ROBINSON LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOLLOWAY, ZACHARY TRACY 
124 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 307412212 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNTER, SHANTON RAY 
2383 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, AUSTIN EDWARD 
2203 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VEHICULAR ASSAULT

JOHNSON, CORDAJ A CHARDEE 
2808 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061828 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

KESSLER, CHELSEA LEEANN 
1522 HAPPY VALLEYROAD FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

LEVI, KELLEY MARK 
104 RAVEN CLIFF ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

MATHES, CHRISTOPHER DESHUN 
701 ATLANTA STUDENT MOVEMENT BLVD ATLANTA, 30314 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FAIRFAX CO VIRGINIA)

MCMATH, JERRQUITA LLESHEA 
1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MORRIS, MELVIN SAMUAL 
3424 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ORTIZ, GENARO 
1492 LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER 
4301 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RAMOS, ALVARO SANDOVAL 
1726 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, GORDON 
1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE Chattanooga, 374063046 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBINSON, ASHLEY MONIQUE 
713 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 374041517 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FORGERY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE

ROWE, TANASIA PEARL 
2514 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071134 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SANFORD, JASON DEMETRIUS 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435031 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

THOMAS, LORI LOUISE 
5 ORMAND DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRIMBLE, ALRICKO MARKEE 
31 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053517 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TUNSTALL, GABRIEL ISRAEL 
2124 KIRBY PKWY MEMPHIS, 38119 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIVAS, RUIZ 
640 MAPLES STREET WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN 
TENT ON SO, KELLY & 10TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO 
1809 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041312 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

