Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, MARANDA LAUREN

457 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



AMBROSIO, AUTUMN KAYLA

1209 INDAIN AVE APT F8 ROSSVILEE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT



AMOS, PRESTON ANDREW

365 BURNING BUSH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: TBI

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



ANDERSON, SETH

347 JONESTOWN ROAD SUMMERTIME, 39503

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)



ASHE, STEPHANIE VICTORIA

3334 COUNTRY CRREK DR NW KENNESAW, 301522559

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



ASKINS, SAMUEL JOSEPH

7504 JOHN HENRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



BENFORD, MARKEL JAVONTAE

118 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102207

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BUNCH, BRITTANY DANIELL

2100 MAPLE SPRINGS RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CONDUFF, COREY P

495 SPRUCE ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAVIS, JORDAN JEROME2524 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082927Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DENSON, DESTINY2702 BENTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTDUNCAN, MADAISIA O5312 MOHAWK DR KNOXVILLE, 37914Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffOTHER (IN TRANSIT)THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000FOSTER, SIDNEY JOSEPH605 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARGLADDEN, NOLONATE ALEXZIA611 W 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101807Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNGRIMES, JAYLA T4410 DELASHMITT RD APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 373430000Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHANCOCK, BARRETT EMERSON240 CHEROKEE DR NE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTHAWKINS, TYLER DECHANHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HEDGES, ALEXIS EVERETT1340 PASSENGER ST APT 118 CHATTANOOGA, 374081385Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWHICKS, DANA MARTELL320 EASTVIEW DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37420Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1000.00)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OVER $1000.00)HIXSON, JOHN DAVID200 A C ROBINSON LANE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHOLLOWAY, ZACHARY TRACY124 JAMES ST ROSSVILLE, 307412212Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUNTER, SHANTON RAY2383 GALE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, AUSTIN EDWARD2203 ASHMORE AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVEHICULAR ASSAULTJOHNSON, CORDAJ A CHARDEE2808 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061828Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHKESSLER, CHELSEA LEEANN1522 HAPPY VALLEYROAD FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)LEVI, KELLEY MARK104 RAVEN CLIFF ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)MATHES, CHRISTOPHER DESHUN701 ATLANTA STUDENT MOVEMENT BLVD ATLANTA, 30314Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (FAIRFAX CO VIRGINIA)MCMATH, JERRQUITA LLESHEA1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MORRIS, MELVIN SAMUAL3424 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)ORTIZ, GENARO1492 LOGTOWN RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEPHILLIPS, TIMOTHY CHRISTOPHER4301 OAKLAND TER CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYRAMOS, ALVARO SANDOVAL1726 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAY, GORDON1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE Chattanooga, 374063046Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROBINSON, ASHLEY MONIQUE713 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 374041517Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF IDENTITYFORGERYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) OVEROWE, TANASIA PEARL2514 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071134Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSANFORD, JASON DEMETRIUS4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 373435031Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHOMAS, LORI LOUISE5 ORMAND DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETRIMBLE, ALRICKO MARKEE31 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374053517Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TUNSTALL, GABRIEL ISRAEL2124 KIRBY PKWY MEMPHIS, 38119Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYVIVAS, RUIZ640 MAPLES STREET WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSPEEDINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWHITENER, NICOLE LYNNTENT ON SO, KELLY & 10TH ST. CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWOLFE, DEMETRIUS ANTONIO1809 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041312Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

