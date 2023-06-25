Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUSTIN-PEREZ, ALEX ALEXANDER
1806 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRANDENBURG, AARON
3340 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154718
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BYERS, TEAIRA JAQUESE
7339 BRITISH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CHRISTOPHER, JERRY WILLIS
6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
CLAYTON, BRITTANY NICHOLE
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CORONA ROJO, ROBERTO
41001 WATSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37415
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CORSAW, WILLIAM PHILLIP
2105 COOLEY ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE REPORTS
CREEL, PATRICK BURT
7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 1137 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HYTER, COURTNEY CORTEZ
1020W 37TH ST, APT B103 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY
201 POPLAR ST DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
KELLY, JAMES JARON
3982 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LANKFORD, MARY FRANCES
8901 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION PROBATION (FELONY THEFT OF SERVISES)
LOPEZ, ELMER ALFREDO
5929 BROWNTON RD REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE
113 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISY, 373794638
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DUI
MCCROBEY, PERRY LAMAR
615 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041515
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SPEEDING
MCLEAN, TABITHA LEIGH
5703 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT (ON POLICE)
OTIS, WAYNE HOWARD
8 PINEWOOD DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY
9607 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 00000
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL
1645 LONG ISLAND RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)
STURDIVANT, MONTARIUS LAJUAN
805 MAGNOLIA ST Chattanooga, 374032723
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WATKINS, TEVIN TREMAYNE
1501 LILIAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|BUNCH, ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/22/1998
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CLARK, AARON NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
|
|COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|CRANE, DAVID LAVAN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/14/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|DAWNN, A VANCE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FLETCHER, JOHN C
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 04/19/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- FORGERY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|FORSHAW, JESSICA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/20/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|GARREN, TIMOTHY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/01/1987
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY CA
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CAS
|
|GRAVETT, RYAN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/19/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|HAMRICK, SAMANTHA JORDAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/03/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARROLD, JASON LYNN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 04/18/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HODGE, BRIAN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HUNT, SPENCER S
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/30/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
|
|HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/16/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|INGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/29/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JAMES, ERIC DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/04/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JASMYN, LORENE BICKHAM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)
|
|JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/13/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT UNDER 1000
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|KELLOGG, DOMINIC
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/16/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|KELLY, MICHAEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/21/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEGRA, TRENT NMN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/11/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/18/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|LEIVA, MORALES AXAL AMILCAR
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/02/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MENDEZ, SANTOS GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/22/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MYLES, SCOTT AVERY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PITTMAN, ISAIAH JACOBY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/24/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RODDY, JACOB TYLER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/19/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SALES, CADARRIUS LAMOND
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/04/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|SANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|SHIN, ELLEN VOONAH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/16/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
|
|SHVED, PAVEL I
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/11/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STONE, BRIAN ALEX
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/26/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SUTTON, TAMIA AALYAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/17/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
|
|TAYLOR, NATHAN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/07/2005
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|THOMAS, JENNIFER
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/07/1971
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TRAVIS, ROYCE BULLINGTON
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|WHEELER, DONNA LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|