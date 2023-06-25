Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, June 25, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUSTIN-PEREZ, ALEX ALEXANDER 
1806 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRANDENBURG, AARON 
3340 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154718 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BUNCH, ANGEL 
8793 DAYTON PIKE LPOT 6 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT

BYERS, TEAIRA JAQUESE 
7339 BRITISH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CHRISTOPHER, JERRY WILLIS 
6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

CLARK, AARON NATHANIEL 
37 DEXTER LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING

CLAYTON, BRITTANY NICHOLE 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CORONA ROJO, ROBERTO 
41001 WATSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CORSAW, WILLIAM PHILLIP 
2105 COOLEY ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE REPORTS

CRANE, DAVID LAVAN 
3245 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191538 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

CREEL, PATRICK BURT 
7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 1137 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DAWNN, A VANCE 
1259 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FLETCHER, JOHN C 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORSHAW, JESSICA NICOLE 
11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GARREN, TIMOTHY ANDREW 
118 RODEO DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY CA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CAS

GRAVETT, RYAN CHASE 
3311 BLYTHE FERRY RD DAYTON, 373217310 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HAMRICK, SAMANTHA JORDAN 
22 STARVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 374191925 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARROLD, JASON LYNN 
5837 RAGNAR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HUNT, SPENCER S 
1027 READS LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSS OF DRUG PARA)

HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE 
402 CHARLIE SWANNER RD OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HYTER, COURTNEY CORTEZ 
1020W 37TH ST, APT B103 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

INGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW 
7333 STERLING RD HIXON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JAMES, ERIC DEONTA 
8833 MILLARD LEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JASMYN, LORENE BICKHAM 
1449 BIG RIDGE ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)

JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY 
201 POPLAR ST DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER 1000
FAILURE TO APPEAR

KELLOGG, DOMINIC 
263 E EDISON ST ALCOA, 377011938 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

KELLY, JAMES JARON 
3982 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KELLY, MICHAEL EUGENE 
727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LANKFORD, MARY FRANCES 
8901 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION PROBATION (FELONY THEFT OF SERVISES)

LEGRA, TRENT NMN 
1368 SOLAR DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

LOPEZ, ELMER ALFREDO 
5929 BROWNTON RD REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE 
113 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISY, 373794638 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DUI

MCCROBEY, PERRY LAMAR 
615 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041515 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SPEEDING

MCLEAN, TABITHA LEIGH 
5703 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT (ON POLICE)

MENDEZ, SANTOS GABRIEL 
2003 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MYLES, SCOTT AVERY 
230 GLENN LANE SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

OTIS, WAYNE HOWARD 
8 PINEWOOD DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD 
727 E 11TH STREET HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY 
9607 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PITTMAN, ISAIAH JACOBY 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215484 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAR JACKING

RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODDY, JACOB TYLER 
201 EADS ST APT 336 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SALES, CADARRIUS LAMOND 
8343 TROUT LILY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

SANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER 
6761 HICKORY CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL 
1645 LONG ISLAND RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)

SHIN, ELLEN VOONAH 
17708 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

SHVED, PAVEL I 
8470 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STONE, BRIAN ALEX 
5101 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STURDIVANT, MONTARIUS LAJUAN 
805 MAGNOLIA ST Chattanooga, 374032723 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TAYLOR, NATHAN JAMES 
807 DEAN DR GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMAS, JENNIFER 
1409 NORWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TRAVIS, ROYCE BULLINGTON 
6495 BARCELONA BLVD BROOKSVILLE, 34602 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WATKINS, TEVIN TREMAYNE 
1501 LILIAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WHEELER, DONNA LOUISE 
7405 SONIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Here are the mug shots:

