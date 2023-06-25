Cookie Jar Restaurant In Dunlap Burns

The Cookie Jar, a beloved family restaurant on a farm setting at Dunlap, burned on Sunday morning.

Officials at the Dunlap Fire Department said, "Our first due crews have been working this scene for almost three hours now. The fire is controlled and mostly extinguished at this time.

"Now we ask our community to keep our Cookie Jar Family in your prayers as they move forward from here."

Crews from as far away as Hamilton County went to the scene.

Family members had banded together to start a restaurant after it had been discussed to sell the family farm.

A centerpiece of the restaurant was long rows of interesting cookie jars on shelves.

The restaurant featured home cooking as well as pies and pastries.

The Cookie Jar included a children's play area with farm animals along a circular route.

It has an operational dairy farm that has been in the family for over 150 years.