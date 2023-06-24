Man Pulling Burning Boat Does Heavy Damage To St. Elmo Streets

photo by Battalion Chief Chris LaFerry photo by Battalion Chief Chris LaFerry photo by Battalion Chief Chris LaFerry photo by Battalion Chief Chris LaFerry photo by Battalion Chief Chris LaFerry photo by Battalion Chief Chris LaFerry Previous Next

A man pulling a burning boat did heavy damage to St. Elmo streets on Saturday night.

The incident created a mess for firefighters in different locations.

At 7:08 p.m., Green Shift companies responded to 3800 Tennessee Ave. and 3700 St. Elmo Ave. A truck pulling a pontoon boat on a trailer hit a light pole and knocked it down and then flipped the boat off the trailer.

The boat caught fire and the driver dragged it behind the truck two blocks down the street.

Debris was on fire at two different locations. Firefighters extinguished the fires and then the cleanup process began to remove the charred debris from the roadways.

Engine 14, Squad 20, Quint 3, and Battalion 1 were on the call. There were no injuries.

Since it was a traffic-related matter, any potential charges against the driver would come from law enforcement.

Fire officials thanked CPD and Public Works for their assistance.