BUNCH, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CLARK, AARON NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRANE, DAVID LAVAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/14/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
DAWNN, A VANCE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FLETCHER, JOHN C
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
  • FORGERY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORSHAW, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GARREN, TIMOTHY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/01/1987
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY CA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CAS
GRAVETT, RYAN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HAMRICK, SAMANTHA JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/03/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARROLD, JASON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/18/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HODGE, BRIAN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HUNT, SPENCER S
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/16/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
INGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/29/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JAMES, ERIC DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/04/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JASMYN, LORENE BICKHAM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER 1000
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
KELLOGG, DOMINIC
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
KELLY, MICHAEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/21/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LEGRA, TRENT NMN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/18/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
LEIVA, MORALES AXAL AMILCAR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MENDEZ, SANTOS GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/22/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MYLES, SCOTT AVERY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PITTMAN, ISAIAH JACOBY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • CAR JACKING
RODDY, JACOB TYLER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/19/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SALES, CADARRIUS LAMOND
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/04/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
SHIN, ELLEN VOONAH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
SHVED, PAVEL I
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUTTON, TAMIA AALYAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
TAYLOR, NATHAN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/07/2005
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMAS, JENNIFER
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/07/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TRAVIS, ROYCE BULLINGTON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
WHEELER, DONNA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/25/2023
Police Blotter: Man Makes Threats At Motel Saying He Got Bed Bugs; Man Changes Mind On Pressing Charges For Broken Windows
  • Breaking News
  • 6/25/2023
Man Pulling Burning Boat Does Heavy Damage To St. Elmo Streets
  • Breaking News
  • 6/24/2023
Police Blotter: Man Trespassed Over Dispute Over Coffee Order; Man Finds Missing Car In Parking Garage
  • Breaking News
  • 6/24/2023
UTC's Pacitti Promoted To Assistant A.D.
  • Sports
  • 6/24/2023
John Shearer: Billy Buchanan Salutes Sam Woolwine’s Contributions To Local Golf
John Shearer: Billy Buchanan Salutes Sam Woolwine’s Contributions To Local Golf
  • Sports
  • 6/24/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/25/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUSTIN-PEREZ, ALEX ALEXANDER 1806 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff ... more

Police Blotter: Man Makes Threats At Motel Saying He Got Bed Bugs; Man Changes Mind On Pressing Charges For Broken Windows
  • 6/25/2023

A woman at a motel on New Country Drive called police and said she had issues with a man calling multiple locations they own and coming into this location causing a disorder and making threats ... more

Police Blotter: Man Trespassed Over Dispute Over Coffee Order; Man Finds Missing Car In Parking Garage
  • 6/24/2023

