Police Blotter: Man Makes Threats At Motel Saying He Got Bed Bugs; Man Changes Mind On Pressing Charges For Broken Windows

A woman at a motel on New Country Drive called police and said she had issues with a man calling multiple locations they own and coming into this location causing a disorder and making threats due to getting bed bugs. The woman wasn't specific on what exactly he said and only said he was mad about getting the bed bugs and was cussing at employees. The man was described as being white, approximately 5'11", small build, short gray and brown hair, and a short beard. He had been a guest previously at this location, however, they currently didn’t have any of his information to give police. He did make threats to return Monday at around 8 a.m. the woman wanted to know what to do if he showed back up and the officer instructed her to call police so they may identify and trespass him.

* * *

A man on N. Germantown Road told police a woman would not get her things and leave his residence. The woman gathered all her belongings and was transported to the Community Kitchen at her request.

* * *

A woman on E. Brainerd Road told police her ex-boyfriend is constantly texting her parents. She believes he has been attempting to login her Verizon account and order a new iPhone. The woman also said the last time he was at her residence banging on the door, he damaged her Ring doorbell camera.

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at Dollar General at 7345 Lee Hwy. An employee said a black male and black female walked into the store with several bags and filled them with shirts and tank tops. The employee said they waited for him to turn around and then ran out the store, got into a burgundy vehicle and left the area. The employee was able to provide video footage of the incident. He said they stole around $250 of clothing.

* * *

A woman on Grove Street told police her neighbors are always pulling on her door handle and kicking her door. She said there is always traffic through the hallway where she lives. She also told police she believes there is a hidden camera in her apartment. The woman said every time she turns her bluetooth speaker on she hears someone else’s music. She also said a woman and man were at her door with a firearm.

* * *

Two people on E. 3rd Street told police someone damaged the rear passenger side of their truck and stole some items. An officer was able to pull two prints from the truck and will be turning them in for comparison.

* * *

An employee of Academy Sports at Hamilton Place told police a black male, approximately 6’ and 250 pounds, wearing a black shirt and camo pants, walked out of Academy Sports wearing sandals he stole from the store. Officers in the area were unable to find the suspect. The employee said Academy Sports would like to prosecute if the suspect is identified.

* * *

A man on Olive Street called police and said a woman had damaged the windows on his vehicle. An officer arrived and saw the front passenger window smashed out and a large crack in the front windshield on the man’s car. The man said the woman fled on foot. The man initially wanted to prosecute, but later called back in and said he no longer wanted to press charges.