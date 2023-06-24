Latest Headlines

Man Pulling Burning Boat Does Heavy Damage To St. Elmo Streets

  • Saturday, June 24, 2023

A man pulling a burning boat did heavy damage to St. Elmo streets on Saturday night.

The incident created a mess for firefighters in different locations.

At 7:08 p.m., Green Shift companies responded to 3800 Tennessee Ave. and 3700 St. Elmo Ave. A truck pulling a pontoon boat on a trailer hit a light pole and knocked it down and then flipped the boat off the trailer.

The boat caught fire and the driver dragged it behind the truck two blocks down the street.

Debris was on fire at two different locations. Firefighters extinguished the fires and then the cleanup process began to remove the charred debris from the roadways.

Engine 14, Squad 20, Quint 3, and Battalion 1 were on the call. There were no injuries.

Since it was a traffic-related matter, any potential charges against the driver would come from law enforcement.

Fire officials thanked CPD and Public Works for their assistance.

John Shearer: Billy Buchanan Salutes Sam Woolwine’s Contributions To Local Golf
21-Year-Old Hardware Store Shift Supervisor Charged With Statutory Rape Of 16-Year-Old Worker
Harrison Man With Multiple Shopliftings Is Caught Leaving Walmart With TV
Suspect Sought After Stolen Vehicle Is Recovered After Pursuit In Red Bank
John Shearer: Billy Buchanan Salutes Sam Woolwine’s Contributions To Local Golf
Humane Educational Society Has New Director Of Development, Christopher Atib
Jerry Summer: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quotes No. 1
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Announces 2023 Campaign Kick-Off
Maggie Haimelin Is Double Preliminary Winner At Distinguished Young Woman Of America
Boynton Lions And Ringgold CVB Host Film Sing July 11 At Ringgold Depot
Nightfall Brings Blues And Rock Friday
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
SCI Acquires Hamilton Funeral Home
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
2023 Youth Leadership Forum On Medicine Concludes
Erlanger COO Recognized For Supporting National Guard And Reserve Employees
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
Daniela Paz Peterson Promoted To Trust For Public Land’s Tennessee Program Director For Belonging Strategies
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
Bob Tamasy: The Problem With Being A Servant
Rev. JuQuan Stewart To Speak At Greater Tucker Baptist June 25
David Lee Sliger
Noel Thomas Turner, Sr.
Helen Marie Bowman
Ware, Janet Schouggins (Decatur)
Eaves, Delores Ann (Cleveland)