The manager of Starbucks at 1951 Gunbarrel Road told police a man was refusing to leave and wanted him trespassed. The man said he ordered coffee at the drive-thru and it was cold so he went ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/24/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 6/23/2023
Chattanooga Man Found With Fentanyl Is Facing Federal Charges
  • 6/23/2023
21-Year-Old Hardware Store Shift Supervisor Charged With Statutory Rape Of 16-Year-Old Worker
21-Year-Old Hardware Store Shift Supervisor Charged With Statutory Rape Of 16-Year-Old Worker
  • 6/23/2023
Harrison Man With Multiple Shopliftings Is Caught Leaving Walmart With TV
Harrison Man With Multiple Shopliftings Is Caught Leaving Walmart With TV
  • 6/23/2023
Opinion
Riverbend Is Missing The Local Black Dollar
  • 6/24/2023
The Fine Wine Of Justice Has Turned To Vinegar
  • 6/23/2023
Educator Challenges Remain
  • 6/23/2023
Greenland And The Imaginary Railroad
  • 6/23/2023
State Overreach
  • 6/23/2023
Sports
'Completed' At Last, Lookout Mountain Club Golf Course Reopens To Dramatic Changes
  • 6/24/2023
Restoration Of Lookout Mountain Golf Course Brings Closure For Doug Stein And His Pilgrimage With King Oehmig
  • 6/23/2023
John Shearer: Billy Buchanan Salutes Sam Woolwine’s Contributions To Local Golf
John Shearer: Billy Buchanan Salutes Sam Woolwine’s Contributions To Local Golf
  • 6/24/2023
UTC's Pacitti Promoted To Assistant A.D.
  • 6/24/2023
Mocs Add Staff To Development and UTC Mocs Club
  • 6/22/2023
Happenings
Mary Walker Foundation's #CampREACH Has 2 Family-Friendly Events In July
  • 6/23/2023
Humane Educational Society Has New Director Of Development, Christopher Atib
Humane Educational Society Has New Director Of Development, Christopher Atib
  • 6/23/2023
Jerry Summer: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quotes No. 1
Jerry Summer: Mark Twain- Will Rogers Quotes No. 1
  • 6/22/2023
Chattanooga Teen Receives Preliminary Award During National Scholarship Competition
  • 6/24/2023
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Announces 2023 Campaign Kick-Off
Wreaths Across Chattanooga Announces 2023 Campaign Kick-Off
  • 6/23/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga’s Maggie Haimelin Is First Runner-Up At Distinguished Young Women of America
  • 6/25/2023
Boynton Lions And Ringgold CVB Host Film Sing July 11 At Ringgold Depot
Boynton Lions And Ringgold CVB Host Film Sing July 11 At Ringgold Depot
  • 6/23/2023
Auditions For Peter Pan The Musical Are July 10-11
  • 6/21/2023
Maggie Haimelin Is Double Preliminary Winner At Distinguished Young Woman Of America
Maggie Haimelin Is Double Preliminary Winner At Distinguished Young Woman Of America
  • 6/24/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/21/2023
Opinion
Riverbend Is Missing The Local Black Dollar
  • 6/24/2023
The Fine Wine Of Justice Has Turned To Vinegar
  • 6/23/2023
Educator Challenges Remain
  • 6/23/2023
Dining
O'Charley's On Shallowford Village Drive Permanently Closes
  • 6/19/2023
Massey's Kitchen Debuts On Lookout Mountain
  • 6/18/2023
Texas Roadhouse, Taco Mamacita, Community Pie Coming To Hamilton Place
  • 6/15/2023
Business
SCI Acquires Hamilton Funeral Home
SCI Acquires Hamilton Funeral Home
  • 6/24/2023
Young Professionals of Chattanooga Announce 2023-2024 Protégé Cohort And Advisory Board
  • 6/23/2023
Rep. Fleischmann’s Energy And Water Development Appropriations Bill Passed By Appropriations Committee
  • 6/23/2023
Real Estate
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
Local Home Builder RP Homes Expands Leadership Team
  • 6/23/2023
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
Steven Sharpe: Home Maintenance Tips To Undertake In June
  • 6/21/2023
Real Estate Transfers For June 15-21
  • 6/22/2023
Student Scene
GNTC Holds Spring 2023 Adult Education Commencement Ceremony
  • 6/23/2023
Rep. Fleischman Awards Law Enforcement Against Drugs And Violence Funding To Area Students
  • 6/22/2023
2022-23 Chattanooga As Text Program Concludes
  • 6/22/2023
Living Well
2023 Youth Leadership Forum On Medicine Concludes
2023 Youth Leadership Forum On Medicine Concludes
  • 6/23/2023
Erlanger COO Recognized For Supporting National Guard And Reserve Employees
Erlanger COO Recognized For Supporting National Guard And Reserve Employees
  • 6/23/2023
Erlanger Board Approves Fiscal Year 2024 Operating And Capital Budget
  • 6/22/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Reflections Of WDOD
  • 6/22/2023
Curtis Coulter: Peaches And POWs In Sale Creek, Part 1
  • 6/20/2023
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
Old North Chattanooga Map Shows 2 Ferries, Stringer's Road, Houses, Barns, Gardens
  • 6/17/2023
Outdoors
New Law Impacting Wakeboarding And Wakesurfing Goes Into Effect July 1
  • 6/22/2023
Daniela Paz Peterson Promoted To Trust For Public Land’s Tennessee Program Director For Belonging Strategies
Daniela Paz Peterson Promoted To Trust For Public Land’s Tennessee Program Director For Belonging Strategies
  • 6/21/2023
Fisherman Dies After Falling Overboard On Holston River
  • 6/21/2023
Travel
Summer Blockbusters Coming to the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater In July
  • 6/22/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 34: Lancaster
  • 6/19/2023
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
Fairytale Alpine Village At Helen, Ga.
  • 6/16/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Problem With Being A Servant
Bob Tamasy: The Problem With Being A Servant
  • 6/22/2023
Outdoor Service Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/22/2023
Rev. JuQuan Stewart To Speak At Greater Tucker Baptist June 25
Rev. JuQuan Stewart To Speak At Greater Tucker Baptist June 25
  • 6/20/2023
Obituaries
David Lee Sliger
David Lee Sliger
  • 6/24/2023
Noel Thomas Turner, Sr.
Noel Thomas Turner, Sr.
  • 6/24/2023
Helen Marie Bowman
Helen Marie Bowman
  • 6/23/2023
Area Obituaries
Hamby, Diane Ezell (Spring City)
Hamby, Diane Ezell (Spring City)
  • 6/25/2023
Tucker, Ollie Shelby, Jr. (LaFayette)
Tucker, Ollie Shelby, Jr. (LaFayette)
  • 6/25/2023
McGill, Jonas Lamar (Rock Spring)
McGill, Jonas Lamar (Rock Spring)
  • 6/25/2023