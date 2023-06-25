Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUSTIN-PEREZ, ALEX ALEXANDER

1806 S ORCHARD KNOB AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRANDENBURG, AARON

3340 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154718

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BUNCH, ANGEL

8793 DAYTON PIKE LPOT 6 SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

ASSAULT



BYERS, TEAIRA JAQUESE

7339 BRITISH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CHRISTOPHER, JERRY WILLIS

6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER



CLARK, AARON NATHANIEL

37 DEXTER LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING



CLAYTON, BRITTANY NICHOLE

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CORONA ROJO, ROBERTO

41001 WATSON RD SODDY DAISY, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CORSAW, WILLIAM PHILLIP

2105 COOLEY ST #A CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FALSE REPORTS



CRANE, DAVID LAVAN

3245 WATERFRONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191538

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



CREEL, PATRICK BURT

7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 1137 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DAWNN, A VANCE

1259 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FLETCHER, JOHN C

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



FORSHAW, JESSICA NICOLE

11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GARREN, TIMOTHY ANDREW

118 RODEO DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30739

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY CA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CAS



GRAVETT, RYAN CHASE

3311 BLYTHE FERRY RD DAYTON, 373217310

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



HAMRICK, SAMANTHA JORDAN

22 STARVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 374191925

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARROLD, JASON LYNN

5837 RAGNAR DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



HUNT, SPENCER S

1027 READS LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSS OF DRUG PARA)



HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE

402 CHARLIE SWANNER RD OLD FORT, 37362

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HYTER, COURTNEY CORTEZ

1020W 37TH ST, APT B103 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



INGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW

7333 STERLING RD HIXON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



JAMES, ERIC DEONTA

8833 MILLARD LEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JASMYN, LORENE BICKHAM

1449 BIG RIDGE ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE CATOOSA CO GEORGIA)



JOHNSON, ADAM BOBBY

201 POPLAR ST DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER 1000

FAILURE TO APPEAR



KELLOGG, DOMINIC

263 E EDISON ST ALCOA, 377011938

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



KELLY, JAMES JARON

3982 ARBOR PLACE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



KELLY, MICHAEL EUGENE

727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LANKFORD, MARY FRANCES

8901 BRAMLETT ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION PROBATION (FELONY THEFT OF SERVISES)



LEGRA, TRENT NMN

1368 SOLAR DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAM

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

OBSTRUCTION OF HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



LOPEZ, ELMER ALFREDO

5929 BROWNTON RD REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE

113 HAMILTON AVE SODDY DAISY, 373794638

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DUI



MCCROBEY, PERRY LAMAR

615 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041515

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SPEEDING



MCLEAN, TABITHA LEIGH

5703 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT (ON POLICE)



MENDEZ, SANTOS GABRIEL

2003 HUFF PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MYLES, SCOTT AVERY

230 GLENN LANE SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



OTIS, WAYNE HOWARD

8 PINEWOOD DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



PAYNE, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD

727 E 11TH STREET HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PEREZ-SAMAYOA, DEIVY

9607 BARBEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PITTMAN, ISAIAH JACOBY

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215484

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CAR JACKING



RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS

UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 00000

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RODDY, JACOB TYLER

201 EADS ST APT 336 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



RODRIGUEZ, ALANNA MICHELLE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SALES, CADARRIUS LAMOND

8343 TROUT LILY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



SANDERS, DAVID ALEXANDER

6761 HICKORY CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



SARGENT, TIMOTHY JOEL

1645 LONG ISLAND RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO GA)



SHIN, ELLEN VOONAH

17708 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE



SHVED, PAVEL I

8470 MAPLEWOOD TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



STONE, BRIAN ALEX

5101 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



STURDIVANT, MONTARIUS LAJUAN

805 MAGNOLIA ST Chattanooga, 374032723

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



TAYLOR, NATHAN JAMES

807 DEAN DR GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THOMAS, JENNIFER

1409 NORWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



TRAVIS, ROYCE BULLINGTON

6495 BARCELONA BLVD BROOKSVILLE, 34602

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



WATKINS, TEVIN TREMAYNE

1501 LILIAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WHEELER, DONNA LOUISE

7405 SONIA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BUNCH, ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/22/1998

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CLARK, AARON NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING COUSIN, RAVON MALEICK

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/03/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CRANE, DAVID LAVAN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/14/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) DAWNN, A VANCE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 03/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FLETCHER, JOHN C

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 04/19/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY FORSHAW, JESSICA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/20/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY GARREN, TIMOTHY ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/01/1987

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY CA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CAS GRAVETT, RYAN CHASE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/19/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HAMRICK, SAMANTHA JORDAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/03/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARROLD, JASON LYNN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 04/18/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HODGE, BRIAN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/15/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HUNT, SPENCER S

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/30/1994

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSS OF DRUG PARA) HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/16/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION INGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/29/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JAMES, ERIC DEONTA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/04/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JASMYN, LORENE BICKHAM

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE CATOOSA CO GEORGIA) JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/13/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1000

FAILURE TO APPEAR KELLOGG, DOMINIC

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/16/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY KELLY, MICHAEL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/21/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/24/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY