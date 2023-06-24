Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALEXANDER, MARANDA LAUREN
457 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
AMBROSIO, AUTUMN KAYLA
1209 INDAIN AVE APT F8 ROSSVILEE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
AMOS, PRESTON ANDREW
365 BURNING BUSH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: TBI
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ANDERSON, SETH
347 JONESTOWN ROAD SUMMERTIME, 39503
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
ASHE, STEPHANIE VICTORIA
3334 COUNTRY CRREK DR NW KENNESAW, 301522559
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
ASKINS, SAMUEL JOSEPH
7504 JOHN HENRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BENFORD, MARKEL JAVONTAE
118 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102207
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BUNCH, BRITTANY DANIELL
2100 MAPLE SPRINGS RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONDUFF, COREY P
495 SPRUCE ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, JORDAN JEROME
2524 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082927
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DENSON, DESTINY
2702 BENTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
DUNCAN, MADAISIA O
5312 MOHAWK DR KNOXVILLE, 37914
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OTHER (IN TRANSIT)
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
FOSTER, SIDNEY JOSEPH
605 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GLADDEN, NOLONATE ALEXZIA
611 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101807
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
GRIMES, JAYLA T
4410 DELASHMITT RD APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 373430000
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HANCOCK, BARRETT EMERSON
240 CHEROKEE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
HAWKINS, TYLER DECHAN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEDGES, ALEXIS EVERETT
1340 PASSENGER ST APT 118 CHATTANOOGA, 374081385
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HICKS, DANA MARTELL
320 EASTVIEW DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37420
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1000.00)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1000.00)
HIXSON, JOHN DAVID
200 A C ROBINSON LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLLOWAY, ZACHARY TRACY
124 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 307412212
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HUNTER, SHANTON RAY
2383 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, AUSTIN EDWARD
2203 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VEHICULAR ASSAULT
JOHNSON, CORDAJ A CHARDEE
2808 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061828
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
KESSLER, CHELSEA LEEANN
1522 HAPPY VALLEYROAD FLINTSTONE, 30725
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
LEVI, KELLEY MARK
104 RAVEN CLIFF ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
MATHES, CHRISTOPHER DESHUN
701 ATLANTA STUDENT MOVEMENT BLVD ATLANTA, 30314
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FAIRFAX CO VIRGINIA)
MCMATH, JERRQUITA LLESHEA
1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MORRIS, MELVIN SAMUAL
3424 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ORTIZ, GENARO
1492 LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
PHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER
4301 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RAMOS, ALVARO SANDOVAL
1726 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, GORDON
1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE Chattanooga, 374063046
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBINSON, ASHLEY MONIQUE
713 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 374041517
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FORGERY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVE
ROWE, TANASIA PEARL
2514 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071134
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SANFORD, JASON DEMETRIUS
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435031
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THOMAS, LORI LOUISE
5 ORMAND DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRIMBLE, ALRICKO MARKEE
31 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053517
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TUNSTALL, GABRIEL ISRAEL
2124 KIRBY PKWY MEMPHIS, 38119
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIVAS, RUIZ
640 MAPLES STREET WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN
TENT ON SO, KELLY & 10TH ST. CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO
1809 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041312
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
